Sia – Together per la colonna sonora di “Music”: video, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 20 maggio 2020, Together è un singolo della cantautrice australiana Sia Furler che farà parte della colonna sonora di Music, film diretto dall’artista multiplatino e interpretato da Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler e Leslie Odom Jr. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Nella soundtrack della pellicola, che vede l’artista al suo debutto da regista e la cui sceneggiatura, basata su un racconto scritto dalla stessa SIA nel 2007, è stata scritta insieme a Dallas Clayton, saranno presenti dieci nuove canzoni scritte dalla stessa Furler, tra le quali quella in oggetto, veramente molto gradevole e coinvolgente.

Scritto insieme a Jack Antonoff, che ha anche curato la produzione con l’aiuto di Jesse Shatkin, il brano invita ad amare se stessi e incita a lasciarsi alle spalle il passato, un passato sicuramente non positivo.

Testo Together Sia

[Intro]

Ooh, together

We can take it higher

[Verse 1]

I can hear the thunder

Coming from your mouth

And I know my number’s up

Give me some Stevie Wonder

Quick, put it on before we go under

I can see the lightning

Coming from your ears

Yeah, I see you’re frightened

I can see the lion sleeps tonight

In the tears you’re crying

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you can’t love me unless you love you too

Treat yourself like nothin’ but a fool

Can’t love me unless you love you too

Love you too

[Chorus]

Come now, set the past on fire

Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

Come now, set the past on fire

Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

[Verse 2]

I can see the rainbow

Coming from your heart and it’s all ok, so

Come now, see you’re my angel

Say “Bye” to the past, “Hello” to tomorrow

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you can’t love me unless you love you too

Treat yourself like nothin’ but a fool

Can’t love me unless you love you too

Love you too

[Chorus]

Come now, set the past on fire

Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

Come now, set the past on fire

Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher





[Bridge]

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

[Chorus]

Come now, set the past on fire

Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

Come now, set the past on fire

Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

[Outro]

Ooh, together, we can take it higher

Ooh, together, we can take it higher

Ooh, together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher





La traduzione di Together di Sia

[Intro]

Ooh, insieme

Possiamo andare più in alto

[Strofa 1]

Riesco a sentire il tuono

Provenire dalla tua bocca

E so che è arrivato il mio momento

Dammi un po’ di Stevie Wonder

Veloce, mettilo prima di andare sotto

Vedo il fulmine

Riesco dalle tue orecchie

Sì, vedo che sei spaventato

Vedo che il leone dorme stanotte

Nelle lacrime che stai versando

[Pre-Rit.]

Oh, non puoi amare me se non ami anche te

Ti tratti come se non fossi altro che uno sciocco

Non puoi amarmi a meno che non ami anche te

Non ami anche te





[Rit.]

Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato

Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio

Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato

Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio

Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

[Strofa 2]

Vedo l’arcobaleno

Viene dal tuo cuore e va tutto bene così

Andiamo, vedi che sei il mio angelo

Dì “addio” al passato e “Ciao” a domani

[Pre-Rit.]

Oh, non puoi amare me se non ami anche te

Ti tratti come se non fossi altro che uno sciocco

Non puoi amarmi a meno che non ami anche te

Non ami anche te

[Rit.]

Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato

Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio

Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato

Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio

Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

[Ponte]

Voglio amore, voglio darlo

Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo

Voglio amore, voglio darlo

Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo

Voglio amore, voglio darlo

Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo

Voglio amore, voglio darlo

Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo

[Rit.]

Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato

Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio

Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato

Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio

Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

[Outro]

Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto

Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto



