Matoma + Enrique Iglesias – I Don’t Dance (Without You) feat. Konshens: video, testo e traduzione

Dal 27 luglio 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del deejay e produttore norvegese Matoma, che per questa nuova e interessante produzione ha chiamato a raccolta il cantautore spagnolo Enrique Iglesias e l’emergente giamaicano Garfield Palmer, in arte Konshens.
Scritta dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Simon Wilcox, questa canzone ha a parer mio tutte le carte in regola per fare bene.
Ma giudicate voi ascoltandola. Potete farlo anche tramite il lyric video diretto da Rafatoon, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.
I Don’t Dance (Without You) testo e traduzione – Matoma & Enrique Iglesias (Download)
[Intro: Konshens]
Yeah, oh yeah
Hey girl, baby
Sì, oh si
Ehi ragazza, piccola
[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
I like the way that you movin’
Baby, don’t stop what you’re doin’ (yeah, yeah)
You know I came here for you, girl
I don’t dance without you
I know you came for the music (for the music)
I know you came here to lose it (oh, yeah)
You got me so into you, girl
I don’t dance without you
Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi
Baby, Non ti fermare adesso (sì, sì)
Sai che sono qui per te, baby
Io non ballo senza te
So che sei qui per la musica (per la musica)
So che sei qui per perdere la testa (oh, sì)
Sono così preso da te, dolcezza
Io non ballo senza te
[Verse 1: Enrique Iglesias]
Last night I got too drunk
Last night I fell in love
It’s not really like me
But girl, you surprise me
I got an open mind
If you wanna cross that line
You know where I’ll be, I’ll be
Ieri sera ho bevuto troppo
Ieri sera, mi sono innamorato
Non è proprio da me
Ma dolcezza, mi sorprendi
Ho una mentalità aperta
Se vuoi superare quella limite
Sai dove trovarmi, trovarmi
[Pre-Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
Tell me what you want from me (tell me what you want)
Tell me what you need (tell me what you need)
I’ll give you everything I got
When it’s only you and me (yeah), only you and me (yeah)
Dimmi cosa vuoi da me (dimmi cosa vuoi)
Dimmi cosa ti serve (dimmi cosa ti serve)
Ti darò tutto ciò che ho
Quando saremo solo io e te (sì), solo io e te (sì)
[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
I like the way that you movin’ (way you move)
Baby, don’t stop what you doing (oh, woah)
You know I came here for you, girl
I don’t dance without you
I know you came for the music
I know you came here to lose it (yeah, yeah)
You got me so into you, girl
I don’t dance without you
Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi (come ti muovi)
Baby, non ti fermare adesso (oh, woah)
Sai che sono qui per te, baby
Io non ballo senza te
So che sei qui per la musica
So che sei qui per perdere la testa (si, sì)
Sono così preso da te, dolcezza
Io non ballo senza te
[Verse 2: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
You say I move too fast
Slow down and just relax (slow down, down, down)
Hands on your waistline
Don’t like to waste time
Sex written on your face
You never hesitate
I’ll watch you all night, all night, yeah
Dici che vado troppo veloce
Rallenta e rilassati (rallenta, rallenta, rallenta)
Mani sul tuo girovita
Non mi piace perdere tempo
Sesso scritto nella tua faccia
Non esiti mai
Ti guarderò tutta la notte, tutta la notte, si
[Pre-Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
Tell me what you want from me (tell me what you want)
Tell me what you need (tell me what you need)
I’ll give you everything I got
When it’s only you and me, only you and me (baby, you and me)
Dimmi cosa vuoi da me (dimmi cosa vuoi)
Dimmi cosa ti serve (dimmi cosa ti serve)
Ti darò tutto ciò che ho
Quando saremo solo io e te (sì), solo io e te (baby, io e te)
[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
I like the way that you moving (way you move)
Baby, don’t stop what you doing (oh, woah)
You know I came here for you, girl
I don’t dance without you
I know you came for the music
I know you came here to lose it (oh, yeah)
You got me so into you, girl
I don’t dance without you
Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi (come ti muovi)
Baby, non ti fermare adesso (oh, woah)
Sai che sono qui per te, baby
Io non ballo senza te
So che sei qui per la musica
So che sei qui per perdere la testa (oh, sì)
Sono così preso da te, dolcezza
Io non ballo senza te
[Bridge: Konshens]
Come here baby, pull up closer to me body
Real don daddy, know fi mek yuh happy
If yuh down to take the ride tonight
I’ma take you on a flight tonight
Come here baby, pull up closer to me body
Real don daddy, know fi mek yuh happy
If yuh down to take the ride tonight
I’ma take you on a flight tonight
Vieni qui dolcezza, avvicinati a me
Da vero papà, so come renderti felice
Se vuoi accettare un passaggio stanotte
Ti porto su un aereo stanotte
Vieni qui dolcezza, avvicinati a me
Da vero papà, so come renderti felice
Se vuoi accettare un passaggio stanotte
Ti porto su un aereo stanotte
[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]
I like the way that you moving
Baby, don’t stop what you doing
You know I came here for you, girl
I don’t dance without you
I know you came for the music (hey)
I know you came here to lose it
You got me so into you, girl
I don’t dance without you
I like the way that you moving (way you move)
Baby, don’t stop what you doing (don’t stop, don’t stop)
You know I came here for you, girl
I don’t dance without you
I know you came for the music (for the music)
I know you came here to lose it (to lose it, yeah)
You got me so into you, girl
I don’t dance without you
Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi
Baby, non ti fermare adesso
Sai che sono qui per te, baby
Io non ballo senza te
So che sei qui per la musica (ehi)
So che sei qui per perdere la testa
Sono così preso da te, dolcezza
Io non ballo senza te
Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi (come ti muovi)
Baby, non ti fermare adesso (non fermarti, non fermarti)
Sai che sono qui per te, dolcezza
Io non ballo senza te
So che sei qui per la musica (per la musica)
So che sei qui per perdere la testa (per perdere la testa, si)
Sono così preso da te, dolcezza
Io non ballo senza te
