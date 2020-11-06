System Of A Down: ascolta il comeback Protect The Land (con testo e traduzione)

Dopo ben 15 anni, i System Of A Down sono tornati con materiale inedito, rilasciando a sorpresa ben due nuove canzoni: Protect The Land e Genocidal Humanoidz, disponibili da venerdì 6 novembre 2020. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo significativo pezzo, scritto dal gruppo rock statunitense e prodotto da Lara Aslanian.

La canzone è stata scritta dai SoaD in risposta agli atti di guerra e terrorismo compiuti dall’Azerbaigian con l’aiuto della Turchia contro il popolo dell’Armenia e dell’Artsakh, noto anche come Nagorno-Karabakh.

Le parole del frotman Serj Tankian condivise su Instagram: “Come System Of A Down abbiamo appena pubblicato nuova musica per la prima volta in 15 anni. Il giunto il momento di farlo, poiché noi quattro abbiamo qualcosa di estremamente importante da dire… Gli attuali regimi corrotti di Aliyev (Presidente dell’Azerbaigian) in Azerbaigian e Erdogan (Presidente della Turchia) in Turchia, non vogliono solo rivendicare l’Artsakh e l’Armenia come propri, ma stanno commettendo impuniti atti di genocidio contro l’umanità e la natura al fine di realizzare la loro missione. Contano sul fatto che il mondo sia troppo distratto da COVID, elezioni e disordini civili per denunciare le loro atrocità.“.

Questo conflitto ha una storia che risale al 1988, ma nel settembre 2020 sono scoppiati scontri su larga scala, riaccendendo l’attenzione internazionale, come evidenziato nel filmato che accompagna la canzone. Il video è stato diretto da Ara Soudjian e Shavo Odadjian.

Testo Protect The Land – SoaD

Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music

The big gun tells you what your life is worth

What do we deserve before we end the Earth?

If they will try to push you far away

Would you stay and take a stand?

Would you stay with gun in hand?

They protect the land

They protect the land

Those who protect the land

Those who protect the land

Those who protect

The enemy of man is his own decay

If they’re evil now then evil they will stay

If they will try to push you far away

Would you stay and take a stand?

Would you stay with gun in hand?

They protect the land

They protect the land

They protect the land

Our history and victory and legacy we send

From scavengers and invaders, those who protect the land

Those who protect the land

Those who protect

Those who protect the land

Those who protect





Some were forced to foreign lands

Some would lay dead on the sand

Would you stay and take command?

Would you stay with gun in hand? (With gun in hand)

They protect the land

They protect the land

They protect the land

Our history and victory and legacy we send

From scavengers and invaders, those who protect the land

Our history and victory and legacy we send

From scavengers and invaders, those who protect

Those who protect the land

Those who protect the land

Those who protect

Those who protect the land

Those who protect





Protect The Land traduzione

L’artiglieria pesante ti dice quanto vale la tua vita

Cosa ci meritiamo prima di porre fine alla Terra?

Se cercassero di spingerti lontano

Resteresti e prenderesti una posizione?

Staresti con la pistola in mano?

Proteggono la terra

Proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono





Il nemico dell’uomo è la sua stessa decadenza

Se ora sono cattivi, allora resteranno cattivi

Se cercassero di spingerti lontano

Resteresti e prenderesti una posizione?

Staresti con la pistola in mano?

Proteggono la terra

Proteggono la terra

Proteggono la terra

La nostra storia, la vittoria e l’eredità che tramandiamo

Da sciacalli e invasori, quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono

Alcuni furono costretti a terre straniere

Alcuni giacevano morti sulla sabbia

Resterai e prenderesti il ​​comando?

Staresti con la pistola in mano? (Con la pistola in mano)

Proteggono la terra

Proteggono la terra

Proteggono la terra

La nostra storia, la vittoria e l’eredità che tramandiamo

Da sciacalli e invasori, quelli che proteggono la terra

La nostra storia, la vittoria e l’eredità che tramandiamo

Da sciacalli e invasori, quelli che proteggono

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono

Quelli che proteggono la terra

Quelli che proteggono



