Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep?: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





How Do You Sleep? è un singolo del cantautore londinese Sam Smith, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 19 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Grant Singer.

Scritta dal cantante con la collaborazione di Max Martin, ILYA & Savan Kotecha, la nuova canzone è caratterizzata da un ritmo ipnotico, adatto allo stile e al timbro della voce di Sam.

Dal punto di vista del testo, questo pezzo è ricco di sofferenza e rancore, scaturiti da una relazione affettiva che non sembra andare per il meglio.

Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

I’m done hating myself for feeling

I’m done crying myself awake

I’ve gotta leave and start the healing

But when you move like that, I just want to stay

Ho smesso di odiare me stesso per i sentimenti

Ho smesso di piangere da sveglio

Devo andarmene e iniziare la terapia

Ma quando ti muovi in ​​quel modo, voglio solo rimanere

[Pre-Chorus]

What have I become?

Looking through your phone, oh no

Love to you is just a game

Look what I have done

Dialing up the numbers on you

I don’t want my heart to break

Cosa sono diventato?

Sbirciando il tuo telefono, oh no

L’amore per te è solo un gioco

Guarda cos’ho fatto

Chiamo i numeri che ci sono sul tuo telefono

Non voglio che il mio cuore si spezzi

[Chorus]

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that shame and all that danger

I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that fear and all that pressure

I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight

Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?

Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quei pericoli

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte

Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?

Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte

[Post-Chorus]

Tell me how do you

Love will keep you up tonight

Tell me how do you





Dimmi come fai

L’amore ti terrà sveglia stanotte

Dimmi come fai

[Verse 2]

Oh no, how did I manage to lose me?

I am not this desperate, not this crazy

There’s no way I’m sticking around to find out

I won’t lose like that, I won’t lose myself

Oh no, come ho fatto a perdermi?

Non sono così disperato, così pazzo

Non c’è modo di restare qui per scoprirlo

Non perderò così, non mi perderò

[Pre-Chorus]

Look what I have done

Dialing up the numbers on you

I don’t want my heart to break

Guarda cos’ho fatto

Chiamo i numeri che ci sono sul tuo telefono

Non voglio che il mio cuore si spezzi

[Chorus]

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that shame and all that danger

I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that fear and all that pressure

I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight

Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?

Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quei pericoli

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte

Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?

Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte





[Post-Chorus]

Tell me how do you (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Love will keep you up tonight

Tell me how do you

Oh, love will keep you up tonight

Dimmi come fai (si)

Si si si

L’amore ti terrà sveglia stanotte

Dimmi come fai

Oh, l’amore ti terrà sveglia stanotte

[Chorus]

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that shame and all that danger

I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that fear and all that pressure

I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight

(Tell me how do you)

Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?

Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quei pericoli

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte

Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?

Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte

(Dimmi come fai)





