The Script – The Last Time: audio, testo e traduzione del comeback









The Last Time è un singolo dei The Script, disponibile dalla mezzanotte del 20 settembre 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, che segna il ritorno della pop rock band irlandese.

Ad oltre 2 anni di distanza da Freedom Child, quinto album in studio del gruppo capitanato da Danny O’Donoghue, è ora di questo comeback, che tra poche ore sarà possibile ascoltare nelle principali piattaforme streaming.

Per quel che concerne il significato, nella canzone si parla di una storia d’amore giunta ormai al capolinea, così il protagonista chiede alla sua ex dolce metà il perché abbia fatto questa scelta, nonostante diceva sempre che la loro storia sarebbe durata tutta la vita.

The Script The Last Time Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Why’s it so hard to look me in the eye?

Playing with that cross that’s on your chain

I know you only ever bite your lip

When it’s something you’re afraid to say

Perché è così difficile guardarmi negli occhi?

Giochi con quella croce al collo

So che tu ti mordi sempre le labbra

Quando c’è qualcosa che hai paura di dire

[Chorus]

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would have done to you

This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied

You said we’d be forever, now you never invite me, mind (Oh-oh-oh)

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

E’ l’ultima volta che ti vedo?

È l’ultima volta che ti vedo partire?

Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei fatto

Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto

Avevamo detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

Sto cercando di stringerti la mano ma sento che la mia mano è come se fosse legata

Avevi detto che saremmo stati insieme per sempre, ora non mi inviti mai (Oh-oh-oh)

Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

[Verse 2]

You practiced this many times before

But I guess you get it right today

Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer

But you taking every single part of me

Ti sei esercitata molte volte prima

Ma suppongo che oggi sia il momento giusto

Lasciando nel cassetto quell’anello ti ho dato

Ma ti stai prendendo ogni singola parte di me





[Chorus]

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would have done to you

This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? (Oh-oh-oh)

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied (Oh-oh-oh)

You said we’d be forever, now you never invite me, mind (Oh-oh-oh)

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh

E’ l’ultima volta che ti vedo?

È l’ultima volta che ti vedo partire?

Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei fatto

Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto

Avevamo detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

Sto cercando di stringerti la mano ma sento che la mia mano è come se fosse legata

Avevi detto che saremmo stati insieme per sempre, ora non mi inviti mai

Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

[Bridge]

I think of the first kiss

Your lips on the first night

Whoa, whoa

I think of the first kiss

Your lips on the first night

Whoa, whoa

Ooh

Penso al primo bacio

Le tue labbra la prima notte

Penso al primo bacio

Le tue labbra la prima notte

Ooh

[Pre-Chorus]

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied, mmm

Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

Sto cercando di stringerti la mano ma sento che la mia mano è come se fosse legata, mmm

[Chorus]

You said we’d be forever, now you never invite me, mind, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh, ooh

I think of the first kiss

Your lips on the first night

Whoa (First night), whoa (Whoa)

I think of the first kiss

Your lips on the first night

Whoa, whoa, oh





Avevi detto che saremmo stati insieme per sempre, ora non mi inviti mai, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)

Avevamo detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? Oh oh

Penso al primo bacio

Le tue labbra la prima notte

Whoa (la prima notte), whoa (Whoa)

Penso al primo bacio

Le tue labbra la prima notte

[Outro]

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

Hai detto che sarebbe durata, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?





