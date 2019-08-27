Tones and I – Dance Monkey: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 10 maggio 2019, Dance Monkey è un singolo dell’emergente cantautrice australiana Toni Watson, artisticamente conosciuta come Tones and I, certificato 2 volte Platino in Australia, ma che sta facendo sentire la sua presenza anche nella Top Globale di Spotify e nella chart virale della celebre piattaforma streaming. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Nick Kozakis & Liam Kelly.
Questo interessante brano, scritto dall’interprete e prodotto con la collaborazione di Konstantin Kersting, è racchiuso nell’EP d’esordio The Kids Are Coming, previsto per il 30 agosto. Al suo interno è presente anche il precedente “Johnny Run Away” e il successivo “Never Seen the Rain”.
Questa canzone è inerente all’essere un artista di strada e parla delle aspettative che si pongono i musicisti.
Tones and I – Dance Monkey Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
They say, “Oh, my god,” I see the way you shine
Take your hands, my dear, and place them both in mine
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Dicono “Oh mio Dio”, vedo come brilli
Prendi le tue mani e mettile nelle mie, mio caro
Sai che mi hai paralizzata mentre passavo da qui
E ora ti prego di ballare solo un’altra volta
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time
And oh my-y, I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Ooh, ti vedo, ti vedo, quando ti vedo
E oh mamma, mi piace il tuo stile
Tu, mi fai, mi fai, mi fai venir voglia di piangere
E ora ti prego di ballare solo un’altra volta
[Chorus]
So they say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again
Quindi dicono
Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh
Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu
Dicono
Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy
E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo
[Verse 2]
I said, “Oh my god,” I see you walking by
Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes
Just like a monkey, I’ve been dancin’ my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time
Ho detto: “Oh mio Dio”, ti vedo passare di qui
Prendimi le mani e guardami negli occhi, mio caro
Proprio come una scimmia, ho ballato tutta la mia vita
Ma mi hai appena implorato di ballare solo un’altra volta
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time
And oh my-y, I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Ooh, ti vedo, ti vedo, quando ti vedo
E oh mamma, mi piace il tuo stile
Tu, mi fai, mi fai, mi fai venir voglia di piangere
E ora ti prego di ballare solo un’altra volta
[Chorus]
So they say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again
Quindi dicono
Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh
Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu
Dicono
Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy
E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo
Dicono
Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu
Dicono
Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy
E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo
[Bridge]
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
(Do it all again, do it all again, do it all again)
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
(Do it all again, do it all again, do it all again)
Ooh, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
(Rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo)
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
(Rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo, rifai tutto daccapo)
Ooh, ah-ah, ah-ah
[Chorus]
They say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy
And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again
All again
Dicono
Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh
Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu
Dicono
Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy
E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo
Dicono
Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Non ho mai visto nessuno prima d’ora fare le cose che fai tu
Dicono
Muoviti per me, muoviti per me, muoviti per me, ayy-ayy-ayy
E quando avrai finito, ti farò rifare tutto daccapo
Tutto daccapo
Lascia un commento