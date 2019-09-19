The Script – The Last Time: audio, testo e traduzione del comeback

The Last Time è un singolo dei The Script, disponibile dalla mezzanotte del 20 settembre 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, che segna il ritorno della pop rock band irlandese.
Ad oltre 2 anni di distanza da Freedom Child, quinto album in studio del gruppo capitanato da Danny O’Donoghue, è ora di questo comeback, che tra poche ore sarà possibile ascoltare nelle principali piattaforme streaming.
Per quel che concerne il significato, nella canzone si parla di una storia d’amore giunta ormai al capolinea, così il protagonista chiede alla sua ex dolce metà il perché abbia fatto questa scelta, nonostante diceva sempre che la loro storia sarebbe durata tutta la vita.
The Script The Last Time Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Why’s it so hard to look me in the eye?
Playing with that cross that’s on your chain
I know you only ever bite your lip
When it’s something you’re afraid to say
Perché è così difficile guardarmi negli occhi?
Giochi con quella croce al collo
So che tu ti mordi sempre le labbra
Quando c’è qualcosa che hai paura di dire
[Chorus]
Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?
Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?
This is the last thing I would have done to you
This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me
We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied
You said we’d be forever, now you never invite me, mind (Oh-oh-oh)
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
E’ l’ultima volta che ti vedo?
È l’ultima volta che ti vedo partire?
Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei fatto
Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto
Avevamo detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Sto cercando di stringerti la mano ma sento che la mia mano è come se fosse legata
Avevi detto che saremmo stati insieme per sempre, ora non mi inviti mai (Oh-oh-oh)
Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
[Verse 2]
You practiced this many times before
But I guess you get it right today
Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer
But you taking every single part of me
Ti sei esercitata molte volte prima
Ma suppongo che oggi sia il momento giusto
Lasciando nel cassetto quell’anello ti ho dato
Ma ti stai prendendo ogni singola parte di me
[Chorus]
Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?
Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?
This is the last thing I would have done to you
This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me
We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? (Oh-oh-oh)
I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied (Oh-oh-oh)
You said we’d be forever, now you never invite me, mind (Oh-oh-oh)
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh
E’ l’ultima volta che ti vedo?
È l’ultima volta che ti vedo partire?
Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei fatto
Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto
Avevamo detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Sto cercando di stringerti la mano ma sento che la mia mano è come se fosse legata
Avevi detto che saremmo stati insieme per sempre, ora non mi inviti mai
Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
[Bridge]
I think of the first kiss
Your lips on the first night
Whoa, whoa
I think of the first kiss
Your lips on the first night
Whoa, whoa
Ooh
Penso al primo bacio
Le tue labbra la prima notte
Penso al primo bacio
Le tue labbra la prima notte
Ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied, mmm
Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Sto cercando di stringerti la mano ma sento che la mia mano è come se fosse legata, mmm
[Chorus]
You said we’d be forever, now you never invite me, mind, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)
We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh, ooh
I think of the first kiss
Your lips on the first night
Whoa (First night), whoa (Whoa)
I think of the first kiss
Your lips on the first night
Whoa, whoa, oh
Avevi detto che saremmo stati insieme per sempre, ora non mi inviti mai, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)
Avevamo detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? Oh oh
Penso al primo bacio
Le tue labbra la prima notte
Whoa (la prima notte), whoa (Whoa)
Penso al primo bacio
Le tue labbra la prima notte
[Outro]
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Lascia un commento