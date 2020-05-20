Sia – Together per la colonna sonora di “Music”: video, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 20 maggio 2020, Together è un singolo della cantautrice australiana Sia Furler che farà parte della colonna sonora di Music, film diretto dall’artista multiplatino e interpretato da Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler e Leslie Odom Jr. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Nella soundtrack della pellicola, che vede l’artista al suo debutto da regista e la cui sceneggiatura, basata su un racconto scritto dalla stessa SIA nel 2007, è stata scritta insieme a Dallas Clayton, saranno presenti dieci nuove canzoni scritte dalla stessa Furler, tra le quali quella in oggetto, veramente molto gradevole e coinvolgente.
Scritto insieme a Jack Antonoff, che ha anche curato la produzione con l’aiuto di Jesse Shatkin, il brano invita ad amare se stessi e incita a lasciarsi alle spalle il passato, un passato sicuramente non positivo.
Testo Together Sia
[Intro]
Ooh, together
We can take it higher
[Verse 1]
I can hear the thunder
Coming from your mouth
And I know my number’s up
Give me some Stevie Wonder
Quick, put it on before we go under
I can see the lightning
Coming from your ears
Yeah, I see you’re frightened
I can see the lion sleeps tonight
In the tears you’re crying
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, you can’t love me unless you love you too
Treat yourself like nothin’ but a fool
Can’t love me unless you love you too
Love you too
[Chorus]
Come now, set the past on fire
Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
Come now, set the past on fire
Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
[Verse 2]
I can see the rainbow
Coming from your heart and it’s all ok, so
Come now, see you’re my angel
Say “Bye” to the past, “Hello” to tomorrow
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, you can’t love me unless you love you too
Treat yourself like nothin’ but a fool
Can’t love me unless you love you too
Love you too
[Chorus]
Come now, set the past on fire
Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
Come now, set the past on fire
Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
[Bridge]
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
[Chorus]
Come now, set the past on fire
Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
Come now, set the past on fire
Stand up, raise your face to the sky, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
[Outro]
Ooh, together, we can take it higher
Ooh, together, we can take it higher
Ooh, together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
La traduzione di Together di Sia
[Intro]
Ooh, insieme
Possiamo andare più in alto
[Strofa 1]
Riesco a sentire il tuono
Provenire dalla tua bocca
E so che è arrivato il mio momento
Dammi un po’ di Stevie Wonder
Veloce, mettilo prima di andare sotto
Vedo il fulmine
Riesco dalle tue orecchie
Sì, vedo che sei spaventato
Vedo che il leone dorme stanotte
Nelle lacrime che stai versando
[Pre-Rit.]
Oh, non puoi amare me se non ami anche te
Ti tratti come se non fossi altro che uno sciocco
Non puoi amarmi a meno che non ami anche te
Non ami anche te
[Rit.]
Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato
Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio
Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato
Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio
Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
[Strofa 2]
Vedo l’arcobaleno
Viene dal tuo cuore e va tutto bene così
Andiamo, vedi che sei il mio angelo
Dì “addio” al passato e “Ciao” a domani
[Pre-Rit.]
Oh, non puoi amare me se non ami anche te
Ti tratti come se non fossi altro che uno sciocco
Non puoi amarmi a meno che non ami anche te
Non ami anche te
[Rit.]
Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato
Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio
Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato
Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio
Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
[Ponte]
Voglio amore, voglio darlo
Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo
Voglio amore, voglio darlo
Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo
Voglio amore, voglio darlo
Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo
Voglio amore, voglio darlo
Voglio amore, per favore consegnalo
[Rit.]
Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato
Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio
Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Andiamo, dai fuoco al passato
Alzati, alza la testa verso il cielo, amore mio
Insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Oh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
[Outro]
Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
Ooh, insieme, possiamo portarlo più in alto
