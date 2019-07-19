Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep?: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

How Do You Sleep? è un singolo del cantautore londinese Sam Smith, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 19 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Grant Singer.
Scritta dal cantante con la collaborazione di Max Martin, ILYA & Savan Kotecha, la nuova canzone è caratterizzata da un ritmo ipnotico, adatto allo stile e al timbro della voce di Sam.
Dal punto di vista del testo, questo pezzo è ricco di sofferenza e rancore, scaturiti da una relazione affettiva che non sembra andare per il meglio.
Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
I’m done hating myself for feeling
I’m done crying myself awake
I’ve gotta leave and start the healing
But when you move like that, I just want to stay
Ho smesso di odiare me stesso per i sentimenti
Ho smesso di piangere da sveglio
Devo andarmene e iniziare la terapia
Ma quando ti muovi in quel modo, voglio solo rimanere
[Pre-Chorus]
What have I become?
Looking through your phone, oh no
Love to you is just a game
Look what I have done
Dialing up the numbers on you
I don’t want my heart to break
Cosa sono diventato?
Sbirciando il tuo telefono, oh no
L’amore per te è solo un gioco
Guarda cos’ho fatto
Chiamo i numeri che ci sono sul tuo telefono
Non voglio che il mio cuore si spezzi
[Chorus]
Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?
All that shame and all that danger
I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight
Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?
All that fear and all that pressure
I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight
Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?
Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quei pericoli
Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte
Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?
Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione
Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte
[Post-Chorus]
Tell me how do you
Love will keep you up tonight
Tell me how do you
Dimmi come fai
L’amore ti terrà sveglia stanotte
Dimmi come fai
[Verse 2]
Oh no, how did I manage to lose me?
I am not this desperate, not this crazy
There’s no way I’m sticking around to find out
I won’t lose like that, I won’t lose myself
Oh no, come ho fatto a perdermi?
Non sono così disperato, così pazzo
Non c’è modo di restare qui per scoprirlo
Non perderò così, non mi perderò
[Pre-Chorus]
Look what I have done
Dialing up the numbers on you
I don’t want my heart to break
Guarda cos’ho fatto
Chiamo i numeri che ci sono sul tuo telefono
Non voglio che il mio cuore si spezzi
[Chorus]
Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?
All that shame and all that danger
I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight
Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?
All that fear and all that pressure
I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight
Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?
Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quei pericoli
Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte
Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?
Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione
Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte
[Post-Chorus]
Tell me how do you (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Love will keep you up tonight
Tell me how do you
Oh, love will keep you up tonight
Dimmi come fai (si)
Si si si
L’amore ti terrà sveglia stanotte
Dimmi come fai
Oh, l’amore ti terrà sveglia stanotte
[Chorus]
Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?
All that shame and all that danger
I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight
Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?
All that fear and all that pressure
I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight
(Tell me how do you)
Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?
Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quei pericoli
Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte
Piccola, come fai a dormire quando mi dici menzogne?
Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione
Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglia stanotte
(Dimmi come fai)
Lascia un commento