Eddie Vedder – Matter of Time: guarda il video (con testo e traduzione) e ascolta Say Hi

In data 18 novembre 2020, il cantautore e chitarrista statunitense Eddie Vedder ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni: Say Hi e Matter of Time, al fine di raccogliere fondi e sensibilizzare sulla malattia rara epidermolisi bollosa, con l’evento Venture Into Cures, organizzato dallo stesso cantante dei Pearl Jam e dalla moglie Jill. Sotto potete vedere il video animato che accompagna il brano in oggetto. Qui il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Entrambi i bellissimi e commoventi brani, sono stati scritti dall’interprete e prodotti da Solis Animation & Door Knocker Media. Say Hi (il testo e l’audio), è un brano dedicato a Eli Meyer, un coraggioso bambino di sei anni affetto da epidermolisi bollosa giunzionale.
Matter of Time di Eddie Vedder
As we arise with the sun in our eyes
Catch a break from the dark
Still times when nothing’s alright
As we bandage up all our parts
Well, I’m a builder of bridges
And I could fly us up to the moon
When you’re time is limited
Nothing happens too soon
Navigate, come find a way
Our differences be damned
So much space between us
In the distance of our hands
Stakes are raised to elevate
Just a second to understand
What you give, this will to live
You got the cure, I’ll fight the fight
It’s just a matter of time
Submit the evidence and take the stand
Let the truth testify
If I were but a grain of sand
I’d still resist this tide
But we’re not alone on this crowded shore
And times they do demand
Shrink the space between us
A reaching of a hand
Stakes are raised to elevate
Just a second to understand
What you give, this will to live
You got the cure, I got the fight
It’s just a matter of time
A matter of time
Just a matter of time
A matter of time
Matter of time
Matter of time
Matter of time
Matter of time
I found myself when I found my tribe
Now I know what it’s like to feel alive
I’ll take the joy, I’ll take the pain
We’re just like you, we’re all the same
A matter of time
Matter of time
Matter of time
Matter of time
Join together
Matter of time
Join together
Matter of time
Join together
Matter of time
Join together
Matter of time
Traduzione di Matter of Time
Mentre ci alziamo con il sole negli occhi
Prendiamoci una pausa dalle tenebre
Ancora tempi in cui nulla va bene
Mentre medichiamo tutte le nostre parti
Beh, io sono un costruttore di ponti
E potrei farvi volare fino alla luna
Quando il vostro tempo è limitato
Nulla accade troppo presto
Navigate, venite a trovare una via
Le nostre differenze siano dannate
Troppo spazio tra noi
Nella distanza delle nostre mani
La posta in gioco è salita per elevarsi
Solo un secondo per capire
Quello che date, questa volontà di vivere
Avete la cura, mi batterò per voi
È solo una questione di tempo
Presentate le prove e salite sul banco dei testimoni
Lasciate che sia la verità a testimoniare
Se fossi solo un granello di sabbia
Resisterei comunque a questa marea
Ma non siamo soli su questa affollata costa
E i tempi richiedono
Di ridurre lo spazio tra noi
Il raggiungimento di una mano
La posta in gioco è salita per elevarsi
Solo un secondo per capire
Quello che date, questa volontà di vivere
Voi avete la cura, io la lotta
È solo una questione di tempo
Una questione di tempo
Solo una questione di tempo
Una questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Mi sono ritrovato quando ho trovato la mia tribù
Ora so cosa significa sentirsi vivi
Porterò la gioia, sopporterò il dolore
Siamo proprio come te, siamo tutti uguali
Una questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Questione di tempo
Unitevi
Questione di tempo
Unitevi
Questione di tempo
Unitevi
Questione di tempo
Unitevi
Questione di tempo
Say Hi
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
Oh Eli, you’re a thief you stole my heart
As I dream I see your wings glow in the dark
A message that rings loud and true
Indelible coming from you
Oh you make the connection
And I’ll follow your suggestion when you say
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
Oh Eli you wisdom belies your age
Here’s to you a guru of strength and grace
Cause the first one to reach out a hand
Shows more courage than the one who does last
With all our imperfections
Your light shines in all directions
Cutting through
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi
Oh Eli I’ll come and say hi
