The 1975 – Guys: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Rilasciata il 13 maggio 2020, Guys è una canzone che funge da omaggio alla fraterna relazione tra i membri della band The 1975, inserita come traccia conclusiva del quarto album in studio, Notes on a Conditional Form.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo, scritto da Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, George Daniel & Matthew Healy, con produzione di Healy, Daniel e Jonathan Gilmore.

Riguardo la canzone, Matty Healy ha detto “Siamo una band da quando avevamo 13 anni, siamo un po ‘come fratelli, sono tutti i miei migliori amici e non abbiamo mai litigato. È una canzone davvero autentica.”.

[Verse 1]

I was missing the guys (I was missing the guys)

In my rented apartment

You would think I’d have realised

But I didn’t for quite sometime

Started wetting my eyes (Started wetting my eyes)

‘Cause I’m soft in that department

Right then I realised

You’re the love of my life

[Chorus]

The moment that you took my hand

Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah

The moment that we started a band

Was the best thing that ever happened

And I wish that we could do it again

It was the best thing that ever happened to me

It was the best thing that ever happened to me

It was the best thing that ever happened

[Verse 2]

I took a zoot outside

In my coat’s secret compartment

I hear a song and start to cry

Pretend it’s smoke that’s in my eye

I don’t know why I’m surprised

‘Cause we all shared one apartment

Man, they were the golden times

They were the best of my life





[Chorus]

The moment that you took my hand (The moment that you took my hand)

Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah

The moment that we started a band (The moment that we started a band)

Was the best thing that ever happened

Oh, the first time we went to Japan (The first time we went to Japan)

Was the best thing that ever happened (The best thing)

And I wish that we could do it again

You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me

You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me

You guys are the best thing that ever happened

You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me

You guys are the best thing that ever happened





Traduzione

[Verso 1]

Mi mancavano i ragazzi (mi mancavano i ragazzi)

Nel mio appartamento in affitto

Pensereste che me ne sarei reso conto

Ma non è stato così per un bel po’

Ho iniziato a bagnarmi gli occhi (Ho iniziato a bagnarmi gli occhi)

Perché sono sensibile sotto quell’aspetto

In quel momento mi sono reso conto

Che siete l’amore della mia vita





[Coro]

Il momento in cui mi avete preso per mano

È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata, sì

Il momento in cui abbiamo formato una band

È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata

E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo

È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai successa

È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

[Verso 2]

Ho tirato fuori una canna

Dalla tasca segreta della mia giacca

Ho ascoltato una canzone e ho iniziato a piangere

Fingendo che sia stato a causa del fumo negli occhi

Non so perché sono sorpreso

Perché abbiamo condiviso un unico appartamento

Amico, erano i tempi d’oro

Sono stati i migliori della mia vita

[Coro]

Il momento in cui mi avete preso per mano (Il momento in cui mi avete preso per mano)

È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata, sì

Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band (Il momento in cui abbiamo formato una band)

È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata

Oh, la prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone (La prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai accaduta (La cosa migliore)

E vorrei che potessimo rifarlo

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai successa

Ragazzi, siete la cosa più bella che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

