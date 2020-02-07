The Pussycat Dolls – React: audio, testo e traduzione del comeback

Rilasciato il 7 febbraio 2020, React è il singolo che segna la reunion delle The Pussycat Dolls, a dieci anni dallo scioglimento di questa amata girl band composta da Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta e Kimberly Wyatt.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova coinvolgente canzone, scritta da Call Me Loop, Nicole Scherzinger, Johan Gustafson, Hannah Wilson & Will Simms, con produzione di quest’ultimo, Ivares e Gustafson.
Il gruppo tutto al femminile più amato dello scorso decennio, torna a incidere nuova musica e questo pezzo è niente male e potrebbe essere il primo di una serie di soddisfazioni. Nel brano, la protagonista si rivolge al fidanzato, troppo gentile per i suoi gusti: cerca sempre lo scontro, una sua reazione alle sue azioni, ma egli passa sopra a tutto e questo la fa innervosire non poco…
The Pussycat Dolls – React Testo
[Verse 1]
When I get messed up at the party
I make a scene and get upset
But when I wake up in the morning
You bring me breakfast in bed and act like there’s nothin’ to forget
[Pre-Chorus]
Maybe I should count my blessings
That you’re just that type
So call me masochistic
But sometimes, I want to fight
[Chorus]
Every time I leave, you pull me closer
I hang up the phone, you call me back
Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to?
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
[Post-Chorus]
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
[Verse 2]
If I say jump, you just say “How high?”
I think you might love me to death
The way you do me, boy, you’re too nice
You gas me up when I wanna be losin’ my breath
[Pre-Chorus]
Maybe I should count my blessings
That you’re just that type
So call me masochistic
But sometimes, I want to fight (Rrah)
[Chorus]
Every time I leave, you pull me closer
I hang up the phone, you call me back
Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to?
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
Looking for a little confrontation
Now I know the nice guys turn me bad
The less you do, the more it makes me crazy (Crazy)
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
[Post-Chorus]
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
[Chorus]
Every time I leave, you pull me closer (Pull me closer)
I hang up the phone, you call me back
Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to? (Mess me ’round)
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
Looking for a little confrontation
Now I know the nice guys turn me bad
The less you do the more it makes me crazy
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
[Post-Chorus]
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react
React Traduzione
Quando mi sballo alla festa
Faccio una scenata e mi agito
Ma quando mi sveglio al mattino
Mi porti la colazione a letto e agisci come se non ci fosse nulla da dimenticare
Forse dovrei considerarmi fortunata
Che sei proprio quel tipo
Quindi chiamami masochista
Ma a volte, voglio litigare
Ogni volta che me ne vado, ti avvicini
Riaggancio il telefono, tu mi richiami
Perché non mi fai casino come dovresti?
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Hey Hey Hey
Hey, hey hey hey
Hey Hey Hey
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Se dico “salta”, tu dici semplicemente “Quanto in alto?”
Penso che mi ameresti fino alla morte
Il modo in cui mi tratti, ragazzo, sei troppo gentile
Alimenti il mio ego quando io vorrei ridimensionarmi
Forse dovrei considerarmi fortunata
Che sei proprio quel tipo
Quindi chiamami masochista
Ma a volte, voglio litigare (Rrah)
Ogni volta che me ne vado, ti avvicini
Riaggancio il telefono, tu mi richiami
Perché non mi fai casino come dovresti?
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Cercando un piccolo scontro
Ora so che i bravi ragazzi mi rendono cattiva
Meno fai, più divento matta (matta)
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Hey Hey Hey
Hey, hey hey hey
Hey Hey Hey
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Ogni volta che me ne vado, ti avvicini (ti avvicini)
Riaggancio il telefono, tu mi richiami
Perché non mi fai casino come dovresti? (non mi fai casino)
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Cercando un piccolo scontro
Ora so che i bravi ragazzi mi rendono cattiva
Meno fai, più divento matta (matta)
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
Hey Hey Hey
Hey, hey hey hey
Hey Hey Hey
Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione
