Why Don’t We – Unbelievable: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Si intitola Unbelievable il nuovo singolo dei WDW, disponibile dal 16 maggio 2019 via Atlantic Records. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio del brano.

I Why Don’t We, gruppo pop statunitense formato da Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery & Zach Herron, rilasciano il quarto singolo del 2019 e come molto fan sapranno, pubblicheranno una nuova canzone ogni mese, che presumibilmente farà parte della tracklist del secondo album in studio, successore del disco d’esordio 8 Letters, uscito il 31 agosto 2018.

Dal punto di vista lirico, questo orecchiabile singolo racconta l’incredulità di un ragazzo, che improvvisamente si ritrova nel letto con la ragazza della quale ha sempre avuto una cotta e stenta quindi a crederci. Da qui il titolo Unbelievable.

Unbelievable testo – Why Don’t We

[Daniel Seavey]

Hey, how did we, how did we

How did we end up at your place?

With my hands, with my hands

With my hands around your waist

Like you’re too cool-cool

I don’t believe that it’s true, still

[Corbyn Besson]

Your taste

I could drink, I could drink

I could drink a whole damn case

Every drip, every drip

Couldn’t let you go to waste

When you’re making those moves, ayy

I don’t know what to do, yeah

[Jack Avery]

If it’s all a dream, don’t wake up

‘Cause I got your body right here next to me

Just wait up

Gotta check myself ’cause I just can’t believe

Ayy-oh

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

[Daniel]

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, you are

Unbelievable, it’s

Unbelievable

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

[Corbyn]

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable

Unbelievable, it’s (Unbelievable now)

Unbelievable

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

[Jonah Marais (Corbyn)]

Yeah, never thought, never thought I’d be holding your hand

Picking up, picking up, picking up my confidence

When you’re making those moves, ayy (Those moves)

I don’t know what to do, yeah (To do)

[Jack with Daniel]

If it’s all a dream, don’t wake up

‘Cause I got your body right here next to me

Just wait up

Gotta check myself ’cause I just can’t believe

Ayy-oh

That you were my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

[Daniel Seavey]

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, you are (Unbelievable)

Unbelievable, it’s

Unbelievable (Unbelievable)

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

[Corbyn]

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah (Oh yeah)

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable

Unbelievable, it’s (Unbelievable)

Unbelievable

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

[Interlude]

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable

Unbelievable, yeah

[Zach Herron & (Corbyn)]

Gotta check myself ’cause I just can’t believe (Can’t believe)

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed





[Zach]

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable

Unbelievable, it’s

Unbelievable, it’s

You were my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah (Oh)

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable (Oh, no-no-no)

Unbelievable, it’s

Unbelievable (Yeah)

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

And now you’re waking up here in my bed





Why Don’t We Unbelievable traduzione

[Daniel Seavey]

Ehi, come siamo, come siamo

Come siamo finiti a casa tua?

Con le mie mani, con le mie mani

Con le mie mani sui tuoi fianchi

Come se fossi troppo figo

Non ci credo che sia vero, non ancora

[Corbyn Besson]

I tuoi gusti

Potrei bere, potrei bere

Potrei bere un’intera dannata cassa

Ogni goccia, ogni goccia

Non posso fartela sprecare

Quando fai quelle mosse, ayy

Non so cosa fare, si

[Jack Avery]

Se è tutto un sogno, non svegliarmi

Perché ho il tuo corpo proprio qui accanto a me

Aspetta

Devo farmi ricoverare perché non riesco a credere

Ayy-oh

Che eri nel mio cuore, eri nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

[Daniel]

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sei

Incredibile, è

Incredibile

Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

[Corbyn]

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile

Incredibile, è (Incredibile ora)

Incredibile

Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

[Jonah Marais (Corbyn)]

Sì, mai pensato, non avrei mai pensato di stringerti la mano

Ho, ho, ho fiducia in me stesso

Quando fai quelle mosse, ayy (Quelle mosse)

Non so cosa fare, sì (fare)

[Jack con Daniel]

Se è tutto un sogno, non svegliarmi

Perché ho il tuo corpo proprio qui accanto a me

Aspetta

Devo farmi ricoverare perché non riesco a credere

Ayy-oh

Che eri il mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto





[Daniel Seavey]

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sei (Incredibile)

Incredibile, è

Incredibile (incredibile)

Che eri il mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

[Corbyn]

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì (oh sì)

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile

Incredibile, è (Incredibile)

Incredibile

Che eri il mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

[Interludio]

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile

Incredibile, sì

[Zach Herron & (Corbyn)]

Devo farmi ricoverare perché non riesco a credere (non posso credere)

Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

[Zach]

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile

Incredibile, è

Incredibile, lo è

Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile, sì (oh)

Incredibile, sì

Incredibile (Oh, no-no-no)

Incredibile, è

Incredibile (Sì)

Che eri nel mio cuore, nella mia testa

E ora ti sei svegliata qui nel mio letto

