Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home: audio, lyric video, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 2 aprile 2019 via EMI Music, Take Yourself Home è un singolo del cantautore australiano Troye Sivan, primo anticipo del futuro terzo album in studio, successore di Bloom (2018).

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video di questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Tayla Parx, Leland & Oscar Görres, in arte OZGO, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

“È una delle canzoni preferite che abbia mai scritto. Scrivo queste canzoni come una nota del diario, quindi quando la vita, i luoghi e le relazioni cambiano, i brani possono assumere un significato completamente nuovo, come “Take Yourself Home” che, visto quello che sta accadendo nel mondo adesso, potrebbe sembrare che l’abbia scritta in questi difficili giorni.” Troye Sivan.

Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Chorus]

I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me

If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah

Sad in the summer, city needs a mother

If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go

Take yourself home

Sono stanco della città, urla se la pensi come me

Se devo morire, che sia in un posto carino, ah, ah-ah

Tristezza in estate, la città ha bisogno di una madre

Se devo perdere tempo, allora è tempo di andare

Vai a casa

[Verse]

Talk to me

There’s nothing that can’t be fixed with some honesty

And how it got this dark is just beyond to me

If anyone can hear me, switch the lights, oh

And happiness is right there where you lost it

When you took the bet

Counting all the losses that you can’t collect

Got everything and nothing in my life

Parla con me

Nulla può essere sistemato con un po’ di onestà

E come sia arrivato questo buio è appena oltre me

Se qualcuno mi sente, accenda le luci, oh

E la felicità si trova proprio dove l’hai persa

Quando hai accettato la scommessa

Contando tutte le perdite che non puoi riscuotere

Nella mia vita ho avuto tutto e nulla





[Chorus]

I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me

If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah

Sad in the summer, city needs a mother

If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go

Take yourself home

Take yourself home

[Bridge]

Who you really tryna be when you see your face?

Is it worth it trying to win in a losing game?

Well, it’s all waiting for you

And boy, I know you’re eager

But it just might destroy you

Destroy you, yeah

Chi stai cercando davvero di essere quando guardi in faccia?

Vale la pena provare a vincere una partita persa?

Bene, tutto ti sta aspettando

E ragazzo, so che sei impaziente

Ma potrebbe distruggerti

Distruggerti, sì

[Chorus]

I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me

If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah

Sad in the summer, city needs a mother

If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go

Take yourself home

Take yourself home (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Take yourself home

[Outro]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Tired of the city

Scream if you’re with…





Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Stanco della città

Urla se sei dalla mia…

[Break]





Ascolta su:



