Years & Years – Breathe: testo e traduzione del brano

Breathe è la cover dei Years & Years della canzone omonima di Blu Cantrell feat. Sean Paul, rilasciata il 28 luglio 2003. Il brano è tratto dal quarto EP Take Shelter, pubblicato il 18 agosto 2014.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa versione del brano cantata da Olly Alexander, una coinvolgente traccia in cui si parla di una storia d’amore tutt’altro che in salute.
Breathe della cantante statunitense Blu Cantrell, fu una hit fu estratta dal secondo album Bittersweet. Nella versione remixata pubblicata su disco singolo, il brano è stato impreziosito dal cantante giamaicano Sean Paul. La canzone sfrutta un campionamento del brano “What’s The Difference” di Dr. Dre, che a sua volta ruotava intorno a “Parce Que Tu Crois” di Charles Aznavour.
Years & Years – Breathe testo
[Refrain]
What’s that supposed to be about, baby?
Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy
Reminiscing on the good times daily
Try and pull that, got me actin shady
What’s that supposed to be about, baby?
Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy
You know I give you that good loving daily
Try and pull that, got me actin shady
[Verse 1]
You say you love me, say you love me
But you’re never there for me
Yeah, uh
And you’ll be crying, slowly dying, when I decide to leave
Yeah, uh
[Chorus]
All we do is make up, then break up
Why don’t we wake up and see when love hurts, it won’t work?
Yeah, maybe we need some time alone
We need to let it breathe
[Refrain]
What’s that supposed to be about, baby?
Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy
Reminiscing on the good times daily
Try and pull that, got me actin shady
[Verse 2]
You’re only lonely when your homie ain’t got a ride or no loot
Yeah, uh
Then comes the drama
Some motha calling’s, claiming she’s going out with you
Mmmm
[Chorus]
All we do is make up, then break up
Why don’t we wake up and see when love hurts, oh, it won’t work?
Yeah, maybe we need some time alone
We need to let it breathe
[Break]
We need to let it breathe
Mmm, we need to let it breathe, mmm, oh
[Refrain]
What’s that supposed to be about, baby?
Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy
Reminiscing on the good times daily
Try and pull that, got me actin shady
What’s that supposed to be about, baby?
Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy
You know I give you that good loving daily
Try and pull that, got me actin shady
[Breakdown]
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, we need to let it breathe
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, we need to let it breathe
[Outro]
You say that you love me, that you love me
But you’re never there for me
Hmm
And you’ll be crying, slowly dying, when I decide to leave, uh
Oh, we need to let it breathe
Breathe Years and Years Traduzione
[Refrain]
Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?
Libera le tue vibrazioni, smetti di fare la pazza
Ricordando i bei momenti quotidiani
Prova a farlo, mi ha fatto comportare in modo strano
Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?
Libera le tue vibrazioni, smetti di fare la pazza
Sai che ti concedo quel buon sesso quotidiano
Prova a farlo, mi ha fatto comportare in modo strano
[Str. 1]
Dici di amarmi, dici che mi ami
Ma non sei mai lì per me
Si
E piangerai, morirai lentamente, quando deciderò di andarmene
Si
[Rit.]
Non facciamo altro che far pace e poi lasciarci
Perché non ci svegliamo e vediamo quando l’amore fa soffrire, non funzionerà?
Sì, forse dovremmo stare un po’ da soli
Dobbiamo prenderci del tempo
[Refrain]
Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?
Libera le tue vibrazioni, smetti di fare la pazza
Ricordando i bei momenti quotidiani
Prova a farlo, mi ha fatto comportare in modo strano
[Str. 2]
Ti senti sola quando il tuo amico non ha un passaggio o soldi
Si
Poi arriva il dramma
Qualche stron*o chiama, sostenendo che sta uscendo con te
mmmm
[Rit.]
Non facciamo altro che far pace e poi lasciarci
Perché non ci svegliamo e vediamo quando l’amore fa soffrire, oh, non funzionerà?
Sì, forse dovremmo stare un po’ da soli
Dobbiamo prenderci del tempo
[Break]
Dobbiamo prenderci del tempo
Mmm, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo, mmm, oh
[Refrain]
Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?
Libera la tua vibrazione, smetti di comportarti in modo folle
Ricordando i bei tempi quotidiani
Prova a tirarlo, mi ha fatto comportare all’ombra
Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?
Libera la tua vibrazione, smetti di comportarti in modo folle
Sai che ti do quel buon amore ogni giorno
Prova a tirarlo, mi ha fatto comportare all’ombra
[Breakdown]
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo
[Outro]
Dici che mi ami, che mi ami
Ma non sei mai lì per me
Hmm
E piangerai, morirai lentamente, quando deciderò di andarmene
Oh, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo
