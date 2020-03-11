Years & Years – Breathe: testo e traduzione del brano









Breathe è la cover dei Years & Years della canzone omonima di Blu Cantrell feat. Sean Paul, rilasciata il 28 luglio 2003. Il brano è tratto dal quarto EP Take Shelter, pubblicato il 18 agosto 2014.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa versione del brano cantata da Olly Alexander, una coinvolgente traccia in cui si parla di una storia d’amore tutt’altro che in salute.

Breathe della cantante statunitense Blu Cantrell, fu una hit fu estratta dal secondo album Bittersweet. Nella versione remixata pubblicata su disco singolo, il brano è stato impreziosito dal cantante giamaicano Sean Paul. La canzone sfrutta un campionamento del brano “What’s The Difference” di Dr. Dre, che a sua volta ruotava intorno a “Parce Que Tu Crois” di Charles Aznavour.

Years & Years – Breathe testo

[Refrain]

What’s that supposed to be about, baby?

Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy

Reminiscing on the good times daily

Try and pull that, got me actin shady

What’s that supposed to be about, baby?

Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy

You know I give you that good loving daily

Try and pull that, got me actin shady

[Verse 1]

You say you love me, say you love me

But you’re never there for me

Yeah, uh

And you’ll be crying, slowly dying, when I decide to leave

Yeah, uh

[Chorus]

All we do is make up, then break up

Why don’t we wake up and see when love hurts, it won’t work?

Yeah, maybe we need some time alone

We need to let it breathe

[Refrain]

What’s that supposed to be about, baby?

Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy

Reminiscing on the good times daily

Try and pull that, got me actin shady

[Verse 2]

You’re only lonely when your homie ain’t got a ride or no loot

Yeah, uh

Then comes the drama

Some motha calling’s, claiming she’s going out with you

Mmmm

[Chorus]

All we do is make up, then break up

Why don’t we wake up and see when love hurts, oh, it won’t work?

Yeah, maybe we need some time alone

We need to let it breathe

[Break]

We need to let it breathe

Mmm, we need to let it breathe, mmm, oh

[Refrain]

What’s that supposed to be about, baby?

Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy

Reminiscing on the good times daily

Try and pull that, got me actin shady

What’s that supposed to be about, baby?

Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy

You know I give you that good loving daily

Try and pull that, got me actin shady





[Breakdown]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, we need to let it breathe

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, we need to let it breathe

[Outro]

You say that you love me, that you love me

But you’re never there for me

Hmm

And you’ll be crying, slowly dying, when I decide to leave, uh

Oh, we need to let it breathe





Breathe Years and Years Traduzione

Passa al testo

[Refrain]

Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?

Libera le tue vibrazioni, smetti di fare la pazza

Ricordando i bei momenti quotidiani

Prova a farlo, mi ha fatto comportare in modo strano

Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?

Libera le tue vibrazioni, smetti di fare la pazza

Sai che ti concedo quel buon sesso quotidiano

Prova a farlo, mi ha fatto comportare in modo strano

[Str. 1]

Dici di amarmi, dici che mi ami

Ma non sei mai lì per me

Si

E piangerai, morirai lentamente, quando deciderò di andarmene

Si

[Rit.]

Non facciamo altro che far pace e poi lasciarci

Perché non ci svegliamo e vediamo quando l’amore fa soffrire, non funzionerà?

Sì, forse dovremmo stare un po’ da soli

Dobbiamo prenderci del tempo

[Refrain]

Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?

Libera le tue vibrazioni, smetti di fare la pazza

Ricordando i bei momenti quotidiani

Prova a farlo, mi ha fatto comportare in modo strano





[Str. 2]

Ti senti sola quando il tuo amico non ha un passaggio o soldi

Si

Poi arriva il dramma

Qualche stron*o chiama, sostenendo che sta uscendo con te

mmmm

[Rit.]

Non facciamo altro che far pace e poi lasciarci

Perché non ci svegliamo e vediamo quando l’amore fa soffrire, oh, non funzionerà?

Sì, forse dovremmo stare un po’ da soli

Dobbiamo prenderci del tempo

[Break]

Dobbiamo prenderci del tempo

Mmm, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo, mmm, oh

[Refrain]

Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?

Libera la tua vibrazione, smetti di comportarti in modo folle

Ricordando i bei tempi quotidiani

Prova a tirarlo, mi ha fatto comportare all’ombra

Di che cosa dovrebbe trattarsi, piccola?

Libera la tua vibrazione, smetti di comportarti in modo folle

Sai che ti do quel buon amore ogni giorno

Prova a tirarlo, mi ha fatto comportare all’ombra

[Breakdown]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo

[Outro]

Dici che mi ami, che mi ami

Ma non sei mai lì per me

Hmm

E piangerai, morirai lentamente, quando deciderò di andarmene

Oh, dobbiamo prenderci del tempo

