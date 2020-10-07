Nuove Canzoni

AC/DC – Shot In The Dark: ascolta il comeback (con testo e traduzione)

AC/DC – Shot In The Dark: ascolta il comeback (con testo e traduzione)

Gli AC/DC sono tornati con Shot In The Dark, attesissimo comeback pubblicato il 7 ottobre 2020 come primo singolo estratto dal diciassettesimo album in studio Power Up, atteso il successivo 13 novembre, a sei anni di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica Rock or Bust, fortunatissimo progetto certificato Platino nella penisola e in tantissimi altri paesi.

L’hard rock band australiana composta da Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams e Stevie Young, offre a tutti i fan questo primo gustoso anticipo del progetto (il testo e la traduzione in italiano) prodotto da Brendan O’Brien, che sarà formato da dodici tracce composte da Angus e Malcolm Young. Questo lavoro, registrato tra agosto e settembre 2018, sarebbe originariamente dovuto uscire la scorsa estate, ma la pandemia ha fatto si che la release date venisse posticipata.

Power Up è un album dedicato a Malcolm Young, chitarrista e uno dei fondatori della band, scomparso il 18 novembre 2017: dopo aver sconfitto un tumore ai polmoni, gli furono diagnosticati anche dei problemi cardiaci, che costrinsero i medici a inserirgli un pacemaker, ma vista anche una forma di demenza, le sue condizioni di salute peggiorarono progressivamente e morì all’età di 64 anni. L’album segna il ritorno del cantante Brian Johnson, del batterista Phil Rudd e del bassista Cliff Williams.

Nel disco saranno presenti le seguenti canzoni: Realize, Rejection, Shot in the Dark, Through the Mists of Time, Kick You When You’re Down, Witch’s Spell, Demon Fire, Wild Reputation, No Man’s Land, Systems Down, Money Shot e Code Red.

Testo Shot In The Dark AC/DC

[1a Strofa]
I need a pick me up
A Rollin’ Thunder truck
I need a shot of you
That tattooed lady wild
Like a mountain lion
I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth

[Pre-Ritornello 1]
You got a long night coming
And a long night pumping
You got the right position
The heat of transmission

[Ritornello]
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric spark
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah

[2a Strofa]
Blastin’ on the radio
Breaking on the TV show
Send it out on all the wires
And if I didn’t know any better
Your mission is to party
Till the broad daylight

[Pre-Ritornello 2]
You got a long night coming
And a long night going
You got the right position
The heat of transmission

[Ritornello]
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric spark
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah


[Ponte]
My mission is to hit ignition

[Ritornello]
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric spark
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah

[Outro]
A shot in the dark
Ooh, a shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
Make it feel alright
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah


Shot In The Dark traduzione AC DC

[Str. 1]
Mi serve qualcosa che mi tiri su
Un giro sul Rollin’ Thunder truck
Ho bisogno di una tua foto
Quella donna selvaggia con i tatuaggi
Come un leone di montagna
Ho fame, questa è l’amorevole verità

[Pre-rit. 1]
Ti aspetta una lunga notte
E una lunga notte di pompaggio
Hai la posizione corretta
Il calore della trasmissione

[Rit.]
Un azzardo
Fa sentire bene
Un azzardo
Per tutta la notte
Un azzardo
Sì, scintilla elettrica
Un azzardo
E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

[Str. 2]
A tutto volume in radio
Irruzione nello show televisivo
Inviamolo su tutti i canali
E se non lo sapessi
La tua missione è fare festa
Fino a notte fonda


[Pre-rit. 2]
Ti aspetta una lunga notte
E una lunga notte che va
Hai la posizione corretta
Il calore della trasmissione

[Rit.]
Un azzardo
Fa sentire bene
Un azzardo
Per tutta la notte
Un azzardo
Sì, scintilla elettrica
Un azzardo
E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

[Ponte]
La mia missione è accendere il motore

[Rit.]
Un azzardo
Fa sentire bene
Un azzardo
Per tutta la notte
Un azzardo
Sì, scintilla elettrica
Un azzardo
E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

[Outro]
Un azzardo
Ooh, un azzardo
Un azzardo
Un azzardo
Un azzardo
Fa sentire bene
Un azzardo
E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

