Niall Horan – Put A Little Love On Me: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Da venerdì 6 dicembre 2019 è disponibile Put A Little Love On Me, secondo singolo di Niall Horan estratto dal futuro secondo album in studio, successore del fortunato disco d’esordio Flicker (2017).
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il semplice video diretto da Cameron Busby, che vede il cantante suonare la canzone al pianoforte, ma non solo…
Dopo Nice to meet ya uscita lo scorso ottobre, il cantautore britannico torna con questa interessante canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Mike Needle, Daniel Bryer & Jamie Scott, mentre Greg Kurstin ha curato la produzione.
Niall Horan Put A Little Love On Me Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
We fight, we get high holding on to love
We came down ’cause there was nothing holding us
Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?
Is it wrong that I still don’t know my heart?
[Pre-Chorus]
Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?
Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?
Another Friday night tryna put on a show
Do you hate the weekend ’cause nobody’s calling?
I’ve still got so much love hidden beneath this skin
So darling
[Chorus]
Put a little love on me, put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
‘Cause you’re the only one I need
So put a little love on me
[Verse 2]
We wrote and we wrote
‘Til there were no more words
We laughed and we cried
Until we saw our worst
Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?
Is it wrong that I still don’t know my heart?
[Pre-Chorus]
Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?
Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?
Another Friday night tryna put on a show
Do you hate the weekend ’cause nobody’s calling?
I’ve still got so much love hidden beneath this skin
So darling
[Chorus]
Put a little love on me, put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
‘Cause you’re the only one I need
So put a little love on me
[Refrain]
Last night I lay awake
Stuck on the things we say
And when I close my eyes, the first thing I hear you say is-
[Chorus]
Put a little love on me, put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
‘Cause you’re the only one I need
So put a little love on me
[Outro]
You’re the only one I need
Put your love on me
Lottiamo, ci teniamo molto all’amore (o “andiamo in alto aggrappandoci all’amore”)
Siamo scesi perché non c’era nulla che ci trattenesse
È sbagliato che mi chieda ancora dove sei?
È sbagliato che ancora non conosca il mio cuore?
Sei vestita così elegante ma senza un posto dove andare?
Le tue lacrime scendono quando le luci si abbassano?
Un altro venerdì sera cercando di dare spettacolo
Odi il fine settimana perché nessuno ti chiama?
Ho ancora tanto amore nascosto sotto questa pelle
Quindi tesoro
Riempimi d’amore, riempimi d’amore
Quando le luci si riaccendono e non ci sono ombre che ballano
Mi guardo intorno mentre il mio cuore sta collassando
Perché sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno
Quindi riempimi d’amore
Abbiamo scritto e scritto
Finché non c’erano più parole
Abbiamo riso e abbiamo pianto
Finché non abbiamo visto il nostro peggio
È sbagliato ancora che mi chieda dove sei?
È sbagliato che non conosca ancora il mio cuore?
Sei vestita così elegante ma senza un posto dove andare?
Le tue lacrime scendono quando le luci si abbassano?
Un altro venerdì sera cercando di dare spettacolo
Odi il fine settimana perché nessuno ti chiama?
Ho ancora tanto amore nascosto sotto questa pelle
Quindi tesoro
Riempimi d’amore, riempimi d’amore
Quando le luci si riaccendono e non ci sono ombre che ballano
Mi guardo intorno mentre il mio cuore sta collassando
Perché sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno
Quindi riempimi d’amore
Ieri sera sono rimasto sveglio
Pensando alle cose che diciamo
E quando chiudo gli occhi, la prima cosa che ti sento dire è-
Riempimi d’amore, riempimi d’amore
Quando le luci si riaccendono e non ci sono ombre che ballano
Mi guardo intorno mentre il mio cuore sta collassando
Perché sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno
Quindi riempimi d’amore
Sei l’unica di cui ho bisogno
Riempimi d’amore
