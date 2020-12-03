Ascolta Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears (con testo e traduzione)

Swimming In The Stars è un singolo inedito di Britney Spears, pubblicato il 2 dicembre 2020 per la versione Super Deluxe dell’ultima fatica discografica Glory (2016). Il testo e traduzione in italiano.

Scritto da Alexei Misoul, Dan Book & Matthew Koma e prodotto da quest’ultimo, il brano è stato originariamente inciso per nono album in studio della cantante statunitense, ma alla fine non rientrò né nella tracklist della versione standard, né nell’edizione deluxe.

Alla fine sembra che la canzone verrà racchiusa nella nuova versione deluxe dell’album in vinile di Glory, che dovrebbe essere rilasciata il 4 dicembre 2020.

Swimming In The Stars, Britney Spears – Testo

[Strofa 1]

Dream me to life

Write our names in the pillow skies

We can meet in our minds

If our days count us out of time

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

And we’ll stay alive

In seas of city lights

Where you and I collide

[Ritornello]

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

[Strofa 2]

Keep me in reach

Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep

Where the sun’s out of heat

We’re awake in the deepest sleep

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

And we’ll stay alive

In shades of neon lights

Where you and I collide

[Ritornello]

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

[Ponte]

What if we could float here forever?

In these Gemini dreams together

Would you let me take your breath right now?

Promise that I’ll never breathe out





[Ritornello]

So let’s go (Let’s go)

Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)

Oh, and we’ll glow (We’ll glow)

And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars (When we’re swimming in the stars)

When we’re swimming in the stars

[Outro]

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

Swimming in the stars tonight

When we’re swimming in the stars





Swimming In The Stars traduzione

Sognami alla vita

Scrivi i nostri nomi nel cielo del cuscino

Possiamo incontrarci nelle nostre menti

Se i nostri giorni ci contano fuori tempo

E sopravviveremo

In mari di luci della città

Dove io e te collidiamo

Quindi andiamo

Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte

Oh, e brilleremo

E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti

Immergeremo

Prima la testa, fino in fondo

Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità

Il mondo è nostro

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle





Tienimi a portata di mano

Trattieni il respiro finché non siamo dentro fino al collo

Dove il sole è fuori dal caldo

Siamo svegli nel sonno più profondo

E sopravviveremo

Nelle tonalità di luci al neon

Dove io e te collidiamo

Quindi andiamo

Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte

Oh, e brilleremo

E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti

Immergeremo

Prima la testa, fino in fondo

Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità

Il mondo è nostro

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle

E se potessimo galleggiare qui per sempre?

In questi Gemelli sogna insieme

Mi lasceresti prendere fiato adesso?

Prometto che non espirerò mai

Quindi andiamo (andiamo)

Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte (tra le stelle stanotte)

Oh, e brilleremo (brilleremo)

E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti

Immergeremo

Prima la testa, fino in fondo

Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità

Il mondo è nostro

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle (Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle)

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle

Nuotiamo tra le stelle stanotte

Oh, e brilleremo

Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte

Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle



