Pop Smoke – Dior: testo e traduzione della canzone

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video di Dior, canzone di Pop Smoke estratta dai mixtape Meet the Woo e Meet the Woo 2, rispettivamente rilasciati il 26 giugno 2019 e il 7 febbraio 2020. In Meet the Woo 2, è inoltre presente il remix con Gunna
Scritto a quattro mani con 808Melo e prodotta da quest’ultimo, questo è stato l’ultimo singolo in assoluto, tratto dall’ultimo mixtape uscito pochissimi giorni prima della sua scomparsa.
Questo giovane rapper è infatti stato ucciso nella sua abitazione il 19 febbraio 2020, durante un tentativo di rapina avvenuto poco prima dell’alba. Il ventenne Bashar Jackson, in arte Pop Smoke, è stato fatto fuori da due uomini incappucciati e mascherati, che sono riusciti a fuggire senza lasciar traccia.
Con all’attivo i due citati mixtape e 9 singoli, questo artista ci lascia proprio mentre la sua carriera sembrava aver preso una svolta positiva, arricchita da una recente prestigiosa collaborazione con Travis Scott sulle note di GATTI.
Pop Smoke – Dior Testo
[Intro]
Traphouse Mob
Huh, roll another one
Said I’m never lackin’, always pistol packing
With them automatics, we gon’ send him to heaven
Wait, wait, wait, wait, ayy, ayy, woo (Aw, shit), huh
Oh, you feelin’ sturdy, huh? (You feelin’ sturdy, man)
Shake somethin’
Shake it, shake it, shake it
[Chorus]
She like the way that I dance
She like the way that I move
She like the way that I rock
She like the way that I woo
And she let it clap for a nigga
(She let it clap for a nigga)
And she throw it back for a nigga
(Yeah, she throw it back for a nigga)
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
I’m up in all the stores
When it rains, it pours
She like the way I rrr
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
I’m up in all the stores
When it rains, it pours
She like the way I rrr
[Verse]
When I walk in the spot, thirty on me
Buy out the club, niggas know that I’m paid
Bitch, I’m a thot, get me lit
I can’t fuck with these niggas ’cause niggas is gay
All on my page suckin’ dick
All in my comments and screamin’ my name
While I’m in the club, throwin’ them hundreds and fifties and ones and ones
Pop Smoke, they know I’m wildin’
If I’m on the island, I’m snatchin’ the cell
Brody got locked, denied his bail
Until he free, I’m raisin’ hell
Tell my shooters call me FaceTime
For all the times we had to face time
Free D-Nice, he doin’ state time
If you need the glizzy, you could take mine
Please don’t come out your mouth, you know I’m like that
I’ll make a movie like TNT
Glock-30 on me, ask who really want it
I bet I air it like BNB
Nappy Blue wildin’ in my section
And I keep that .38 for the weapon
Remember when I came home from corrections
All the bad bitches in my direction
[Chorus]
She like the way that I dance
She like the way that I move
She like the way that I rock
She like the way that I woo
And she let it clap for a nigga
(She let it clap for a nigga)
And she throw it back for a nigga
(Yeah, she throw it back for a nigga)
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
I’m up in all the stores
When it rains, it pours
She like the way I rrr
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
I’m up in all the stores
When it rains, it pours
She like the way I rrr
La traduzione in italiano di Dior di Pop Smoke
Traphouse Mob
Eh, rollane un’altra
Ha detto che non mi manca mai, sempre con la pistola
Con le armi automatiche, lo manderemo in paradiso
Aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, ayy, ayy, woo (Aw, mer*a), eh
Oh, ti senti robusto, eh? (Ti senti robusto, amico)
Fai qualcosa
Muovilo, muovilo, scuotilo
Le piace il modo in cui ballo
Le piace il modo in cui mi muovo
Le piace il modo in cui spacco
Le piace il modo in cui corteggio
E lei ha lasciato battere le mani per un negro
(Si è fatta applaudire da un neg*o)
E lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o
(Sì, lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o)
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
Sono in tutti i negozi
Quando piove, diluvia
Le piace il modo in cui ringhio
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
Sono in tutti i negozi
Quando piove, diluvia
Le piace il modo in cui ringhio
Quando cammino sul posto, in trenta su di me
Acquistare il club, i ne*ri sanno che sono pagato
Puttana, sono uno facile, fammi eccitare
Non posso scopare con queste neg*e perché i le ne*re sono gay
Tutte sulla mia pagina succhiarmi il ca**o
Tutte nei miei commenti a urlare il mio nome
Mentre sono nel locale, gli lancio bigliettoni uno sull’altro
Pop Smoke, sanno che sono selvaggio
Se fossi sull’isola, spaccherei la cella
Brody è rimasto chiuso, gli è stata negata la cauzione
Finché non sarà libero, scatenerò l’inferno
Di ‘ai miei tiratori di chiamarmi FaceTime
Per tutte le volte che abbiamo avuto un faccia a faccia
D-Nice libero, è in galera
Se hai bisogno della pistola, puoi prendere la mia
Per favore, non uscire di bocca, sai che sono fatto così
Farò un film come TNT
Glock-30 con me, chiedi chi lo vuole davvero
Scommetto che lo trasmetto come BNB
Nappy Blue si scatena nella mia zona
E ho quel .38 come arma
Ricordo quando sono tornato a casa dal penitenziario
Tutti i bei tro*oni verso di me
Le piace il modo in cui ballo
Le piace il modo in cui mi muovo
Le piace il modo in cui spacco
Le piace il modo in cui corteggio
E lei ha lasciato battere le mani per un negro
(Si è fatta applaudire da un neg*o)
E lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o
(Sì, lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o)
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
Sono in tutti i negozi
Quando piove, diluvia
Le piace il modo in cui ringhio
Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri
Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)
Christian Dior, Dior
Sono in tutti i negozi
Quando piove, diluvia
Le piace il modo in cui ringhio
