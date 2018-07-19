Tove Styrke – On the Low: video, testo e traduzione





Il 6 aprile 2018 la cantautrice svedese Tove Styrke ha rilasciato il singolo On the Low, trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 13 luglio.

Scritta dall’interprete classe 1992 con la collaborazione di Elof Loelv, che l’ha anche prodotta, la canzone, che ha alcune somiglianze con i singoli precedenti “Say My Name” e “Changed My Mind”, è estratta dal terzo album in studio Sway, pubblicato il 4 maggio 2018.

Nel brano, Tove Anna Linnéa Östman Styrke parla dell’amore, sentimento che potrebbe farti fare cose che non avresti mai pensato di fare: nonostante la persona di cui si è invaghita la faccia stare bene, sa che sarebbe forse meglio darci un taglio, ma il sol pensiero di interrompere questo rapporto, la fa stare male.

E’ questo il concept della canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.

Tove Styrke – On the Low testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

I don’t wanna hold up, I don’t wanna slow down

And try to like you less, it don’t make sense to me

I don’t wanna wait up, I don’t wanna waste time

Just want you and I, with no space in between

[Strofa 1]

Non voglio frenare, non voglio rallentare

E provare ad apprezzarti di meno, non ha senso per me

Non voglio aspettare, non voglio perdere tempo

Voglio solo noi, senza spazio nel mezzo

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Maybe I’ve been spending way too many nights with you

And I never should have intertwined with you

But what the hell am I supposed to do?

Maybe we should leave it as it is

But I’m gonna end up so miserable

I can’t shut it down, shut it down, down

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Forse ho trascorso decisamente troppe notti con te

E non avrei mai dovuto intrecciarmi con te

Ma che diavolo dovrei fare?

Forse dovremmo lasciare le cose come sono

Ma finirei nell’infelicità

Non posso chiuderla qui, chiuderla qui, qui

[Chorus]

‘Cause you and me

We’re too damn good to let it be

And I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

Yeah, you and I

We’re too damn good and I can’t lie

I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

No, I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low





[Ritornello]

Perché io e te

Stiamo sin troppo bene per finirla qui

E non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Sì, noi due

Stiamo sin troppo bene e non riesco a mentire

Non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

No, non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

[Verse 2]

Why you need space now?

I don’t wanna zoom out

Now, what’s wrong with you being close to me? (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, I don’t wanna play it cool

It’s gonna make me hate you, me too

Sorry, I’m just saying what I feel (oh, oh)

[Strofa 2]

Perché hai bisogno di spazio ora?

Non voglio starti lontano

Ora, cosa c’è di sbagliato che tu sia vicino a me? (Si si si)

Oh, non voglio fare l’indifferente

Odierei te e anche me

Scusa, sto solo dicendo ciò che provo (oh, oh)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Maybe I’ve been spending way too many nights with you

Having way too many good times with you

But what the hell am I supposed to do?

Maybe we should leave it as it is

But I’m gonna end up so miserable

I can’t shut it down, shut it down, down





[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Forse ho trascorso decisamente troppe notti con te

Ho passato troppi bei momenti con te

Ma che diavolo dovrei fare?

Forse dovremmo lasciare le cose come sono

Ma finirei nell’infelicità

Non posso chiuderla qui, chiuderla qui, qui

[Chorus]

‘Cause you and me

We’re too damn good to let it be

And I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

On the low

No, I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

On the low

Yeah, you and I (you and I)

We’re too damn good and I can’t lie (I can’t lie)

I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

On the low

No, I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

[Ritornello]

Perché io e te

Stiamo sin troppo bene per finirla qui

E non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Nascosta

No, non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Nascosta

Sì, io e te (noi due)

Stiamo sin troppo bene e non riesco a mentire (non riesco a mentire)

Non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Nascosta

No, non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

[Bridge]

Maybe I’ve been spending way too many nights with you

Probably never should have intertwined with you

Maybe we should leave it as it is

But I’m gonna end up so miserable

And I can’t shut it down, down

[Ponte]

Forse ho trascorso decisamente troppe notti con te

Probabilmente non avrei mai dovuto intrecciarmi con te

Forse dovremmo lasciare ke cose come sono

Ma finirei nell’infelicità

E non posso chiuderla qui, chiuderla qui, qui

[Chorus]

‘Cause you and me (you and me)

We’re too damn good to let it be (let it be)

And I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

On the low

No, I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

On the low

Yeah, you and I (you and I)

We’re too damn good and I can’t lie (I can’t lie)

‘Cause I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

On the low

No, I don’t wanna keep it on the low, low, low, low, low, low

[Ritornello]

Perché noi due (noi due)

Stiamo sin troppo bene per finirla qui (per finirla qui)

E non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Nascosta

No, non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Nascosta

Sì, noi due (noi due)

Stiamo sin troppo bene e non riesco a mentire (non riesco a mentire)

Non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta

Nascosta

No, non voglio tenere la cosa nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta, nascosta







