Niall Horan – Put A Little Love On Me: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Da venerdì 6 dicembre 2019 è disponibile Put A Little Love On Me, secondo singolo di Niall Horan estratto dal futuro secondo album in studio, successore del fortunato disco d’esordio Flicker (2017).

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il semplice video diretto da Cameron Busby, che vede il cantante suonare la canzone al pianoforte, ma non solo…

Dopo Nice to meet ya uscita lo scorso ottobre, il cantautore britannico torna con questa interessante canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Mike Needle, Daniel Bryer & Jamie Scott, mentre Greg Kurstin ha curato la produzione.

Niall Horan Put A Little Love On Me Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

We fight, we get high holding on to love

We came down ’cause there was nothing holding us

Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?

Is it wrong that I still don’t know my heart?

[Pre-Chorus]

Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?

Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?

Another Friday night tryna put on a show

Do you hate the weekend ’cause nobody’s calling?

I’ve still got so much love hidden beneath this skin

So darling

[Chorus]

Put a little love on me, put a little love on me

When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing

I look around as my heart is collapsing

‘Cause you’re the only one I need

So put a little love on me

[Verse 2]

We wrote and we wrote

‘Til there were no more words

We laughed and we cried

Until we saw our worst

Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?

Is it wrong that I still don’t know my heart?

[Pre-Chorus]

Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?

Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?

Another Friday night tryna put on a show

Do you hate the weekend ’cause nobody’s calling?

I’ve still got so much love hidden beneath this skin

So darling

[Chorus]

Put a little love on me, put a little love on me

When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing

I look around as my heart is collapsing

‘Cause you’re the only one I need

So put a little love on me

[Refrain]

Last night I lay awake

Stuck on the things we say

And when I close my eyes, the first thing I hear you say is-





[Chorus]

Put a little love on me, put a little love on me

When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing

I look around as my heart is collapsing

‘Cause you’re the only one I need

So put a little love on me

[Outro]

You’re the only one I need

Put your love on me





Lottiamo, ci teniamo molto all’amore (o “andiamo in alto aggrappandoci all’amore”)

Siamo scesi perché non c’era nulla che ci trattenesse

È sbagliato che mi chieda ancora dove sei?

È sbagliato che ancora non conosca il mio cuore?

Sei vestita così elegante ma senza un posto dove andare?

Le tue lacrime scendono quando le luci si abbassano?

Un altro venerdì sera cercando di dare spettacolo

Odi il fine settimana perché nessuno ti chiama?

Ho ancora tanto amore nascosto sotto questa pelle

Quindi tesoro

Riempimi d’amore, riempimi d’amore

Quando le luci si riaccendono e non ci sono ombre che ballano

Mi guardo intorno mentre il mio cuore sta collassando

Perché sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno

Quindi riempimi d’amore

Abbiamo scritto e scritto

Finché non c’erano più parole

Abbiamo riso e abbiamo pianto

Finché non abbiamo visto il nostro peggio

È sbagliato ancora che mi chieda dove sei?

È sbagliato che non conosca ancora il mio cuore?





Sei vestita così elegante ma senza un posto dove andare?

Le tue lacrime scendono quando le luci si abbassano?

Un altro venerdì sera cercando di dare spettacolo

Odi il fine settimana perché nessuno ti chiama?

Ho ancora tanto amore nascosto sotto questa pelle

Quindi tesoro

Riempimi d’amore, riempimi d’amore

Quando le luci si riaccendono e non ci sono ombre che ballano

Mi guardo intorno mentre il mio cuore sta collassando

Perché sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno

Quindi riempimi d’amore

Ieri sera sono rimasto sveglio

Pensando alle cose che diciamo

E quando chiudo gli occhi, la prima cosa che ti sento dire è-

Riempimi d’amore, riempimi d’amore

Quando le luci si riaccendono e non ci sono ombre che ballano

Mi guardo intorno mentre il mio cuore sta collassando

Perché sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno

Quindi riempimi d’amore

Sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno

Riempimi d’amore

Ascolta su:



