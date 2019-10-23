Prettymuch – Me Necesita feat. CNCO: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









I Prettymuch ed i CNCO in duetto sulle note di Me Necesita, singolo rilasciato il 23 ottobre 2019 via Syco Music. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova piacevole canzone, che segna la prima collaborazione tra le due band statunitensi.

Scritto da Savan Kotecha, Rami, Nevin, Mike Sabath, Miguel Yadam González Cárdenas, Danny Boy & Brent McLaughlin e prodotto da Rami, Mike Sabath & Danny Boy, il brano, caratterizzato da testi in spagnolo e in inglese, è un costante corteggiamento nei confronti di una ragazza tosta, ma è proprio questo che piace di lei…

Me Necesita testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro: Brandon Arreaga & Joel Pimentel]

(Necesita)

It’s PRETTYMUCH

CNCO

[Verse 1: Joel Pimentel]

Tu fuego me sube, me baja como te conviene

A mí se me nota que quiero lo mismo que quieres

Yeah, you’re looking so rude, looking at me (Yeah)

Baby, that rude girl thing, work, work it on me

Cerquita donde pueda oírte y hacer que te quedes (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Brandon Arreaga & Edwin Honoret]

Oh mí, oh my god

I give my best, you deserve it

Oh mí, oh my god

‘Cause you got me countin’ the ways

[Chorus: CNCO]

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita

[Verse 2: Edwin Honoret & CNCO]

Oh, baby, you got me thinking ’bout you constantly (Hey)

Yeah, I like how you don’t play no games, siempre eres real conmigo (-migo)

So beautiful, you must be a goddess (Goddess)

Ya tienes mi corazón (Corazón)

How you go pretend to be modest? (Modest)

After how you shake it (Shake it)

Shake it, (Shake it), Shake it, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Brandon Arreaga, Christopher Vélez & Richard Camacho]

Oh mí, oh my god

I give my best, you deserve it

Oh mí, oh my god

‘Cause you got me countin’ the ways





[Chorus: CNCO & Nick Mara]

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita (Me necesita)

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita

(Uno) She want that

(Dos) I’ll give that

(Tres) She come back, me necesita (Me necesita)

[Outro: All, Nick Mara & CNCO]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh

(Uh baby, uh baby)

Me necesita

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh

(Ah yeah-yeah, yeah)

Me necesita

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh (Tell me that you need me)

(Uh baby, uh baby)

Me necesita (Tell me that you need me)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh

Me necesita





Il tuo fuoco mi solleva, mi tira giù a tuo piacimento

Si vede che voglio la stessa cosa che vuoi tu

Sì, mi sembri così scortese (o “dura”), quando mi guardi (Sì)

Piccola, quell’essere dura, funziona, con me funziona

Vicina dove posso sentirti e farti restare (Sì)

Oh mio Dio

Do il meglio, te lo meriti

Oh mio Dio

Perché mi fai contare i modi

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me





Oh, piccola, mi fai pensare a te costantemente (Hey)

Sì, mi piace come non fai giochetti, sei sempre vera con me

Così bello, devi essere una Dea (Dea)

Hai già conquistato il mio cuore (cuore)

Come fai a fingere di essere modesta? (Modesta)

Dopo il modo in cui lo scuoti (scuoti)

Scuotilo, (scuotilo), scuotilo, sì

Oh mio Dio

Do il meglio, te lo meriti

Oh mio Dio

Perché mi fai contare i modi

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me (ha bisogno me)

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me

(Uno) Lo vuole

(Due) Glielo darò

(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me (ha bisogno me)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh

(Uh piccola, uh piccola)

Hai bisogno me

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh

(Ah sì-sì, sì)

Hai bisogno me

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh (dimmi che hai bisogno di me)

(Uh piccola, uh piccola)

Hai bisogno me (dimmi che hai bisogno di me)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh

Hai bisogno me

