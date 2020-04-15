Tiagz – They Call Me Tiago (Her Name is Margo): testo e traduzione del brano

They Call Me Tiago (Her Name is Margo) è un singolo del rapper canadese Tiagz, rilasciato il 27 febbraio 2020 in maniera indipendente. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa contagiosa canzone.
Il brano è stato scritto, prodotto e interpretato da questo artista poliedrico, visto che a detta sua, oltre a fare rap realizza produzioni di un po’ tutti i generi musicali (Hip Hop, Latin Trap, Latin, House, Dance, Trap, Reggaeton, Meme Music). Di Tiagz se ne parlò in questo sito in occasione del singolo My Heart Went Oops.
They Call Me Tiago Testo
[Intro]
Excuse me, her name is Margo
Margo?
Not Marco or Mango, Wells Fargo
No, no, no, no
Yeah, someone said “Wells Fargo?”
[Chorus]
They call me Tiago
I don’t know who’s Margo
I just hit this lotto
I’m building up my cargo
And I know that I gotta go
They call me Tiago
I don’t know who’s Margo
I just hit this lotto
I’m building up my cargo
And I know that I gotta go
[Verse 1]
Ooh, behind the scenes it’s so lit
Ooh, gettin’ hit up I made it
Ooh ooh, relax ’cause I gotta cool it
Ooh, this why I never quit
I’m on a different wave, stick to my little lane
Gassin’ me up, they do not know what’s up
Nobody knew me, I’m swimmin’ in the sea
They all see the ice, not what’s underneath
And now I go go go go (And I go)
Go go go go (And I go), go go go go (And I go)
Stop, what was I waiting for?
Imma take over (Imma take)
It’s a game over (Game over)
Don’t even bother (Don’t even bother)
Yuh
[Chorus]
They call me Tiago
I don’t know who’s Margo
I just hit this lotto
I’m building up my cargo
And I know that I gotta go
They call me Tiago
I don’t know who’s Margo
I just hit this lotto
I’m building up my cargo
And I know that I gotta go
[Bridge]
Yo, I can say I’ve been patient but it’s not done
I mean, this is just the beginning
[Verse 2]
Yuh, I’ve been patient in all the grind I put and strive for
Till five a.m. when the sun came out and had the drive but I had to stand up
I’ve been patient in all the grind I put and strive for
Till five a.m. when the sun came out and had the drive but I had to stand up
Everybody really judged me (Behind my back)
I just stayed woke and I made these tracks
Just droppin’ more and I made those stacks
Now I’m back in my zone
[Chorus]
They call me Tiago
I don’t know who’s Margo
I just hit this lotto
I’m building up my cargo
And I know that I gotta go
They call me Tiago
I don’t know who’s Margo
I just hit this lotto
I’m building up my cargo
And I know that I gotta go
[Intro] [Nota: Questo è un audio TikTok dell’utente “@fairhopeherps”, creato per spiegare quale fosse il nome del suo cucciolo di drago, che è Margo.]
Mi scusi, il suo nome è Margo
Margo?
Non Marco o Mango, Wells Fargo
No, no, no, no
Sì, qualcuno ha detto “Wells Fargo?”
[Rit.]
Mi chiamano Tiago
Non so chi sia Margo
Ho appena vinto questo lotto
Sto preparando il mio carico
E so che devo andare
Mi chiamano Tiago
Non so chi sia Margo
Ho appena vinto questo lotto
Sto preparando il mio carico
E so che devo andare
[Str. 1]
Ooh, dietro le quinte è così illuminato
Ooh, sono stato colpito e ce l’ho fatta
Ooh ooh, rilassati perché devo andarci piano
Ooh, questo è il motivo per cui non ho mai smesso
Sono su un’onda diversa, segui la mia strada
Mi stanno mentendo, non sanno che succede
Nessuno mi conosceva, nuotavo nel mare
Tutti vedono il ghiaccio, non cosa c’è sotto
E ora vado vado vado vado (e vado)
Vado vado vado vado (e vado), vado vado vado vado (e vado)
Stop, cosa stavo aspettando?
Prenderò il comando (Imma take)
È la fine del gioco (Game over)
Non preoccuparti nemmeno (non preoccuparti nemmeno)
Yuh
[Rit.]
Mi chiamano Tiago
Non so chi sia Margo
Ho appena vinto questo lotto
Sto preparando il mio carico
E so che devo andare
Mi chiamano Tiago
Non so chi sia Margo
Ho appena vinto questo lotto
Sto preparando il mio carico
E so che devo andare
[Ponte]
Yo posso dire di essere stato paziente ma non è finita
Insomma, questo è soltanto l’inizio
[Str. 2]
Yu, sono stato paziente in tutto quello che ho fatto col sudore
Fino alle cinque del mattino quando il sole sorgeva e avevo il disco ma stavo lì in piedi
Sono stato paziente in tutto quello che ho fatto col sudore
Fino alle cinque del mattino quando il sole sorgeva e avevo il disco ma stavo lì in piedi
Tutti mi giudicavano davvero (alle spalle)
Sono rimasto e ho realizzato queste tracce
Ne ho realizzato delle altre e ho fatto pile di soldi
Ora sono tornato nella mia zona
[Rit.]
Mi chiamano Tiago
Non so chi sia Margo
Ho appena vinto questo lotto
Sto preparando il mio carico
E so che devo andare
Mi chiamano Tiago
Non so chi sia Margo
Ho appena vinto questo lotto
Sto preparando il mio carico
E so che devo andare
