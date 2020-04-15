Tiagz – They Call Me Tiago (Her Name is Margo): testo e traduzione del brano









They Call Me Tiago (Her Name is Margo) è un singolo del rapper canadese Tiagz, rilasciato il 27 febbraio 2020 in maniera indipendente. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa contagiosa canzone.

Il brano è stato scritto, prodotto e interpretato da questo artista poliedrico, visto che a detta sua, oltre a fare rap realizza produzioni di un po’ tutti i generi musicali (Hip Hop, Latin Trap, Latin, House, Dance, Trap, Reggaeton, Meme Music). Di Tiagz se ne parlò in questo sito in occasione del singolo My Heart Went Oops.

They Call Me Tiago Testo

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Salta alla traduzione in italiano

[Intro]

Excuse me, her name is Margo

Margo?

Not Marco or Mango, Wells Fargo

No, no, no, no

Yeah, someone said “Wells Fargo?”

[Chorus]

They call me Tiago

I don’t know who’s Margo

I just hit this lotto

I’m building up my cargo

And I know that I gotta go

They call me Tiago

I don’t know who’s Margo

I just hit this lotto

I’m building up my cargo

And I know that I gotta go

[Verse 1]

Ooh, behind the scenes it’s so lit

Ooh, gettin’ hit up I made it

Ooh ooh, relax ’cause I gotta cool it

Ooh, this why I never quit

I’m on a different wave, stick to my little lane

Gassin’ me up, they do not know what’s up

Nobody knew me, I’m swimmin’ in the sea

They all see the ice, not what’s underneath

And now I go go go go (And I go)

Go go go go (And I go), go go go go (And I go)

Stop, what was I waiting for?

Imma take over (Imma take)

It’s a game over (Game over)

Don’t even bother (Don’t even bother)

Yuh

[Chorus]

They call me Tiago

I don’t know who’s Margo

I just hit this lotto

I’m building up my cargo

And I know that I gotta go

They call me Tiago

I don’t know who’s Margo

I just hit this lotto

I’m building up my cargo

And I know that I gotta go

[Bridge]

Yo, I can say I’ve been patient but it’s not done

I mean, this is just the beginning

[Verse 2]

Yuh, I’ve been patient in all the grind I put and strive for

Till five a.m. when the sun came out and had the drive but I had to stand up

I’ve been patient in all the grind I put and strive for

Till five a.m. when the sun came out and had the drive but I had to stand up

Everybody really judged me (Behind my back)

I just stayed woke and I made these tracks

Just droppin’ more and I made those stacks

Now I’m back in my zone





[Chorus]

They call me Tiago

I don’t know who’s Margo

I just hit this lotto

I’m building up my cargo

And I know that I gotta go

They call me Tiago

I don’t know who’s Margo

I just hit this lotto

I’m building up my cargo

And I know that I gotta go





They Call Me Tiago traduzione

Passa al testo

[Intro] [Nota: Questo è un audio TikTok dell’utente “@fairhopeherps”, creato per spiegare quale fosse il nome del suo cucciolo di drago, che è Margo.]

Mi scusi, il suo nome è Margo

Margo?

Non Marco o Mango, Wells Fargo

No, no, no, no

Sì, qualcuno ha detto “Wells Fargo?”

[Rit.]

Mi chiamano Tiago

Non so chi sia Margo

Ho appena vinto questo lotto

Sto preparando il mio carico

E so che devo andare

Mi chiamano Tiago

Non so chi sia Margo

Ho appena vinto questo lotto

Sto preparando il mio carico

E so che devo andare

[Str. 1]

Ooh, dietro le quinte è così illuminato

Ooh, sono stato colpito e ce l’ho fatta

Ooh ooh, rilassati perché devo andarci piano

Ooh, questo è il motivo per cui non ho mai smesso

Sono su un’onda diversa, segui la mia strada

Mi stanno mentendo, non sanno che succede

Nessuno mi conosceva, nuotavo nel mare

Tutti vedono il ghiaccio, non cosa c’è sotto

E ora vado vado vado vado (e vado)

Vado vado vado vado (e vado), vado vado vado vado (e vado)

Stop, cosa stavo aspettando?

Prenderò il comando (Imma take)

È la fine del gioco (Game over)

Non preoccuparti nemmeno (non preoccuparti nemmeno)

Yuh





[Rit.]

Mi chiamano Tiago

Non so chi sia Margo

Ho appena vinto questo lotto

Sto preparando il mio carico

E so che devo andare

Mi chiamano Tiago

Non so chi sia Margo

Ho appena vinto questo lotto

Sto preparando il mio carico

E so che devo andare

[Ponte]

Yo posso dire di essere stato paziente ma non è finita

Insomma, questo è soltanto l’inizio

[Str. 2]

Yu, sono stato paziente in tutto quello che ho fatto col sudore

Fino alle cinque del mattino quando il sole sorgeva e avevo il disco ma stavo lì in piedi

Sono stato paziente in tutto quello che ho fatto col sudore

Fino alle cinque del mattino quando il sole sorgeva e avevo il disco ma stavo lì in piedi

Tutti mi giudicavano davvero (alle spalle)

Sono rimasto e ho realizzato queste tracce

Ne ho realizzato delle altre e ho fatto pile di soldi

Ora sono tornato nella mia zona

[Rit.]

Mi chiamano Tiago

Non so chi sia Margo

Ho appena vinto questo lotto

Sto preparando il mio carico

E so che devo andare

Mi chiamano Tiago

Non so chi sia Margo

Ho appena vinto questo lotto

Sto preparando il mio carico

E so che devo andare

Ascolta su:



