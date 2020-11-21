Eddie Vedder – Matter of Time: guarda il video (con testo e traduzione) e ascolta Say Hi

In data 18 novembre 2020, il cantautore e chitarrista statunitense Eddie Vedder ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni: Say Hi e Matter of Time, al fine di raccogliere fondi e sensibilizzare sulla malattia rara epidermolisi bollosa, con l’evento Venture Into Cures, organizzato dallo stesso cantante dei Pearl Jam e dalla moglie Jill. Sotto potete vedere il video animato che accompagna il brano in oggetto. Qui il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Entrambi i bellissimi e commoventi brani, sono stati scritti dall’interprete e prodotti da Solis Animation & Door Knocker Media. Say Hi (il testo e l’audio), è un brano dedicato a Eli Meyer, un coraggioso bambino di sei anni affetto da epidermolisi bollosa giunzionale.

Testo Matter of Time di Eddie Vedder

As we arise with the sun in our eyes

Catch a break from the dark

Still times when nothing’s alright

As we bandage up all our parts

Well, I’m a builder of bridges

And I could fly us up to the moon

When you’re time is limited

Nothing happens too soon

Navigate, come find a way

Our differences be damned

So much space between us

In the distance of our hands

Stakes are raised to elevate

Just a second to understand

What you give, this will to live

You got the cure, I’ll fight the fight

It’s just a matter of time

Submit the evidence and take the stand

Let the truth testify

If I were but a grain of sand

I’d still resist this tide

But we’re not alone on this crowded shore

And times they do demand

Shrink the space between us

A reaching of a hand

Stakes are raised to elevate

Just a second to understand

What you give, this will to live

You got the cure, I got the fight

It’s just a matter of time

A matter of time

Just a matter of time

A matter of time

Matter of time

Matter of time

Matter of time

Matter of time

I found myself when I found my tribe

Now I know what it’s like to feel alive

I’ll take the joy, I’ll take the pain

We’re just like you, we’re all the same

A matter of time

Matter of time

Matter of time

Matter of time

Join together

Matter of time

Join together

Matter of time

Join together

Matter of time

Join together

Matter of time





La traduzione di Matter of Time

Mentre ci alziamo con il sole negli occhi

Prendiamoci una pausa dalle tenebre

Ancora tempi in cui nulla va bene

Mentre medichiamo tutte le nostre parti





Beh, io sono un costruttore di ponti

E potrei farvi volare fino alla luna

Quando il vostro tempo è limitato

Nulla accade troppo presto

Navigate, venite a trovare una via

Le nostre differenze siano dannate

Troppo spazio tra noi

Nella distanza delle nostre mani

La posta in gioco è salita per elevarsi

Solo un secondo per capire

Quello che date, questa volontà di vivere

Avete la cura, mi batterò per voi

È solo una questione di tempo

Presentate le prove e salite sul banco dei testimoni

Lasciate che sia la verità a testimoniare

Se fossi solo un granello di sabbia

Resisterei comunque a questa marea

Ma non siamo soli su questa affollata costa

E i tempi richiedono

Di ridurre lo spazio tra noi

Il raggiungimento di una mano

La posta in gioco è salita per elevarsi

Solo un secondo per capire

Quello che date, questa volontà di vivere

Voi avete la cura, io la lotta

È solo una questione di tempo

Una questione di tempo

Solo una questione di tempo

Una questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Mi sono ritrovato quando ho trovato la mia tribù

Ora so cosa significa sentirsi vivi

Porterò la gioia, sopporterò il dolore

Siamo proprio come te, siamo tutti uguali

Una questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Questione di tempo

Unitevi

Questione di tempo

Unitevi

Questione di tempo

Unitevi

Questione di tempo

Unitevi

Questione di tempo

Il testo di Say Hi





I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

Oh Eli, you’re a thief you stole my heart

As I dream I see your wings glow in the dark

A message that rings loud and true

Indelible coming from you

Oh you make the connection

And I’ll follow your suggestion when you say

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

Oh Eli you wisdom belies your age

Here’s to you a guru of strength and grace

Cause the first one to reach out a hand

Shows more courage than the one who does last

With all our imperfections

Your light shines in all directions

Cutting through

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

I’ll come and say hi Eli, I’ll come and say hi

Oh Eli I’ll come and say hi



