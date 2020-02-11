Speed Gang – Hit tha Roof: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Hit tha Roof è una canzone del rapper statunitense Speed Gang uscita nel 2016 e tratta dall’album Low Key Fire: il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano, decisamente espicito e incentrato su rapporti sessuali.

Speed Gang – Hit tha Roof Testo e Traduzione

Ohhh ohhhh

Like baby girl what it do?

23 with a bad attitude…

Just trying to stick my tongue in you

So baby, let’s hit tha roof, roof, roof, ohh

Just trying to stick my tongue in you, ohhh ohhh

Ohhh ohhh

So baby, let’s hit tha roof ay

Hit tha roof, hit tha roof, ay

Baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight!

Hit tha roof, hit tha roof, ay

Baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight!

Baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight

Pussy so wet it ain’t going dry

Let me get a taste of tha kitty pie

Ima put this in your oven iiii!

Ima bake it it on high…

Ima get you naked, oh my!

We gon’ make babies all night

We gon’ make babies all night!

Yo, We ain’t making babies, bitch

Unless they on your face hoe!

Life is like a game of poker

Never show your hand, bro

All about tha paper, homie

Climbing up tha band pole

Stunting on my ex girlfriend

She a dumb hoe

She can like my asshole

Oh wait, that happened bro…

Every time you kiss her, homie

Think about my asshole

Wait… never never that, bro…

But that made me laugh, bro…

Hope you like my sloppy seconds

Pussy was wack, brooooooo!

Bitch I knoooooooooo

Big bank rooooooollllsss

All my doooughhhhhhh lil bitch!

Ima stunna baby…

Ima flex on you…

Ima holla baby…

Like wat it do?

All these bitches crazy…

Like fuck you too!

Ima break you off

Then I gotta hit that dab on ’em!

Got me lifted shifted

Higher than tha ceiling

Owweee its the ultimate feeling

Lifted shifted feeling so gifted

Sugar, how’d you get so flyyyy!?

Ohhh ohhhh

Like baby girl what it do?

23 with a bad attitude…

Just trying to stick my tongue in you

So baby let’s hit tha roof roof roof ohh

Just trying to stick my tongue in you you you

Ohhh ohhh

So baby let’s hit tha roof!

I wanna stick my tongue in you all night

We can pop bottles on the roof tonight

We can get faded, Ima do you right

Ain’t love but it feels so right…

Yea, it feels so right every time I go in!

Ima swerve them other hoes

‘Cause you got tha potion

An girl I’ll sex you right

I got tha motion

An I pull up in tha brand new

Bitch, I’m showin

Bitch, I shooowww ouuuut!

Pull up in tha brand new with tha toooop down!

All tha haters begging me like… stop now!…

Baby, let’s go, let’s ride out… let’s ride out…

Like cum my lady, cum cum my lady

Your my butterfly… sugar baby…

Like cum my lady

Your my pretty baby

I’ll make ya legs shake

I’ll make you go crazy!

Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?

Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?

Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?

Crazy… crazy… baby, won’t you be my lady…?

Like please be mine, mine, please be mine

Please be mine, you are so damn fine

Mine, mine, please be mine

Please be mine, hit tha roof tonight

Mine, mine, please be mine

Please be mine, you are so damn fine

Mine, mine, please be mine

Please be mine, hit tha roof tonight

Like please be mine, mine, please be mine

Please be mine, you are so damn fine

Mine, mine, please be mine

Please be mine, hit tha roof tonight

Ohhh ohhhh

Like baby girl what it do?

23 with a bad attitude…

Just trying to stick my tongue in you

So baby let’s hit tha roof roof roof ohh

Just trying to stick my tongue in you ohhh ohhh

Ohhh ohhh





So baby, let’s hit tha roof tonight





Ohhh ohhhh

Piccola, qual è il problema?

23 anni con un brutto carattere…

Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua

Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle

Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua, ohhh ohhh

Ohhh ohhh

Quindi piccola, andiamo sulle stelle

Andiamo sulle stelle, andiamo sulle stelle

Baby, andiamo sulle stelle stasera!

Andiamo sulle stelle, andiamo sulle stelle

Baby, andiamo sulle stelle stasera!

Tesoro, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte

La fi*a è così bagnata che non si asciuga

Fammi assaporare un po’ di torta di micetta

Lo metterò nel tuo forno!

Lo cuocerò in alto …

Ti farò spogliare, mamma mia!

Faremo bambini tutta la notte

Faremo bambini tutta la notte!

Yo, Non stiamo facendo bambini, stron*a

A meno che non siano sulla tua faccia da tro*a!

La vita è come una partita di poker

Non mostrare mai le tue carte, fratello

Tutta una questione di soldi, amico

Arrampicarsi sul palo dei soldi

Acrobazie sulla mia ex ragazza

È una stupida tro*a

Lei può leccarmi il buco del cu*o

Oh aspetta, è successo fratello …

Ogni volta che la baci, amico

Pensa al mio buco del cu*o

Aspetta … mai mai questo, fratello …

Ma questo mi ha fatto ridere fratello …

Spero ti piacciano i miei scarti

La fi*a faceva schifo, fratello

Stron*a lo so

Generosa ricompensa

Tutti i miei quattrini, troie**a

Sono ricco, baby …

Mi fletterò su di te…

Sono figo, baby …

Come lo fa?

Tutte queste pu**ane fuori di testa

Fo**iti anche tu

Ti farò godere

Poi devo darci dentro a più non posso!

Mi ha fatto sballare al massimo

Che più sballato non si può

Owweee è la sensazione più estrema

Sballato al massimo, mi sento così dotato

Dolcezza, come fai a essere così avanti?

Ohhh ohhhh

Piccola, qual è il problema?

23 anni con un brutto carattere…

Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua

Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle

Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua

Ohhh ohhh

Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle

Voglio infilarti la lingua tutta la notte

Stasera possiamo stappare bottiglie sul tetto

Possiamo sballarci, ti sco*erò qui

Non è amore ma fa stare così bene

Sì, mi sento così bene ogni volta che ci entro!

Farò sbandare le altre tro*e

Perché hai la pozione magica

Una ragazza, farò sesso con te nel modo giusto

Faccio i movimenti giusti

E mi accosto con la nuovissima

Stron*a, ti faccio vedere





Cagna, mi faccio vedere!

Accosto con la nuovissima automobile con la cappotta abbassata

Tutti quelli che mi odiano mi imploreranno dicendomi … fermati ora! …

Baby andiamo, usciamo … usciamo …

Come sperma mia cara, sperma mia cara

Sei la mia farfalla … zuccherino …

Come sperma mia cara,

Sei la mia bella baby

Ti farò tremare le gambe

Ti farò impazzire!

Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?

Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?

Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?

Impazzire… impazzire… piccola, non vuoi essere la mia ragazza…?

Per favore, per favore, sii mia, per favore, sii mia

Per favore, sii mia, sei così dannatamente bella

Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia

Per favore, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte

Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia

Per favore, sii mia, sei così dannatamente bella

Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia

Per favore, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte

Per favore, per favore, sii mia, per favore, sii mia

Per favore, sii mia, sei così dannatamente bella

Mia, mia, per favore, sii mia

Per favore, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte

Ohhh ohhhh

Piccola, qual è il problema?

23 anni con un brutto carattere…

Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua

Quindi baby, andiamo sulle stelle

Sto solo cercando di infilarti la lingua, ohhh ohhh

Ohhh ohhh

Quindi piccola, andiamo sulle stelle stanotte

