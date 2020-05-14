The 1975 – Guys: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Rilasciata il 13 maggio 2020, Guys è una canzone che funge da omaggio alla fraterna relazione tra i membri della band The 1975, inserita come traccia conclusiva del quarto album in studio, Notes on a Conditional Form.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo, scritto da Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, George Daniel & Matthew Healy, con produzione di Healy, Daniel e Jonathan Gilmore.
Riguardo la canzone, Matty Healy ha detto “Siamo una band da quando avevamo 13 anni, siamo un po ‘come fratelli, sono tutti i miei migliori amici e non abbiamo mai litigato. È una canzone davvero autentica.”.
The 1975 – Guys
[Verse 1]
I was missing the guys (I was missing the guys)
In my rented apartment
You would think I’d have realised
But I didn’t for quite sometime
Started wetting my eyes (Started wetting my eyes)
‘Cause I’m soft in that department
Right then I realised
You’re the love of my life
[Chorus]
The moment that you took my hand
Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah
The moment that we started a band
Was the best thing that ever happened
And I wish that we could do it again
It was the best thing that ever happened to me
It was the best thing that ever happened to me
It was the best thing that ever happened
[Verse 2]
I took a zoot outside
In my coat’s secret compartment
I hear a song and start to cry
Pretend it’s smoke that’s in my eye
I don’t know why I’m surprised
‘Cause we all shared one apartment
Man, they were the golden times
They were the best of my life
[Chorus]
The moment that you took my hand (The moment that you took my hand)
Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah
The moment that we started a band (The moment that we started a band)
Was the best thing that ever happened
Oh, the first time we went to Japan (The first time we went to Japan)
Was the best thing that ever happened (The best thing)
And I wish that we could do it again
You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me
You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me
You guys are the best thing that ever happened
You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me
You guys are the best thing that ever happened
[Verso 1]
Mi mancavano i ragazzi (mi mancavano i ragazzi)
Nel mio appartamento in affitto
Pensereste che me ne sarei reso conto
Ma non è stato così per un bel po’
Ho iniziato a bagnarmi gli occhi (Ho iniziato a bagnarmi gli occhi)
Perché sono sensibile sotto quell’aspetto
In quel momento mi sono reso conto
Che siete l’amore della mia vita
[Coro]
Il momento in cui mi avete preso per mano
È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata, sì
Il momento in cui abbiamo formato una band
È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata
E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo
È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai successa
È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
[Verso 2]
Ho tirato fuori una canna
Dalla tasca segreta della mia giacca
Ho ascoltato una canzone e ho iniziato a piangere
Fingendo che sia stato a causa del fumo negli occhi
Non so perché sono sorpreso
Perché abbiamo condiviso un unico appartamento
Amico, erano i tempi d’oro
Sono stati i migliori della mia vita
[Coro]
Il momento in cui mi avete preso per mano (Il momento in cui mi avete preso per mano)
È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata, sì
Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band (Il momento in cui abbiamo formato una band)
È stata la cosa più bella che sia mai capitata
Oh, la prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone (La prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone)
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai accaduta (La cosa migliore)
E vorrei che potessimo rifarlo
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai successa
Ragazzi, siete la cosa più bella che mi sia mai capitata
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
