Megan Thee Stallion – Savage: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Savage, canzone della rapper statunitense Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, artisticamente conosciuta come Megan Thee Stallion, tratta dall’EP Suga, il terzo dell’artista, rilasciato il 5 marzo 2020.

Ascolta questo coinvolgente brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Bobby Sessions & J. White Did It e prodotto da quest’ultimo, nel quale come da titolo, Megan si definisce selvaggia.

Il ritornello ha fatto nascere un balletto nella celebre piattaforma di brevi videoclip Tik Tok. Su Youtube ne trovate diversi. Qui una compilation.

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage testo

[Intro]

I’m that bitch (Yeah)

Been that bitch, still that bitch (Ah)

Will forever be that bitch (Forever be that bitch)

Yeah (Ayy, ah)

[Verse 1]

I’m the hood Mona Lisa, break a nigga into pieces

Had to X some cheesy niggas out my circle like a pizza (Yeah)

I’m way too exclusive, I don’t shop on Insta’ boutiques

All them lil’ ass clothes only fit fake booties

Bad bitch, still talking cash shit

Pussy like water, I’m unbothered and relaxing

I would never trip on a nigga if I had him

Bitch, that’s my trash, you the maid, so you bagged him, ah

[Chorus]

I’m a savage (Yeah)

Classy, bougie, ratchet (Yeah)

Sassy, moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah)

Acting stupid, what’s happening? (Woah, woah)

Bitch, what’s happening? (Woah, woah)

Bitch, I’m a savage, yeah

Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah

Sassy, moody, nasty, huh

Acting stupid, what’s happening?

Bitch, what’s happening? (Ayy, ah)

[Verse 2]

Eat me and record it, but your edge-up all I’m showing (Ah)

I keep my niggas private, so his AP all I’m showing (Baow)

Beefing with you bitches really getting kinda boring

If it ain’t about the money, then you know I’m gon’ ignore it

I’m the shit, ooh (Ayy)

I need a mop to clean the floor, it’s too much drip, ooh (Too much drip, ooh)

I keep a knot, I keep a watch, I keep a whip, ooh (I keep a whip, baow)

Let’s play a game, Simon says I’m still that bitch, ayy (Still that bitch)

I’m still that bitch, yeah (Ah)

[Chorus]

I’m a savage

Classy, bougie, ratchet (Yeah)

Sassy, moody, nasty (Yeah)

Acting stupid, what’s happening? (What’s up?)

Bitch, what’s happening? (What’s up?)

Bitch, I’m a savage, yeah

Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah (Bitch)

Sassy, moody, nasty, huh

Acting stupid, what’s happening? (What’s up?)

Bitch, what’s happening?

[Verse 3]

Bitch, I’m lit like a match, ooh

And any nigga I let hit is still attached, ooh

That body right, but you know this pussy fat, ooh

I drop a picture, now these bitches feel attacked, ayy

Don’t let that nigga gas you up and get you whacked, ooh

I make a call and get a pussy nigga smacked, uh

These bitches talkin’ ’bout pulling up, well, where you at? Ooh

I’m in a Lam’, bitch, catch me if you can, ooh

I’m kickin’ bitches out they spot, Stalli’ Chan, yeah (Ah, yeah)





[Outro]

Niggas say I taste like sugar, but ain’t shit sweet (Ah)

Mwah

Ayy, ayy, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, mwah





Savage Megan Thee Stallion Traduzione

[Intro]

Sono quella st*onza (Sì)

Sono così st*onza, sempre quella st*onza (Ah)

Sarò per sempre quella st*onza (sarò per sempre quella st*onza)

Sì (Ayy, ah)

[Str. 1]

Sono la Mona Lisa incappucciata, faccio a pezzi un ne*ro

Ho dovuto eliminare i tipi smielati dalla mia cerchia come una pizza (Sì)

Sono troppo esclusiva, non faccio acquisti nelle boutique Instagram

Tutti quei culet*i vestiti entrano solo nei culet*i finti

Brutta stron*a, ancora a parlare di contanti di mer*a

Figa come l’acqua, sono tranquilla e rilassata

Non non mi sarei mai avventurata con un neg*o se lo avessi avuto

Stron*a, questa è la mia spazzatura, tu la mia cameriera, quindi lo hai portato, ah





[Rit.]

Sono una selvaggia

Di classe, snob, meschina

Sfacciata, lunatica, perversa

Faccio la stupida, Che succede?

Stron*a, Che succede?

Stron*a, sono ua selvaggia, sì

Di classe, snob, meschina, sì

Sfacciata, lunatica, perversa, eh

Faccio la stupida, Che succede?

Stron*a, Che succede?

[Str. 2]

Sbranami e lo registro, ma mostrerò solo il tuo taglio di capelli (Ah)

Tengo alla riservatezza dei miei uomini, quindi mostrerò solo il suo Audemars Piguet (Baow)

I litigi con voi stron*ette stanno diventando abbastanza noiosi

Se non si tratta di soldi, allora sapete che vi ignorerò

Sono la merda, ooh (Ayy)

Mi serve un mocio per pulire il pavimento, è troppo bagnato del vostro sudore, ooh (troppo bagnato, ooh)

Tengo mazzi di banconote, ho un orologio, ho un’automobile costosissima, ooh (ho un’automobile costosissima, baow)

Facciamo un gioco, Simon dice che sono ancora quella stron*a, ayy (sempre quella stron*a)

Sono ancora quella stron*a, sì (Ah)

[Rit.]

Sono una selvaggia

Di classe, snob, meschina

Sfacciata, lunatica, perversa

Faccio la stupida, Che succede?

Stron*a, Che succede?

Stron*a, sono ua selvaggia, sì

Di classe, snob, meschina, sì

Sfacciata, lunatica, perversa, eh

Faccio la stupida, Che succede?

Stron*a, Che succede?

[Str. 3]

Stron*a, sono accesa come unfiammifero, ooh

E ogni ne*ro a cui l’ho data non si stacca più, ooh

Quel corpo è ok, ma conosci questa figa è grassa, ooh

Rilascio una foto, ora queste stron*e si sentono attaccate, ayy

Non lasciare che quell’uomo si ubriachi e ti picchi, ooh

Faccio una telefonata e mi faccio sculacciare da un codardo, uh

Queste pu**ane minacciano che stanno arrivando, beh, dove siete? Ooh

Sono in un Lamborghini, stron*a, prendimi se puoi, ooh

Sto buttando fuori le tro*e in vista, Stalli-Chan, sì (Ah, sì)

[Outro]

I ne*ri dicono che la mia vita è bella, ma non è come sembra (Ah)

