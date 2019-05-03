Shawn Mendes – If I Can’t Have You: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone





Rilasciato il 3 maggio, If I Can’t Have You è il nuovo singolo del giovane cantautore canadese Shawn Mendes, il primo pubblicato nel 2019. Audio, testo e traduzione in italiano della canzone.

A detta del cantante classe ’98, questo interessante pezzo è musicalmente ispirato ai The 1975, pop rock band inglese capitanata da Matthew “Matty” Healy.

Per quel che concerne il significato della canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris e Nate Mercereau, qui Shawn riserva bellissime parole alla persona di cui è innamorato, dicendole che la sua vita non avrebbe alcun significato senza di lei.

If I Can’t Have You testo – Shawn Mendes

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?

I’m in Toronto and I got this view

But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah

It doesn’t matter ’cause I’m so consumed

Spending all my nights reading texts from you

Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance

I know that you’re the feeling I’m missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?

I’m so sorry that my timing’s off

But I can’t move on if we’re still gonna talk

Is it wrong for me to not want half?

I want all of you, all the strings attached

Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance

I know that you’re the feeling I’m missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?





I’m trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on

Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe

I’m trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you, no

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you? (Yeah)

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?





If I Can’t Have You traduzione Shawn Mendes

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?

Sono a Toronto e ho questa visione

Ma potrei anche essere in una stanza d’albergo, si

Non importa perché sono così preso

Passo tutte le mie notti a leggere i tuoi messaggi

Oh, sono bravo a mantenere le distanze

So che sei la sensazione che mi manca

Sai che odio ammetterlo

Ma tutto non significherebbe niente se non potessi avere te

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?





Mi spiace tanto che il mio tempo sia finito

Ma non posso andare avanti se continueremo a parlare

È sbagliato per me non volere la metà?

Voglio tutto di te, nel bene e nel male

Oh, sono bravo a mantenere le distanze

So che sei la sensazione che mi manca

Sai che odio ammetterlo

Ma tutto non significherebbe niente se non potessi avere te

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?

Sto cercando di andare avanti, di dimenticarti, ma non ci riesco

Tutto non significa niente, tutto non significa niente, tesoro

Sto cercando di andare avanti, di dimenticarti, ma non ci riesco

Tutto non significa niente se non posso averti, no

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te? (Si)

Non posso scrivere una canzone che non riguarda te

Non posso bere senza pensare a te

È troppo tardi per dirti che

Tutto significherebbe nulla se non avessi te?

