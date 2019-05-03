Shawn Mendes – If I Can’t Have You: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Rilasciato il 3 maggio, If I Can’t Have You è il nuovo singolo del giovane cantautore canadese Shawn Mendes, il primo pubblicato nel 2019. Audio, testo e traduzione in italiano della canzone.
A detta del cantante classe ’98, questo interessante pezzo è musicalmente ispirato ai The 1975, pop rock band inglese capitanata da Matthew “Matty” Healy.
Per quel che concerne il significato della canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris e Nate Mercereau, qui Shawn riserva bellissime parole alla persona di cui è innamorato, dicendole che la sua vita non avrebbe alcun significato senza di lei.
If I Can’t Have You testo – Shawn Mendes
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?
I’m in Toronto and I got this view
But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah
It doesn’t matter ’cause I’m so consumed
Spending all my nights reading texts from you
Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance
I know that you’re the feeling I’m missing
You know that I hate to admit it
But everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?
I’m so sorry that my timing’s off
But I can’t move on if we’re still gonna talk
Is it wrong for me to not want half?
I want all of you, all the strings attached
Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance
I know that you’re the feeling I’m missing
You know that I hate to admit it
But everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?
I’m trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on
Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe
I’m trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you, no
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you? (Yeah)
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?
If I Can’t Have You traduzione Shawn Mendes
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?
Sono a Toronto e ho questa visione
Ma potrei anche essere in una stanza d’albergo, si
Non importa perché sono così preso
Passo tutte le mie notti a leggere i tuoi messaggi
Oh, sono bravo a mantenere le distanze
So che sei la sensazione che mi manca
Sai che odio ammetterlo
Ma tutto non significherebbe niente se non potessi avere te
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?
Mi spiace tanto che il mio tempo sia finito
Ma non posso andare avanti se continueremo a parlare
È sbagliato per me non volere la metà?
Voglio tutto di te, nel bene e nel male
Oh, sono bravo a mantenere le distanze
So che sei la sensazione che mi manca
Sai che odio ammetterlo
Ma tutto non significherebbe niente se non potessi avere te
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?
Sto cercando di andare avanti, di dimenticarti, ma non ci riesco
Tutto non significa niente, tutto non significa niente, tesoro
Sto cercando di andare avanti, di dimenticarti, ma non ci riesco
Tutto non significa niente se non posso averti, no
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te? (Si)
Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te
Non posso bere senza pensare a te
È troppo tardi per dirti che
Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?
Lascia un commento