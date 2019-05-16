Why Don’t We – Unbelievable: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Si intitola Unbelievable il nuovo singolo dei WDW, disponibile dal 16 maggio 2019 via Atlantic Records. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio del brano.
I Why Don’t We, gruppo pop statunitense formato da Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery & Zach Herron, rilasciano il quarto singolo del 2019 e come molto fan sapranno, pubblicheranno una nuova canzone ogni mese, che presumibilmente farà parte della tracklist del secondo album in studio, successore del disco d’esordio 8 Letters, uscito il 31 agosto 2018.
Dal punto di vista lirico, questo orecchiabile singolo racconta l’incredulità di un ragazzo, che improvvisamente si ritrova nel letto con la ragazza della quale ha sempre avuto una cotta e stenta quindi a crederci. Da qui il titolo Unbelievable.
Unbelievable testo – Why Don’t We
[Daniel Seavey]
Hey, how did we, how did we
How did we end up at your place?
With my hands, with my hands
With my hands around your waist
Like you’re too cool-cool
I don’t believe that it’s true, still
[Corbyn Besson]
Your taste
I could drink, I could drink
I could drink a whole damn case
Every drip, every drip
Couldn’t let you go to waste
When you’re making those moves, ayy
I don’t know what to do, yeah
[Jack Avery]
If it’s all a dream, don’t wake up
‘Cause I got your body right here next to me
Just wait up
Gotta check myself ’cause I just can’t believe
Ayy-oh
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Daniel]
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, you are
Unbelievable, it’s
Unbelievable
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Corbyn]
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable
Unbelievable, it’s (Unbelievable now)
Unbelievable
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Jonah Marais (Corbyn)]
Yeah, never thought, never thought I’d be holding your hand
Picking up, picking up, picking up my confidence
When you’re making those moves, ayy (Those moves)
I don’t know what to do, yeah (To do)
[Jack with Daniel]
If it’s all a dream, don’t wake up
‘Cause I got your body right here next to me
Just wait up
Gotta check myself ’cause I just can’t believe
Ayy-oh
That you were my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Daniel Seavey]
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, you are (Unbelievable)
Unbelievable, it’s
Unbelievable (Unbelievable)
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Corbyn]
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah (Oh yeah)
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable
Unbelievable, it’s (Unbelievable)
Unbelievable
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Interlude]
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable
Unbelievable, yeah
[Zach Herron & (Corbyn)]
Gotta check myself ’cause I just can’t believe (Can’t believe)
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
[Zach]
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable
Unbelievable, it’s
Unbelievable, it’s
You were my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah (Oh)
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable (Oh, no-no-no)
Unbelievable, it’s
Unbelievable (Yeah)
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
And now you’re waking up here in my bed
Why Don’t We Unbelievable traduzione
[Daniel Seavey]
Ehi, come siamo, come siamo
Come siamo finiti a casa tua?
Con le mie mani, con le mie mani
Con le mie mani sui tuoi fianchi
Come se fossi troppo figo
Non ci credo che sia vero, non ancora
[Corbyn Besson]
I tuoi gusti
Potrei bere, potrei bere
Potrei bere un’intera dannata cassa
Ogni goccia, ogni goccia
Non posso fartela sprecare
Quando fai quelle mosse, ayy
Non so cosa fare, si
[Jack Avery]
Se è tutto un sogno, non svegliarmi
Perché ho il tuo corpo proprio qui accanto a me
Aspetta
Devo farmi ricoverare perché non riesco a credere
Ayy-oh
Che eri nel mio cuore, eri nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Daniel]
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sei
Incredibile, è
Incredibile
Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Corbyn]
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile
Incredibile, è (Incredibile ora)
Incredibile
Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Jonah Marais (Corbyn)]
Sì, mai pensato, non avrei mai pensato di stringerti la mano
Ho, ho, ho fiducia in me stesso
Quando fai quelle mosse, ayy (Quelle mosse)
Non so cosa fare, sì (fare)
[Jack con Daniel]
Se è tutto un sogno, non svegliarmi
Perché ho il tuo corpo proprio qui accanto a me
Aspetta
Devo farmi ricoverare perché non riesco a credere
Ayy-oh
Che eri il mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Daniel Seavey]
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sei (Incredibile)
Incredibile, è
Incredibile (incredibile)
Che eri il mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Corbyn]
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì (oh sì)
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile
Incredibile, è (Incredibile)
Incredibile
Che eri il mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Interludio]
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile
Incredibile, sì
[Zach Herron & (Corbyn)]
Devo farmi ricoverare perché non riesco a credere (non posso credere)
Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
[Zach]
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile
Incredibile, è
Incredibile, lo è
Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile, sì (oh)
Incredibile, sì
Incredibile (Oh, no-no-no)
Incredibile, è
Incredibile (Sì)
Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa
E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto
