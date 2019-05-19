OneRepublic – Rescue Me: il video del nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione in italiano





Rescue Me è il primo singolo dei OneRepublic rilasciato nel 2019, disponibile dal 17 maggio via Interscope Records. Leggi il testo (firmato da Brent Kutzle & Ryan Tedder) e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’inedito.

Come Connection e Start Again, anche questa canzone sarà inclusa nel futuro quinto album in studio, che farà seguito a “Oh My My” (2016).

Prodotto da Tyler Spry, Kutzle & Tedder e scritto in circa 10 minuti, il tema di questo pezzo è un’amicizia che non sta proprio vivendo i suoi giorni migliori, così, con un pizzico di nostalgia dei bei tempi, il protagonista si chiede: ci saresti nel caso di bisogno, nei momenti difficili? Mi aiuteresti?

Il videoclip è stato diretto da Christian Lamb ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della pop rock band statunitense cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Rescue Me testo OneRepublic

Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?

When I need your love? If I need your help?

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?

We don’t talk much, not anymore

Broken bottles and slamming doors

But we still care about each other

Say we care about each other

I know life took us far away

But I still dream about the good old days

When we took care of each other

We were living for each other

But I start to wonder, wonder

If I’m slipping under, under (Oh, oh)

Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ah

Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?

Yeah, I miss all the times we had

Can’t forget what you can’t get back

And you can’t find it in another

Man, time, it ain’t your lover

I don’t care what you thought before

I’ll be there anytime you call

Don’t you ever call another

No need to call another

And I start to wonder, wonder

If I’m slipping under, under (Oh, oh)

Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ah

Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me? (Yeah)





Would you rescue me?

Oh, rescue me (Would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me? (When I’m by myself?)

(When I need your love, if I need your help)

Oh, rescue me

(Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me? Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me when I’m by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ah, would you rescue me?





OneRepublic Rescue Me traduzione

Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?

Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?

Mi salveresti? Ah, mi daresti una mano?

Mi salveresti quando sono solo?

Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore? Se mi serve il tuo aiuto?

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?

Io e te non parliamo molto, non più

Bottiglie rotte e porte sbattute

Ma ci importa ancora l’uno dell’altra

Dico che ci vogliamo bene

So che la vita ci ha allontanati

Ma continuo a sognare i bei vecchi tempi

Quando ci prendevamo cura l’uno dell’altro

Vivevamo l’uno per l’altro

Ma comincio a chiedermi, chiedermi

Se sto sprofondando, sprofondando (Oh, oh)

Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?

Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?

Mi salveresti? Ah, mi daresti una mano?

Mi salveresti quando sono solo?

Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?

Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?

Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah

Mi verresti a salvare? (mi salveresti?)

Mi salveresti quando sono solo?

Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?





Sì, mi mancano tutti i momenti passati insieme

Non si può dimenticare ciò che non potrà tornare

E non puoi trovarlo in un’altra persona

Amico, il tempo, non è il tuo amante

Non m’interessa quello che pensavi prima

Ogni volta che chiami io ci sarò

Non chiamare mai un altro

Non serve chiamarne un altro

E comincio a chiedermi, chiedermi

Se sto sprofondando, sprofondando (Oh, oh)

Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?

Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah

Mi verresti a salvare? (mi salveresti?)

Mi salveresti quando sono solo?

Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti? (Si)

Mi salveresti?

Oh, salvami (mi verresti a salvare?)

Mi salveresti? (Quando sono da solo?)

(Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se ho bisogno del tuo aiuto)

Oh, salvami

(Mi salveresti? Ah, mi verresti a salvare?)

Mi verresti a salvare? Mi copriresti le spalle?

Risponderesti alla mia chiamata quando inizierò a cedere?

Mi salveresti? Ah, mi daresti una mano?

Mi salveresti quando sono solo?

Quando ho bisogno del tuo amore, se mi serve il tuo aiuto

Mi verresti a salvare? Ah, mi salveresti?

