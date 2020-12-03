Ascolta Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears (con testo e traduzione)

Swimming In The Stars è un singolo inedito di Britney Spears, pubblicato il 2 dicembre 2020 per la versione Super Deluxe dell’ultima fatica discografica Glory (2016). Il testo e traduzione in italiano.
Scritto da Alexei Misoul, Dan Book & Matthew Koma e prodotto da quest’ultimo, il brano è stato originariamente inciso per nono album in studio della cantante statunitense, ma alla fine non rientrò né nella tracklist della versione standard, né nell’edizione deluxe.
Alla fine sembra che la canzone verrà racchiusa nella nuova versione deluxe dell’album in vinile di Glory, che dovrebbe essere rilasciata il 4 dicembre 2020.
Swimming In The Stars, Britney Spears – Testo
Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music
[Strofa 1]
Dream me to life
Write our names in the pillow skies
We can meet in our minds
If our days count us out of time
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
And we’ll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide
[Ritornello]
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars
[Strofa 2]
Keep me in reach
Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep
Where the sun’s out of heat
We’re awake in the deepest sleep
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
And we’ll stay alive
In shades of neon lights
Where you and I collide
[Ritornello]
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars
[Ponte]
What if we could float here forever?
In these Gemini dreams together
Would you let me take your breath right now?
Promise that I’ll never breathe out
[Ritornello]
So let’s go (Let’s go)
Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)
Oh, and we’ll glow (We’ll glow)
And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars (When we’re swimming in the stars)
When we’re swimming in the stars
[Outro]
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
Swimming in the stars tonight
When we’re swimming in the stars
Swimming In The Stars traduzione
Sognami alla vita
Scrivi i nostri nomi nel cielo del cuscino
Possiamo incontrarci nelle nostre menti
Se i nostri giorni ci contano fuori tempo
E sopravviveremo
In mari di luci della città
Dove io e te collidiamo
Quindi andiamo
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte
Oh, e brilleremo
E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti
Immergeremo
Prima la testa, fino in fondo
Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità
Il mondo è nostro
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Tienimi a portata di mano
Trattieni il respiro finché non siamo dentro fino al collo
Dove il sole è fuori dal caldo
Siamo svegli nel sonno più profondo
E sopravviveremo
Nelle tonalità di luci al neon
Dove io e te collidiamo
Quindi andiamo
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte
Oh, e brilleremo
E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti
Immergeremo
Prima la testa, fino in fondo
Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità
Il mondo è nostro
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
E se potessimo galleggiare qui per sempre?
In questi Gemelli sogna insieme
Mi lasceresti prendere fiato adesso?
Prometto che non espirerò mai
Quindi andiamo (andiamo)
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte (tra le stelle stanotte)
Oh, e brilleremo (brilleremo)
E luccicheremo nelle luci di diamanti
Immergeremo
Prima la testa, fino in fondo
Annegheremo tra le braccia della gravità
Il mondo è nostro
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle (Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle)
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Nuotiamo tra le stelle stanotte
Oh, e brilleremo
Nuotando tra le stelle stanotte
Quando nuotiamo tra le stelle
Lascia un commento