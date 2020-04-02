Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home: audio, lyric video, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 2 aprile 2019 via EMI Music, Take Yourself Home è un singolo del cantautore australiano Troye Sivan, primo anticipo del futuro terzo album in studio, successore di Bloom (2018).
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video di questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Tayla Parx, Leland & Oscar Görres, in arte OZGO, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
“È una delle canzoni preferite che abbia mai scritto. Scrivo queste canzoni come una nota del diario, quindi quando la vita, i luoghi e le relazioni cambiano, i brani possono assumere un significato completamente nuovo, come “Take Yourself Home” che, visto quello che sta accadendo nel mondo adesso, potrebbe sembrare che l’abbia scritta in questi difficili giorni.” Troye Sivan.
Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home Testo e Traduzione
[Chorus]
I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me
If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah
Sad in the summer, city needs a mother
If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go
Take yourself home
Sono stanco della città, urla se la pensi come me
Se devo morire, che sia in un posto carino, ah, ah-ah
Tristezza in estate, la città ha bisogno di una madre
Se devo perdere tempo, allora è tempo di andare
Vai a casa
[Verse]
Talk to me
There’s nothing that can’t be fixed with some honesty
And how it got this dark is just beyond to me
If anyone can hear me, switch the lights, oh
And happiness is right there where you lost it
When you took the bet
Counting all the losses that you can’t collect
Got everything and nothing in my life
Parla con me
Nulla può essere sistemato con un po’ di onestà
E come sia arrivato questo buio è appena oltre me
Se qualcuno mi sente, accenda le luci, oh
E la felicità si trova proprio dove l’hai persa
Quando hai accettato la scommessa
Contando tutte le perdite che non puoi riscuotere
Nella mia vita ho avuto tutto e nulla
[Chorus]
I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me
If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah
Sad in the summer, city needs a mother
If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go
Take yourself home
Take yourself home
[Bridge]
Who you really tryna be when you see your face?
Is it worth it trying to win in a losing game?
Well, it’s all waiting for you
And boy, I know you’re eager
But it just might destroy you
Destroy you, yeah
Chi stai cercando davvero di essere quando guardi in faccia?
Vale la pena provare a vincere una partita persa?
Bene, tutto ti sta aspettando
E ragazzo, so che sei impaziente
Ma potrebbe distruggerti
Distruggerti, sì
[Chorus]
I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me
If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah
Sad in the summer, city needs a mother
If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go
Take yourself home
Take yourself home (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Take yourself home
[Outro]
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Tired of the city
Scream if you’re with…
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Stanco della città
Urla se sei dalla mia…
[Break]
