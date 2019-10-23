Prettymuch – Me Necesita feat. CNCO: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

I Prettymuch ed i CNCO in duetto sulle note di Me Necesita, singolo rilasciato il 23 ottobre 2019 via Syco Music. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova piacevole canzone, che segna la prima collaborazione tra le due band statunitensi.
Scritto da Savan Kotecha, Rami, Nevin, Mike Sabath, Miguel Yadam González Cárdenas, Danny Boy & Brent McLaughlin e prodotto da Rami, Mike Sabath & Danny Boy, il brano, caratterizzato da testi in spagnolo e in inglese, è un costante corteggiamento nei confronti di una ragazza tosta, ma è proprio questo che piace di lei…
Me Necesita testo e traduzione
[Intro: Brandon Arreaga & Joel Pimentel]
(Necesita)
It’s PRETTYMUCH
CNCO
[Verse 1: Joel Pimentel]
Tu fuego me sube, me baja como te conviene
A mí se me nota que quiero lo mismo que quieres
Yeah, you’re looking so rude, looking at me (Yeah)
Baby, that rude girl thing, work, work it on me
Cerquita donde pueda oírte y hacer que te quedes (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus: Brandon Arreaga & Edwin Honoret]
Oh mí, oh my god
I give my best, you deserve it
Oh mí, oh my god
‘Cause you got me countin’ the ways
[Chorus: CNCO]
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita
[Verse 2: Edwin Honoret & CNCO]
Oh, baby, you got me thinking ’bout you constantly (Hey)
Yeah, I like how you don’t play no games, siempre eres real conmigo (-migo)
So beautiful, you must be a goddess (Goddess)
Ya tienes mi corazón (Corazón)
How you go pretend to be modest? (Modest)
After how you shake it (Shake it)
Shake it, (Shake it), Shake it, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Brandon Arreaga, Christopher Vélez & Richard Camacho]
Oh mí, oh my god
I give my best, you deserve it
Oh mí, oh my god
‘Cause you got me countin’ the ways
[Chorus: CNCO & Nick Mara]
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita (Me necesita)
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita
(Uno) She want that
(Dos) I’ll give that
(Tres) She come back, me necesita (Me necesita)
[Outro: All, Nick Mara & CNCO]
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
(Uh baby, uh baby)
Me necesita
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
(Ah yeah-yeah, yeah)
Me necesita
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh (Tell me that you need me)
(Uh baby, uh baby)
Me necesita (Tell me that you need me)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
Me necesita
Il tuo fuoco mi solleva, mi tira giù a tuo piacimento
Si vede che voglio la stessa cosa che vuoi tu
Sì, mi sembri così scortese (o “dura”), quando mi guardi (Sì)
Piccola, quell’essere dura, funziona, con me funziona
Vicina dove posso sentirti e farti restare (Sì)
Oh mio Dio
Do il meglio, te lo meriti
Oh mio Dio
Perché mi fai contare i modi
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me
Oh, piccola, mi fai pensare a te costantemente (Hey)
Sì, mi piace come non fai giochetti, sei sempre vera con me
Così bello, devi essere una Dea (Dea)
Hai già conquistato il mio cuore (cuore)
Come fai a fingere di essere modesta? (Modesta)
Dopo il modo in cui lo scuoti (scuoti)
Scuotilo, (scuotilo), scuotilo, sì
Oh mio Dio
Do il meglio, te lo meriti
Oh mio Dio
Perché mi fai contare i modi
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me (ha bisogno me)
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me
(Uno) Lo vuole
(Due) Glielo darò
(Tre) Ritorna, ha bisogno me (ha bisogno me)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
(Uh piccola, uh piccola)
Hai bisogno me
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
(Ah sì-sì, sì)
Hai bisogno me
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh (dimmi che hai bisogno di me)
(Uh piccola, uh piccola)
Hai bisogno me (dimmi che hai bisogno di me)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
Hai bisogno me
Lascia un commento