Passenger – The Way That I Love You: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









The Way That I Love You è una dolcissima canzone del cantautore inglese Michael David Rosenberg, in arte Passenger, uscita il 20 marzo 2020 via Black Crow Records / Cooking Vinyl Limited.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano, che dovrebbe anticipare l’undicesimo album che dovrebbe intitolarsi proprio The Way That I Love You.

La canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete e prodotta con la collaborazione di Chris Vallejo, e vede il cantautore prodigo di consigli nei confronti di una ragazza, che tra le altre cose, invita ad essere sempre se stessa e a non cambiare mai. Nel filmato diretto da Raja Virdi, a rappresentare questa donna ci ha pensato l’attrice inglese Rosie Day.

The Way That I Love You Passenger testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Passa alla traduzione in italiano

[Verse 1]

How many times can I tell you

You’re lovely just the way you are?

Don’t let the world come and change you

Don’t let life break your heart

Don’t put on their mask, don’t wear their disguise

Don’t let them dim the light that shines in your eyes

[Chorus]

If only you could love yourself the way that I love you

[Verse 2]

How many times can I say

You don’t have to change a thing?

Don’t let the tide wash you away

Don’t let worry ever clip your wings

Discard what is fake, keep what is real

Pursue what you love, embrace how you feel

[Chorus]

If only you could love yourself the way that I love you

[Bridge]

And if you ever choose a road that leads nowhere

All alone and you can’t see right from wrong

And if you ever lose yourself out there

Come on home

And I’ll sing you this song





[Outro]

So how many times can I tell you

You’re lovely just the way you are?

Don’t let the world come and change you

Don’t let life break your heart





Traduzione

Passa al testo

[Str. 1]

Quante volte devo dirti

Che sei adorabile così come sei?

Non lasciare che il mondo ti cambi

Non permettere che la vita ti spezzi il cuore

Non mettere la loro maschera, non indossare il loro travestimento

Non permettergli di oscurare la luce che brilla nei tuoi occhi

[Rit.]

Se solo tu potessi amarti nel modo in cui io ti amo





[Str. 2]

Quante volte devo dirti

Che non devi cambiare nulla?

Non lasciare che la marea ti porti via

Non lasciare mai che la preoccupazione ti tarpi le ali

Scarta ciò che è falso, tieni quel che è reale

Persegui ciò che ami, accogli ciò che provi

[Rit.]

Se solo tu potessi amarti come io amo te

[Ponte]

E semmai sceglierai una strada che non porta da nessuna parte

Tutta sola e non riuscirai a distinguere il giusto dallo sbagliato

E semmai ti perderai là fuori

Torna a casa

E ti canterò questa canzone

[Outro]

Quindi volte devo dirti

Che sei adorabile così come sei?

Non lasciare che il mondo ti cambi

Non permettere che la vita ti spezzi il cuore

Ascolta su:



