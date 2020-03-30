The Weeknd – Missed You: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Missed You, canzone di The weeknd inserita nell’edizione deluxe dell’album After Hours, uscito il 30 marzo 2020.

In questa traccia bonus del quinto album dell’artista canadese, scritta e prodotta insieme a DaHeala, al secolo Jason Quenneville, un malinconico e riflessivo The Weeknd ricorda un amore appartenente al passato, che evidentemente il protagonista non ha dimenticato. Con un certo rammarico, pensa a a quello che questa relazione poteva essere e che a causa sua non è stato.

[Verse 1]

Convinced myself to run around with someone else to forget about you

But I can’t hold you responsible for the things I do

I said your name by mistake

Played it off like I’m just confused

But I was frontin’, lyin’ to myself

When I know the truth

[Chorus]

Was I missed you

Yes, it’s true

I should’ve known not to let you go, let you go

‘Cause I missed you

Baby boo

We could’ve grown if I held you close, held you close

[Verse 2]

I hurt myself a hundred times just to feel something in my soul

I kept knocking even though I knew what’s behind that door

But then I heard you call my name and it sounded like the sweetest song

You never moved on, you were waiting for me all along

[Chorus]

Well, I missed you

Yes, it’s true

Should’ve known not to let you go, let you go

Well, I missed you

Baby boo

We could’ve grown if I held you close, held you close





[Outro]

Oh, I missed you

Yes, it’s true

Should’ve known not to let you go, let you go

Girl, I missed you

Baby boo

We could’ve grown if I held you close, held you close

Well, I missed you





Traduzione

[Str. 1]

Mi auto-convinco di andarmene in giro con qualcun’altra per dimenticarmi di te

Ma non posso ritenerti responsabile delle cose che faccio

Ho pronunciato il tuo nome per sbaglio

Credevo di essere solo un po’ confuso

But I was fronting, mentendo a me stesso

Quando so quale sia la verità





[Rit.]

Mi sei mancato

Si, è la verità

Avrei dovuto capire per non lasciarti andare, lasciarti andare

Perché mi sei mancata

Tesorino

Saremmo potuti crescere se ti avessi stretta a me, ti avessi stretta a me

[Str. 2]

Mi sono fatto male centinaia di volte solo per sentire qualcosa nella mia anima

Continuavo a bussare anche se sapevo cosa c’era dietro quella porta

Ma poi ti ho sentita chiamare il mio nome e sembrava la canzone più dolce

Non hai mai voltato pagina, stavi aspettando mi da sempre

[Rit.]

Beh, Mi sei mancato

Si, è la verità

Avrei dovuto capire per non lasciarti andare, lasciarti andare

Beh, mi sei mancata

Tesorino

Saremmo potuti crescere se ti avessi stretta a me, ti avessi stretta a me

[Outro]

Oh, mi sei mancata

Si è vero

Avrei dovuto capire per non lasciarti andare, lasciarti andare

Ragazza, mi sei mancata

Tesorino

Saremmo potuti crescere se ti avessi stretta a me, ti avessi stretta a me

Beh, mi sei mancata

