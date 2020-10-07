AC/DC – Shot In The Dark: ascolta il comeback (con testo e traduzione)

Gli AC/DC sono tornati con Shot In The Dark, attesissimo comeback pubblicato il 7 ottobre 2020 come primo singolo estratto dal diciassettesimo album in studio Power Up, atteso il successivo 13 novembre, a sei anni di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica Rock or Bust, fortunatissimo progetto certificato Platino nella penisola e in tantissimi altri paesi.

L’hard rock band australiana composta da Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams e Stevie Young, offre a tutti i fan questo primo gustoso anticipo del progetto (il testo e la traduzione in italiano) prodotto da Brendan O’Brien, che sarà formato da dodici tracce composte da Angus e Malcolm Young. Questo lavoro, registrato tra agosto e settembre 2018, sarebbe originariamente dovuto uscire la scorsa estate, ma la pandemia ha fatto si che la release date venisse posticipata.

Power Up è un album dedicato a Malcolm Young, chitarrista e uno dei fondatori della band, scomparso il 18 novembre 2017: dopo aver sconfitto un tumore ai polmoni, gli furono diagnosticati anche dei problemi cardiaci, che costrinsero i medici a inserirgli un pacemaker, ma vista anche una forma di demenza, le sue condizioni di salute peggiorarono progressivamente e morì all’età di 64 anni. L’album segna il ritorno del cantante Brian Johnson, del batterista Phil Rudd e del bassista Cliff Williams.

Nel disco saranno presenti le seguenti canzoni: Realize, Rejection, Shot in the Dark, Through the Mists of Time, Kick You When You’re Down, Witch’s Spell, Demon Fire, Wild Reputation, No Man’s Land, Systems Down, Money Shot e Code Red.

Testo Shot In The Dark AC/DC

[1a Strofa]

I need a pick me up

A Rollin’ Thunder truck

I need a shot of you

That tattooed lady wild

Like a mountain lion

I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

You got a long night coming

And a long night pumping

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

[Ritornello]

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric spark

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

[2a Strofa]

Blastin’ on the radio

Breaking on the TV show

Send it out on all the wires

And if I didn’t know any better

Your mission is to party

Till the broad daylight

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

You got a long night coming

And a long night going

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

[Ritornello]

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric spark

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah





[Ponte]

My mission is to hit ignition

[Ritornello]

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric spark

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

[Outro]

A shot in the dark

Ooh, a shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

Make it feel alright

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah





Shot In The Dark traduzione AC DC

[Str. 1]

Mi serve qualcosa che mi tiri su

Un giro sul Rollin’ Thunder truck

Ho bisogno di una tua foto

Quella donna selvaggia con i tatuaggi

Come un leone di montagna

Ho fame, questa è l’amorevole verità

[Pre-rit. 1]

Ti aspetta una lunga notte

E una lunga notte di pompaggio

Hai la posizione corretta

Il calore della trasmissione

[Rit.]

Un azzardo

Fa sentire bene

Un azzardo

Per tutta la notte

Un azzardo

Sì, scintilla elettrica

Un azzardo

E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

[Str. 2]

A tutto volume in radio

Irruzione nello show televisivo

Inviamolo su tutti i canali

E se non lo sapessi

La tua missione è fare festa

Fino a notte fonda





[Pre-rit. 2]

Ti aspetta una lunga notte

E una lunga notte che va

Hai la posizione corretta

Il calore della trasmissione

[Rit.]

Un azzardo

Fa sentire bene

Un azzardo

Per tutta la notte

Un azzardo

Sì, scintilla elettrica

Un azzardo

E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

[Ponte]

La mia missione è accendere il motore

[Rit.]

Un azzardo

Fa sentire bene

Un azzardo

Per tutta la notte

Un azzardo

Sì, scintilla elettrica

Un azzardo

E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

[Outro]

Un azzardo

Ooh, un azzardo

Un azzardo

Un azzardo

Un azzardo

Fa sentire bene

Un azzardo

E’ meglio di una passeggiata nel parco, sì

