The National – Light Years: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Light Years è il secondo singolo estratto da I Am Easy to Find, ottavo album in studio dei National, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 17 maggio, a oltre un anno e mezzo da Sleep Well Beast.
Il disco del gruppo indie rock di Cincinnati capitanato da Matt Berninger, è stato anticipato da “You Had Your Soul With You” e ora da questa canzone, traccia di chiusura del progetto, disponibile dal 4 aprile 2019.
Dallo stesso giorno è online anche il video ufficiale rigorosamente in bianco e nero, che è possibile vedere direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Light Years testo – The National
You were waiting outside for me in the sun
Laying down to soak it all in before we had to run
I was always ten feet behind you from the start
Didn’t know you were gone ’til we were in the car
Oh, the glory of it all was lost on me
‘Til I saw how hard it’d be to reach you
And I would always be light years, light years away from you
Light years, light years away from you
I thought I saw your mother last weekend in the park
It could’ve been anybody, it was after dark
Everyone was lighting up in the shadows alone
You could’ve been right there next to me, and I’d have never known
Oh, the glory of it all was lost on me
‘Til I saw how hard it’d be to reach you
And I would always be light years, light years away from you
Light years, light years away from you
Light years, light years away from you
Light years, light years away from you
Autori: Aaron Dessner & Matt Berninger.
The National – Light Years traduzione
Mi stavi aspettando qui fuori al sole
Mettersi a mollare tutto prima di dover scappare
Sono sempre stato a tre metri dietro te fin dall’inizio
Non sapevo che non ci fossi finché non eravamo in macchina
Oh, la gloria di tutto mi era sfuggita
Finché non ho visto quanto sarebbe stato difficile raggiungerti
E sarei sempre stato lontano anni luce, lontano anni luce da te
Anni luce, anni luce da te
Credevo di aver visto tua madre lo scorso fine settimana nel parco
Potrebbe essere stato chiunque, era buio
Tutti erano illuminati nelle ombre solitarie
Saresti potuta essere proprio lì accanto a me, e non avrei mai potuto saperlo
Oh, la gloria di tutto mi era sfuggita
Finché non ho visto quanto sarebbe stato difficile raggiungerti
E sarei sempre stato lontano anni luce, lontano anni luce da te
Anni luce, anni luce da te
Anni luce, anni luce da te
Anni luce, anni luce da te
