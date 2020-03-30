The Weeknd – Missed You: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Missed You, canzone di The weeknd inserita nell’edizione deluxe dell’album After Hours, uscito il 30 marzo 2020.
In questa traccia bonus del quinto album dell’artista canadese, scritta e prodotta insieme a DaHeala, al secolo Jason Quenneville, un malinconico e riflessivo The Weeknd ricorda un amore appartenente al passato, che evidentemente il protagonista non ha dimenticato. Con un certo rammarico, pensa a a quello che questa relazione poteva essere e che a causa sua non è stato.
The Weeknd – Missed You Testo e Traduzione
Vai alla traduzione in italiano
[Verse 1]
Convinced myself to run around with someone else to forget about you
But I can’t hold you responsible for the things I do
I said your name by mistake
Played it off like I’m just confused
But I was frontin’, lyin’ to myself
When I know the truth
[Chorus]
Was I missed you
Yes, it’s true
I should’ve known not to let you go, let you go
‘Cause I missed you
Baby boo
We could’ve grown if I held you close, held you close
[Verse 2]
I hurt myself a hundred times just to feel something in my soul
I kept knocking even though I knew what’s behind that door
But then I heard you call my name and it sounded like the sweetest song
You never moved on, you were waiting for me all along
[Chorus]
Well, I missed you
Yes, it’s true
Should’ve known not to let you go, let you go
Well, I missed you
Baby boo
We could’ve grown if I held you close, held you close
[Outro]
Oh, I missed you
Yes, it’s true
Should’ve known not to let you go, let you go
Girl, I missed you
Baby boo
We could’ve grown if I held you close, held you close
Well, I missed you
Vai al testo
[Str. 1]
Mi auto-convinco di andarmene in giro con qualcun’altra per dimenticarmi di te
Ma non posso ritenerti responsabile delle cose che faccio
Ho pronunciato il tuo nome per sbaglio
Credevo di essere solo un po’ confuso
But I was fronting, mentendo a me stesso
Quando so quale sia la verità
[Rit.]
Mi sei mancato
Si, è la verità
Avrei dovuto capire per non lasciarti andare, lasciarti andare
Perché mi sei mancata
Tesorino
Saremmo potuti crescere se ti avessi stretta a me, ti avessi stretta a me
[Str. 2]
Mi sono fatto male centinaia di volte solo per sentire qualcosa nella mia anima
Continuavo a bussare anche se sapevo cosa c’era dietro quella porta
Ma poi ti ho sentita chiamare il mio nome e sembrava la canzone più dolce
Non hai mai voltato pagina, stavi aspettando mi da sempre
[Rit.]
Beh, Mi sei mancato
Si, è la verità
Avrei dovuto capire per non lasciarti andare, lasciarti andare
Beh, mi sei mancata
Tesorino
Saremmo potuti crescere se ti avessi stretta a me, ti avessi stretta a me
[Outro]
Oh, mi sei mancata
Si è vero
Avrei dovuto capire per non lasciarti andare, lasciarti andare
Ragazza, mi sei mancata
Tesorino
Saremmo potuti crescere se ti avessi stretta a me, ti avessi stretta a me
Beh, mi sei mancata
