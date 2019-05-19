OneRepublic – Rescue Me: il video del nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione in italiano

Rescue Me è il primo singolo dei OneRepublic rilasciato nel 2019, disponibile dal 17 maggio via Interscope Records. Leggi il testo (firmato da Brent Kutzle & Ryan Tedder) e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’inedito.
Come Connection e Start Again, anche questa canzone sarà inclusa nel futuro quinto album in studio, che farà seguito a “Oh My My” (2016).
Prodotto da Tyler Spry, Kutzle & Tedder e scritto in circa 10 minuti, il tema di questo pezzo è un’amicizia che non sta proprio vivendo i suoi giorni migliori, così, con un pizzico di nostalgia dei bei tempi, il protagonista si chiede: ci saresti nel caso di bisogno, nei momenti difficili? Mi aiuteresti?
Il videoclip è stato diretto da Christian Lamb ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della pop rock band statunitense cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Rescue Me testo OneRepublic
Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?
When I need your love? If I need your help?
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
We don’t talk much, not anymore
Broken bottles and slamming doors
But we still care about each other
Say we care about each other
I know life took us far away
But I still dream about the good old days
When we took care of each other
We were living for each other
But I start to wonder, wonder
If I’m slipping under, under (Oh, oh)
Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ah
Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
Yeah, I miss all the times we had
Can’t forget what you can’t get back
And you can’t find it in another
Man, time, it ain’t your lover
I don’t care what you thought before
I’ll be there anytime you call
Don’t you ever call another
No need to call another
And I start to wonder, wonder
If I’m slipping under, under (Oh, oh)
Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ah
Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me? (Yeah)
Would you rescue me?
Oh, rescue me (Would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me? (When I’m by myself?)
(When I need your love, if I need your help)
Oh, rescue me
(Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?
OneRepublic Rescue Me traduzione
Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?
Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?
Mi salveresti? Ah, mi daresti una mano?
Mi salveresti quando sono solo?
Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore? Se mi serve il tuo aiuto?
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?
Io e te non parliamo molto, non più
Bottiglie rotte e porte sbattute
Ma ci importa ancora l’uno dell’altra
Dico che ci vogliamo bene
So che la vita ci ha allontanati
Ma continuo a sognare i bei vecchi tempi
Quando ci prendevamo cura l’uno dell’altro
Vivevamo l’uno per l’altro
Ma comincio a chiedermi, chiedermi
Se sto sprofondando, sprofondando (Oh, oh)
Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?
Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?
Mi salveresti? Ah, mi daresti una mano?
Mi salveresti quando sono solo?
Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?
Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?
Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah
Mi verresti a salvare? (mi salveresti?)
Mi salveresti quando sono solo?
Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?
Sì, mi mancano tutti i momenti passati insieme
Non si può dimenticare ciò che non potrà tornare
E non puoi trovarlo in un’altra persona
Amico, il tempo, non è il tuo amante
Non m’interessa quello che pensavi prima
Ogni volta che chiami io ci sarò
Non chiamare mai un altro
Non serve chiamarne un altro
E comincio a chiedermi, chiedermi
Se sto sprofondando, sprofondando (Oh, oh)
Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?
Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah
Mi verresti a salvare? (mi salveresti?)
Mi salveresti quando sono solo?
Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti? (Si)
Mi salveresti?
Oh, salvami (mi verresti a salvare?)
Mi salveresti? (Quando sono da solo?)
(Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se ho bisogno del tuo aiuto)
Oh, salvami
(Mi salveresti? Ah, mi verresti a salvare?)
Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?
Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?
Mi salveresti? Ah, mi daresti una mano?
Mi salveresti quando sono solo?
Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto
Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?
