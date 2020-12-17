Why Don’t We – Slow Down è il nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

Slow Down è un singolo dei Why Don’t We rilasciato il 17 dicembre 2020 come terzo anticipo del secondo album in studio The Good Times and the Bad Ones, atteso il 15 gennaio 2021, a quasi due anni e mezzo da 8 Letters.

Dopo “Fallin’ (Adrenaline)” e “Lotus Inn”, prima e terza traccia del progetto, rispettivamente rilasciati il 29 settembre e il 4 dicembre, è il momento di questa bella e piuttosto malinconica track, la seconda del disco, che ne conterrà un totale di 10.

A sole due settimane di distanza dalla succitata Lotus Inn, la boy band americana composta dai giovani Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson e Jonah Marais rende disponibile questo gustoso assaggio, nel quale si parla di una significativa relazione amorosa.

WDW – Slow Down Testo

Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music

[Intro]

(Hey)

Oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh

[Strofa 1]

Oh, I’ve been lying to myself

And I might know why

I miss the way you looked at me before

You left New York (Hey)

I’ve been trying to find help

‘Cause I can’t deny

The way that I feel when I’m with you

Oh, I’d do anything to save ya

[Pre-Ritornello]

I think we need a little California ‘cation

We took a shot at this but maybe we’re too wasted

It’s hard to swallow but I know we gotta chase it, oh

[Ritornello]

Slow down

I think that we just need to slow down, slow down (Down, down)

Turn around

Things were so simple, we were fallin’, fallin’





[Strofa 2]

See ya, I wanna see ya, ah

I wish you weren’t so far so I could see ya, ah

See the light, I wanna see the

We were comfortable, we didn’t understand but now we know

[Pre-Ritornello]

I think we need a little California ‘cation

We took a shot at this but maybe we’re too wasted

It’s hard to swallow but I know we gotta chase it, oh

[Ritornello]

Slow down

I think that we just need to slow down, slow down (Down, down)

Turn around

Things were so simple, we were fallin’, fallin’

Slow down

I think that we just need to slow down, slow down (Need to slow down, slow down, woah)

Turn around

Things were so simple, we were fallin’, fallin’ (Things were so simple, we be fallin’ down)

[Outro]

Ee-yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh-ooh-oh, oh

Ee-yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh-ooh-oh, oh

Ee-yeah, yeah-eh

Oh-ooh-oh, oh

Ee-yeah, yeah-eh

Oh-ooh, oh oh oh, oh oh oh, woah

Slow Down traduzione WDW

[Strofa 1]

Oh, ho mentito a me stesso

E forse so perché

Mi manca il modo in cui mi guardavi prima

Hai lasciato New York (Hey)

Ho provato a cercare aiuto

Perché non posso negare

Quello che provo quando sono con te

Oh, farei qualsiasi cosa per salvarti





[Pre-Ritornello]

Penso che abbiamo bisogno di una piccola vacanza in California

Ci abbiamo provato ma forse siamo troppo ubriachi

È difficile da mandare giù ma so che dobbiamo inseguirlo, oh

[Ritornello]

Rallentare

Credo che dobbiamo solo rallentare, rallentare

Tornare indietro

Le cose erano così semplici, ci stavamo innamorando

[Strofa 2]

Vederti, voglio vederti, ah

Vorrei non fossi così lontana in modo da poterti vedere, ah

Vedere la luce, voglio vedere la

Ce la passavamo bene, non capivamo ma adesso lo sappiamo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Penso che abbiamo bisogno di una piccola vacanza in California

Ci abbiamo provato ma forse siamo troppo ubriachi

È difficile da mandare giù ma so che dobbiamo inseguirlo, oh

[Ritornello]

Rallentare

Credo che dobbiamo solo rallentare, rallentare

Tornare indietro

Le cose erano così semplici, ci stavamo innamorando

Rallentare

Credo che dobbiamo solo rallentare, rallentare (Dobbiamo solo rallentare, rallentare, woah)

Tornare indietro

Le cose erano così semplici, ci stavamo innamorando (Le cose erano così semplici, ci stavamo innamorando)



