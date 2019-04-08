The National – Light Years: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Light Years è il secondo singolo estratto da I Am Easy to Find, ottavo album in studio dei National, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 17 maggio, a oltre un anno e mezzo da Sleep Well Beast.

Il disco del gruppo indie rock di Cincinnati capitanato da Matt Berninger, è stato anticipato da “You Had Your Soul With You” e ora da questa canzone, traccia di chiusura del progetto, disponibile dal 4 aprile 2019.

Dallo stesso giorno è online anche il video ufficiale rigorosamente in bianco e nero, che è possibile vedere direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Light Years testo – The National

You were waiting outside for me in the sun

Laying down to soak it all in before we had to run

I was always ten feet behind you from the start

Didn’t know you were gone ’til we were in the car

Oh, the glory of it all was lost on me

‘Til I saw how hard it’d be to reach you

And I would always be light years, light years away from you

Light years, light years away from you

I thought I saw your mother last weekend in the park

It could’ve been anybody, it was after dark

Everyone was lighting up in the shadows alone

You could’ve been right there next to me, and I’d have never known





Oh, the glory of it all was lost on me

‘Til I saw how hard it’d be to reach you

And I would always be light years, light years away from you

Light years, light years away from you

Light years, light years away from you

Light years, light years away from you

Autori: Aaron Dessner & Matt Berninger.





The National – Light Years traduzione

Mi stavi aspettando qui fuori al sole

Mettersi a mollare tutto prima di dover scappare

Sono sempre stato a tre metri dietro te fin dall’inizio

Non sapevo che non ci fossi finché non eravamo in macchina





Oh, la gloria di tutto mi era sfuggita

Finché non ho visto quanto sarebbe stato difficile raggiungerti

E sarei sempre stato lontano anni luce, lontano anni luce da te

Anni luce, anni luce da te

Credevo di aver visto tua madre lo scorso fine settimana nel parco

Potrebbe essere stato chiunque, era buio

Tutti erano illuminati nelle ombre solitarie

Saresti potuta essere proprio lì accanto a me, e non avrei mai potuto saperlo

Oh, la gloria di tutto mi era sfuggita

Finché non ho visto quanto sarebbe stato difficile raggiungerti

E sarei sempre stato lontano anni luce, lontano anni luce da te

Anni luce, anni luce da te

Anni luce, anni luce da te

Anni luce, anni luce da te

