Speed Gang – Hit tha Roof: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Hit tha Roof è una canzone del rapper statunitense Speed Gang uscita nel 2016 e tratta dall’album Low Key Fire: il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano, decisamente espicito e incentrato su rapporti sessuali.
Speed Gang – Hit tha Roof Testo e Traduzione
Ohhh ohhhh
Like baby girl what it do?
23 with a bad attitude…
Just trying to stick my tongue in you
So baby, let’s hit tha roof, roof, roof, ohh
Just trying to stick my tongue in you, ohhh ohhh
Ohhh ohhh
So baby, let’s hit tha roof ay
Hit tha roof, hit tha roof, ay
Baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight!
Hit tha roof, hit tha roof, ay
Baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight!
Baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight
Pussy so wet it ain’t going dry
Let me get a taste of tha kitty pie
Ima put this in your oven iiii!
Ima bake it it on high…
Ima get you naked, oh my!
We gon’ make babies all night
We gon’ make babies all night!
Yo, We ain’t making babies, bitch
Unless they on your face hoe!
Life is like a game of poker
Never show your hand, bro
All about tha paper, homie
Climbing up tha band pole
Stunting on my ex girlfriend
She a dumb hoe
She can like my asshole
Oh wait, that happened bro…
Every time you kiss her, homie
Think about my asshole
Wait… never never that, bro…
But that made me laugh, bro…
Hope you like my sloppy seconds
Pussy was wack, brooooooo!
Bitch I knoooooooooo
Big bank rooooooollllsss
All my doooughhhhhhh lil bitch!
Ima stunna baby…
Ima flex on you…
Ima holla baby…
Like wat it do?
All these bitches crazy…
Like fuck you too!
Ima break you off
Then I gotta hit that dab on ’em!
Got me lifted shifted
Higher than tha ceiling
Owweee its the ultimate feeling
Lifted shifted feeling so gifted
Sugar, how’d you get so flyyyy!?
Ohhh ohhhh
Like baby girl what it do?
23 with a bad attitude…
Just trying to stick my tongue in you
So baby let’s hit tha roof roof roof ohh
Just trying to stick my tongue in you you you
Ohhh ohhh
So baby let’s hit tha roof!
I wanna stick my tongue in you all night
We can pop bottles on the roof tonight
We can get faded, Ima do you right
Ain’t love but it feels so right…
Yea, it feels so right every time I go in!
Ima swerve them other hoes
‘Cause you got tha potion
An girl I’ll sex you right
I got tha motion
An I pull up in tha brand new
Bitch, I’m showin
Bitch, I shooowww ouuuut!
Pull up in tha brand new with tha toooop down!
All tha haters begging me like… stop now!…
Baby, let’s go, let’s ride out… let’s ride out…
Like cum my lady, cum cum my lady
Your my butterfly… sugar baby…
Like cum my lady
Your my pretty baby
I’ll make ya legs shake
I’ll make you go crazy!
Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?
Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?
Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?
Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?
Like please be mine, mine, please be mine
Please be mine, you are so damn fine
Mine, mine, please be mine
Please be mine, hit tha roof tonight
Mine, mine, please be mine
Please be mine, you are so damn fine
Mine, mine, please be mine
Please be mine, hit tha roof tonight
Like please be mine, mine, please be mine
Please be mine, you are so damn fine
Mine, mine, please be mine
Please be mine, hit tha roof tonight
Ohhh ohhhh
Like baby girl what it do?
23 with a bad attitude…
Just trying to stick my tongue in you
So baby let’s hit tha roof roof roof ohh
Just trying to stick my tongue in you ohhh ohhh
Ohhh ohhh
So baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight
Ohhh ohhhh
Piccola, qual è il problema?
23 anni con un brutto carattere…
Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua
Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle
Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua, ohhh ohhh
Ohhh ohhh
Quindi piccola, andiamo sulle stelle
Andiamo sulle stelle, andiamo sulle stelle
Baby, andiamo sulle stelle stasera!
Andiamo sulle stelle, andiamo sulle stelle
Baby, andiamo sulle stelle stasera!
Tesoro, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte
La fi*a è così bagnata che non si asciuga
Fammi assaporare un po’ di torta di micetta
Lo metterò nel tuo forno!
Lo cuocerò in alto …
Ti farò spogliare, mamma mia!
Faremo bambini tutta la notte
Faremo bambini tutta la notte!
Yo, Non stiamo facendo bambini, stron*a
A meno che non siano sulla tua faccia da tro*a!
La vita è come una partita di poker
Non mostrare mai le tue carte, fratello
Tutta una questione di soldi, amico
Arrampicarsi sul palo dei soldi
Acrobazie sulla mia ex ragazza
È una stupida tro*a
Lei può leccarmi il buco del cu*o
Oh aspetta, è successo fratello …
Ogni volta che la baci, amico
Pensa al mio buco del cu*o
Aspetta … mai mai questo, fratello …
Ma questo mi ha fatto ridere fratello …
Spero ti piacciano i miei scarti
La fi*a faceva schifo, fratello
Stron*a lo so
Generosa ricompensa
Tutti i miei quattrini, troie**a
Sono ricco, baby …
Mi fletterò su di te…
Sono figo, baby …
Come lo fa?
Tutte queste pu**ane fuori di testa
Fo**iti anche tu
Ti farò godere
Poi devo darci dentro a più non posso!
Mi ha fatto sballare al massimo
Che più sballato non si può
Owweee è la sensazione più estrema
Sballato al massimo, mi sento così dotato
Dolcezza, come fai a essere così avanti?
Ohhh ohhhh
Piccola, qual è il problema?
23 anni con un brutto carattere…
Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua
Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle
Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua
Ohhh ohhh
Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle
Voglio infilarti la lingua tutta la notte
Stasera possiamo stappare bottiglie sul tetto
Possiamo sballarci, ti sco*erò qui
Non è amore ma fa stare così bene
Sì, mi sento così bene ogni volta che ci entro!
Farò sbandare le altre tro*e
Perché hai la pozione magica
Una ragazza, farò sesso con te nel modo giusto
Faccio i movimenti giusti
E mi accosto con la nuovissima
Stron*a, ti faccio vedere
Cagna, mi faccio vedere!
Accosto con la nuovissima automobile con la cappotta abbassata
Tutti quelli che mi odiano mi imploreranno dicendomi … fermati ora! …
Baby andiamo, usciamo … usciamo …
Come sperma mia cara, sperma mia cara
Sei la mia farfalla … zuccherino …
Come sperma mia cara,
Sei la mia bella baby
Ti farò tremare le gambe
Ti farò impazzire!
Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?
Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?
Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?
Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?
Per favore, per favore, sii mia, per favore, sii mia
Per favore, sii mia, sei così dannatamente bella
Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia
Per favore, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte
Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia
Per favore, sii mia, sei così dannatamente bella
Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia
Per favore, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte
Per favore, per favore, sii mia, per favore, sii mia
Per favore, sii mia, sei così dannatamente bella
Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia
Per favore, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte
Ohhh ohhhh
Piccola, qual è il problema?
23 anni con un brutto carattere…
Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua
Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle
Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua, ohhh ohhh
Ohhh ohhh
Quindi piccola, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte
