The Pussycat Dolls – React: audio, testo e traduzione del comeback









Rilasciato il 7 febbraio 2020, React è il singolo che segna la reunion delle The Pussycat Dolls, a dieci anni dallo scioglimento di questa amata girl band composta da Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta e Kimberly Wyatt.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova coinvolgente canzone, scritta da Call Me Loop, Nicole Scherzinger, Johan Gustafson, Hannah Wilson & Will Simms, con produzione di quest’ultimo, Ivares e Gustafson.

Il gruppo tutto al femminile più amato dello scorso decennio, torna a incidere nuova musica e questo pezzo è niente male e potrebbe essere il primo di una serie di soddisfazioni. Nel brano, la protagonista si rivolge al fidanzato, troppo gentile per i suoi gusti: cerca sempre lo scontro, una sua reazione alle sue azioni, ma egli passa sopra a tutto e questo la fa innervosire non poco…

The Pussycat Dolls – React Testo

[Verse 1]

When I get messed up at the party

I make a scene and get upset

But when I wake up in the morning

You bring me breakfast in bed and act like there’s nothin’ to forget

[Pre-Chorus]

Maybe I should count my blessings

That you’re just that type

So call me masochistic

But sometimes, I want to fight

[Chorus]

Every time I leave, you pull me closer

I hang up the phone, you call me back

Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to?

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react

[Post-Chorus]

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react

[Verse 2]

If I say jump, you just say “How high?”

I think you might love me to death

The way you do me, boy, you’re too nice

You gas me up when I wanna be losin’ my breath

[Pre-Chorus]

Maybe I should count my blessings

That you’re just that type

So call me masochistic

But sometimes, I want to fight (Rrah)

[Chorus]

Every time I leave, you pull me closer

I hang up the phone, you call me back

Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to?

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react

Looking for a little confrontation

Now I know the nice guys turn me bad

The less you do, the more it makes me crazy (Crazy)

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react

[Post-Chorus]

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react





[Chorus]

Every time I leave, you pull me closer (Pull me closer)

I hang up the phone, you call me back

Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to? (Mess me ’round)

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react

Looking for a little confrontation

Now I know the nice guys turn me bad

The less you do the more it makes me crazy

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react

[Post-Chorus]

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react





React Traduzione

Quando mi sballo alla festa

Faccio una scenata e mi agito

Ma quando mi sveglio al mattino

Mi porti la colazione a letto e agisci come se non ci fosse nulla da dimenticare

Forse dovrei considerarmi fortunata

Che sei proprio quel tipo

Quindi chiamami masochista

Ma a volte, voglio litigare

Ogni volta che me ne vado, ti avvicini

Riaggancio il telefono, tu mi richiami

Perché non mi fai casino come dovresti?

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Hey Hey Hey

Hey, hey hey hey

Hey Hey Hey

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Se dico “salta”, tu dici semplicemente “Quanto in alto?”

Penso che mi ameresti fino alla morte

Il modo in cui mi tratti, ragazzo, sei troppo gentile

Alimenti il mio ego quando io vorrei ridimensionarmi





Forse dovrei considerarmi fortunata

Che sei proprio quel tipo

Quindi chiamami masochista

Ma a volte, voglio litigare (Rrah)

Ogni volta che me ne vado, ti avvicini

Riaggancio il telefono, tu mi richiami

Perché non mi fai casino come dovresti?

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Cercando un piccolo scontro

Ora so che i bravi ragazzi mi rendono cattiva

Meno fai, più divento matta (matta)

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Hey Hey Hey

Hey, hey hey hey

Hey Hey Hey

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Ogni volta che me ne vado, ti avvicini (ti avvicini)

Riaggancio il telefono, tu mi richiami

Perché non mi fai casino come dovresti? (non mi fai casino)

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Cercando un piccolo scontro

Ora so che i bravi ragazzi mi rendono cattiva

Meno fai, più divento matta (matta)

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

Hey Hey Hey

Hey, hey hey hey

Hey Hey Hey

Mi stai rendendo crudele perché vorrei solamente una tua reazione

