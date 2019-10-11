Sam Hunt – Kinfolks: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









E’ un Sam Hunt innamorato quello nel singolo Kinfolks, rilasciato l’11 ottobre 2019 via MCA Nashville come anticipo del secondo album in studio, successore di Montevallo (ottobre 2014).

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa canzone d’amore, scritta dal cantautore statunitense con la collaborazione di Jerry Flowers Josh Osborne & Zach Crowell, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nel gradevole brano, Sam incontra una ragazza e se ne innamora istantaneamente: pur non conoscendola ancora, vorrebbe rivederla, portarla a casa e presentarla alle persone più care.

Sam Hunt – Kinfolks Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

I saw you going by, I had to say hello

I don’t mean to pry, but girl, I gotta know

What is your name?

How come I ain’t seen you around before? (Tell me)

Now you know I ain’t ever had a type, having a type takes two

But I know what I like, and you’re the only one of you

You’re something else (Damn)

I know we just met, but

Ti ho vista passare, dovevo salutarti

Non voglio essere invadente, ma ragazza, devo sapere

Come ti chiami?

Come mai non ti ho mai vista prima? (Dimmi)

Ora sai che non ho mai avuto un tipo ideale, per avere un tipo ideale bisogna essere in due

Ma so cosa mi piace e tu sei solo una delle due

Sei diversa (dannazione)

So che ci siamo appena incontrati, ma

[Chorus]

I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks, to my old friends

To the house in the pines where the road ends

Take you to my hometown, where I grew up

Where I thought I knew it all before I knew what love was

Gave up on it, but honey, you got my hopes up

And I’m thinking that I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks

Voglio presentarti ai miei familiari, ai miei vecchi amici

Alla casa tra i pini dove termina la strada

Ti porto nella mia città natale, dove sono cresciuto

Dove credevo di sapere tutto prima di sapere cosa sia l’amore

Avevo rinunciato all’amore, ma tesoro, mi hai dato speranze

E sto pensando di presentarti i miei parenti.





[Verse 2]

(I wanna take you home)

I wanna take you home, not just take you home tonight

Get Joanie on the phone, she’ll leave us on a light

I wanna see the way you look up under all those stars, yeah

You don’t need to talk, word’s gonna get around

They’ll tell you how they thought I’d never settle down

Out on the porch, ain’t it funny the way things change?

(Voglio portarti a casa)

Voglio portarti a casa, non solo portarti a casa stasera

Parlare al telefono con mia madre Joanie, che ci lascerà la luce accesa

Voglio vedere il modo in cui guardi tutte quelle stelle, sì

Non hai bisogno di parlare, si spargera’ la voce

Ti diranno di pensare che non mi sarei mai sistemato

Fuori in veranda, non è strano il modo in cui le cose cambiano?

[Chorus]

I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks, to my old friends

To the house in the pines where the road ends

Take you to my hometown, where I grew up

Where I thought I knew it all before I knew what love was

Gave up on it, but honey, you got my hopes up

And I’m thinking that I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks

[Bridge]

I want you tonight

I don’t ever wanna be without (Come on)

I don’t wanna wait around for the right time

Ti voglio stasera

Non voglio mai fare a meno di te (dai)

Non voglio aspettare il momento giusto





[Chorus]

I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks, to my old friends

To the house in the pines where the road ends

Take you to my hometown, where I grew up

Where I thought I knew it all before I knew what love was

Gave up on it, but honey, you got my hopes up

And I’m thinking that I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks

[Outro]

And I’m thinking that I wanna introduce you to my kinfolks

Woah

E sto pensando che voglio presentarti i miei familiari





