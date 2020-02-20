Pop Smoke – Dior: testo e traduzione della canzone









Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video di Dior, canzone di Pop Smoke estratta dai mixtape Meet the Woo e Meet the Woo 2, rispettivamente rilasciati il 26 giugno 2019 e il 7 febbraio 2020. In Meet the Woo 2, è inoltre presente il remix con Gunna

Scritto a quattro mani con 808Melo e prodotta da quest’ultimo, questo è stato l’ultimo singolo in assoluto, tratto dall’ultimo mixtape uscito pochissimi giorni prima della sua scomparsa.

Questo giovane rapper è infatti stato ucciso nella sua abitazione il 19 febbraio 2020, durante un tentativo di rapina avvenuto poco prima dell’alba. Il ventenne Bashar Jackson, in arte Pop Smoke, è stato fatto fuori da due uomini incappucciati e mascherati, che sono riusciti a fuggire senza lasciar traccia.

Con all’attivo i due citati mixtape e 9 singoli, questo artista ci lascia proprio mentre la sua carriera sembrava aver preso una svolta positiva, arricchita da una recente prestigiosa collaborazione con Travis Scott sulle note di GATTI.

Pop Smoke – Dior Testo

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Traphouse Mob

Huh, roll another one

Said I’m never lackin’, always pistol packing

With them automatics, we gon’ send him to heaven

Wait, wait, wait, wait, ayy, ayy, woo (Aw, shit), huh

Oh, you feelin’ sturdy, huh? (You feelin’ sturdy, man)

Shake somethin’

Shake it, shake it, shake it

[Chorus]

She like the way that I dance

She like the way that I move

She like the way that I rock

She like the way that I woo

And she let it clap for a nigga

(She let it clap for a nigga)

And she throw it back for a nigga

(Yeah, she throw it back for a nigga)

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

I’m up in all the stores

When it rains, it pours

She like the way I rrr

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

I’m up in all the stores

When it rains, it pours

She like the way I rrr





[Verse]

When I walk in the spot, thirty on me

Buy out the club, niggas know that I’m paid

Bitch, I’m a thot, get me lit

I can’t fuck with these niggas ’cause niggas is gay

All on my page suckin’ dick

All in my comments and screamin’ my name

While I’m in the club, throwin’ them hundreds and fifties and ones and ones

Pop Smoke, they know I’m wildin’

If I’m on the island, I’m snatchin’ the cell

Brody got locked, denied his bail

Until he free, I’m raisin’ hell

Tell my shooters call me FaceTime

For all the times we had to face time

Free D-Nice, he doin’ state time

If you need the glizzy, you could take mine

Please don’t come out your mouth, you know I’m like that

I’ll make a movie like TNT

Glock-30 on me, ask who really want it

I bet I air it like BNB

Nappy Blue wildin’ in my section

And I keep that .38 for the weapon

Remember when I came home from corrections

All the bad bitches in my direction

[Chorus]

She like the way that I dance

She like the way that I move

She like the way that I rock

She like the way that I woo

And she let it clap for a nigga

(She let it clap for a nigga)

And she throw it back for a nigga

(Yeah, she throw it back for a nigga)

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

I’m up in all the stores

When it rains, it pours

She like the way I rrr

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

I’m up in all the stores

When it rains, it pours

She like the way I rrr





La traduzione in italiano di Dior di Pop Smoke

Traphouse Mob

Eh, rollane un’altra

Ha detto che non mi manca mai, sempre con la pistola

Con le armi automatiche, lo manderemo in paradiso

Aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, ayy, ayy, woo (Aw, mer*a), eh

Oh, ti senti robusto, eh? (Ti senti robusto, amico)

Fai qualcosa

Muovilo, muovilo, scuotilo





Le piace il modo in cui ballo

Le piace il modo in cui mi muovo

Le piace il modo in cui spacco

Le piace il modo in cui corteggio

E lei ha lasciato battere le mani per un negro

(Si è fatta applaudire da un neg*o)

E lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o

(Sì, lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o)

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

Sono in tutti i negozi

Quando piove, diluvia

Le piace il modo in cui ringhio

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

Sono in tutti i negozi

Quando piove, diluvia

Le piace il modo in cui ringhio

Quando cammino sul posto, in trenta su di me

Acquistare il club, i ne*ri sanno che sono pagato

Puttana, sono uno facile, fammi eccitare

Non posso scopare con queste neg*e perché i le ne*re sono gay

Tutte sulla mia pagina succhiarmi il ca**o

Tutte nei miei commenti a urlare il mio nome

Mentre sono nel locale, gli lancio bigliettoni uno sull’altro

Pop Smoke, sanno che sono selvaggio

Se fossi sull’isola, spaccherei la cella

Brody è rimasto chiuso, gli è stata negata la cauzione

Finché non sarà libero, scatenerò l’inferno

Di ‘ai miei tiratori di chiamarmi FaceTime

Per tutte le volte che abbiamo avuto un faccia a faccia

D-Nice libero, è in galera

Se hai bisogno della pistola, puoi prendere la mia

Per favore, non uscire di bocca, sai che sono fatto così

Farò un film come TNT

Glock-30 con me, chiedi chi lo vuole davvero

Scommetto che lo trasmetto come BNB

Nappy Blue si scatena nella mia zona

E ho quel .38 come arma

Ricordo quando sono tornato a casa dal penitenziario

Tutti i bei tro*oni verso di me

Le piace il modo in cui ballo

Le piace il modo in cui mi muovo

Le piace il modo in cui spacco

Le piace il modo in cui corteggio

E lei ha lasciato battere le mani per un negro

(Si è fatta applaudire da un neg*o)

E lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o

(Sì, lo butta all’indietro per un neg*o)

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

Sono in tutti i negozi

Quando piove, diluvia

Le piace il modo in cui ringhio

Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri

Billie Jean, Billie Jean (Uh)

Christian Dior, Dior

Sono in tutti i negozi

Quando piove, diluvia

Le piace il modo in cui ringhio

Ascolta su:



