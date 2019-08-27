Tones and I – Dance Monkey: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 10 maggio 2019, Dance Monkey è un singolo dell’emergente cantautrice australiana Toni Watson, artisticamente conosciuta come Tones and I, certificato 2 volte Platino in Australia, ma che sta facendo sentire la sua presenza anche nella Top Globale di Spotify e nella chart virale della celebre piattaforma streaming. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Nick Kozakis & Liam Kelly.

Questo interessante brano, scritto dall’interprete e prodotto con la collaborazione di Konstantin Kersting, è racchiuso nell’EP d’esordio The Kids Are Coming, previsto per il 30 agosto. Al suo interno è presente anche il precedente “Johnny Run Away” e il successivo “Never Seen the Rain”.

Questa canzone è inerente all’essere un artista di strada e parla delle aspettative che si pongono i musicisti.

Tones and I – Dance Monkey Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

They say, “Oh, my god,” I see the way you shine

Take your hands, my dear, and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Dicono “Oh mio Dio”, vedo come brilli

Prendi le tue mani e mettile nelle mie, mio caro

Sai che mi hai paralizzata mentre passavo da qui

E ora ti prego di ballare solo un’altra volta

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my-y, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ooh, ti vedo, ti vedo, quando ti vedo

E oh mamma, mi piace il tuo stile

Tu, mi fai, mi fai, mi fai venir voglia di piangere

E ora ti prego di ballare solo un’altra volta

[Chorus]

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

Quindi dicono

Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh

Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu

Dicono

Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy

E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo





[Verse 2]

I said, “Oh my god,” I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey, I’ve been dancin’ my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ho detto: “Oh mio Dio”, ti vedo passare di qui

Prendimi le mani e guardami negli occhi, mio caro

Proprio come una scimmia, ho ballato tutta la mia vita

Ma mi hai appena implorato di ballare solo un’altra volta

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my-y, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ooh, ti vedo, ti vedo, quando ti vedo

E oh mamma, mi piace il tuo stile

Tu, mi fai, mi fai, mi fai venir voglia di piangere

E ora ti prego di ballare solo un’altra volta

[Chorus]

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

Quindi dicono

Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh

Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu

Dicono

Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy

E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo

Dicono

Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu

Dicono

Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy

E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo

[Bridge]

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

(Do it all again, do it all again, do it all again)

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

(Do it all again, do it all again, do it all again)

Ooh, ah-ah, ah-ah





Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

(Rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo)

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

(Rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo)

Ooh, ah-ah, ah-ah

[Chorus]

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

All again

Dicono

Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh

Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu

Dicono

Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy

E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo

Dicono

Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu

Dicono

Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy

E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo

Tutto daccapo





