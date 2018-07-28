Matoma + Enrique Iglesias – I Don’t Dance (Without You) feat. Konshens: video, testo e traduzione





Dal 27 luglio 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del deejay e produttore norvegese Matoma, che per questa nuova e interessante produzione ha chiamato a raccolta il cantautore spagnolo Enrique Iglesias e l’emergente giamaicano Garfield Palmer, in arte Konshens.

Scritta dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Simon Wilcox, questa canzone ha a parer mio tutte le carte in regola per fare bene.

Ma giudicate voi ascoltandola. Potete farlo anche tramite il lyric video diretto da Rafatoon, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

I Don’t Dance (Without You) testo e traduzione – Matoma & Enrique Iglesias (Download)

[Intro: Konshens]

Yeah, oh yeah

Hey girl, baby

Sì, oh si

Ehi ragazza, piccola

[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

I like the way that you movin’

Baby, don’t stop what you’re doin’ (yeah, yeah)

You know I came here for you, girl

I don’t dance without you

I know you came for the music (for the music)

I know you came here to lose it (oh, yeah)

You got me so into you, girl

I don’t dance without you

Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi

Baby, Non ti fermare adesso (sì, sì)

Sai che sono qui per te, baby

Io non ballo senza te

So che sei qui per la musica (per la musica)

So che sei qui per perdere la testa (oh, sì)

Sono così preso da te, dolcezza

Io non ballo senza te

[Verse 1: Enrique Iglesias]

Last night I got too drunk

Last night I fell in love

It’s not really like me

But girl, you surprise me

I got an open mind

If you wanna cross that line

You know where I’ll be, I’ll be

Ieri sera ho bevuto troppo

Ieri sera, mi sono innamorato

Non è proprio da me

Ma dolcezza, mi sorprendi

Ho una mentalità aperta

Se vuoi superare quella limite

Sai dove trovarmi, trovarmi

[Pre-Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

Tell me what you want from me (tell me what you want)

Tell me what you need (tell me what you need)

I’ll give you everything I got

When it’s only you and me (yeah), only you and me (yeah)





Dimmi cosa vuoi da me (dimmi cosa vuoi)

Dimmi cosa ti serve (dimmi cosa ti serve)

Ti darò tutto ciò che ho

Quando saremo solo io e te (sì), solo io e te (sì)

[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

I like the way that you movin’ (way you move)

Baby, don’t stop what you doing (oh, woah)

You know I came here for you, girl

I don’t dance without you

I know you came for the music

I know you came here to lose it (yeah, yeah)

You got me so into you, girl

I don’t dance without you

Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi (come ti muovi)

Baby, non ti fermare adesso (oh, woah)

Sai che sono qui per te, baby

Io non ballo senza te

So che sei qui per la musica

So che sei qui per perdere la testa (si, sì)

Sono così preso da te, dolcezza

Io non ballo senza te

[Verse 2: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

You say I move too fast

Slow down and just relax (slow down, down, down)

Hands on your waistline

Don’t like to waste time

Sex written on your face

You never hesitate

I’ll watch you all night, all night, yeah

Dici che vado troppo veloce

Rallenta e rilassati (rallenta, rallenta, rallenta)

Mani sul tuo girovita

Non mi piace perdere tempo

Sesso scritto nella tua faccia

Non esiti mai

Ti guarderò tutta la notte, tutta la notte, si





[Pre-Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

Tell me what you want from me (tell me what you want)

Tell me what you need (tell me what you need)

I’ll give you everything I got

When it’s only you and me, only you and me (baby, you and me)

Dimmi cosa vuoi da me (dimmi cosa vuoi)

Dimmi cosa ti serve (dimmi cosa ti serve)

Ti darò tutto ciò che ho

Quando saremo solo io e te (sì), solo io e te (baby, io e te)

[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

I like the way that you moving (way you move)

Baby, don’t stop what you doing (oh, woah)

You know I came here for you, girl

I don’t dance without you

I know you came for the music

I know you came here to lose it (oh, yeah)

You got me so into you, girl

I don’t dance without you

Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi (come ti muovi)

Baby, non ti fermare adesso (oh, woah)

Sai che sono qui per te, baby

Io non ballo senza te

So che sei qui per la musica

So che sei qui per perdere la testa (oh, sì)

Sono così preso da te, dolcezza

Io non ballo senza te

[Bridge: Konshens]

Come here baby, pull up closer to me body

Real don daddy, know fi mek yuh happy

If yuh down to take the ride tonight

I’ma take you on a flight tonight

Come here baby, pull up closer to me body

Real don daddy, know fi mek yuh happy

If yuh down to take the ride tonight

I’ma take you on a flight tonight

Vieni qui dolcezza, avvicinati a me

Da vero papà, so come renderti felice

Se vuoi accettare un passaggio stanotte

Ti porto su un aereo stanotte

Vieni qui dolcezza, avvicinati a me

Da vero papà, so come renderti felice

Se vuoi accettare un passaggio stanotte

Ti porto su un aereo stanotte

[Chorus: Enrique Iglesias & (Konshens)]

I like the way that you moving

Baby, don’t stop what you doing

You know I came here for you, girl

I don’t dance without you

I know you came for the music (hey)

I know you came here to lose it

You got me so into you, girl

I don’t dance without you

I like the way that you moving (way you move)

Baby, don’t stop what you doing (don’t stop, don’t stop)

You know I came here for you, girl

I don’t dance without you

I know you came for the music (for the music)

I know you came here to lose it (to lose it, yeah)

You got me so into you, girl

I don’t dance without you

Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi

Baby, non ti fermare adesso

Sai che sono qui per te, baby

Io non ballo senza te

So che sei qui per la musica (ehi)

So che sei qui per perdere la testa

Sono così preso da te, dolcezza

Io non ballo senza te

Mi piace il modo in cui ti muovi (come ti muovi)

Baby, non ti fermare adesso (non fermarti, non fermarti)

Sai che sono qui per te, dolcezza

Io non ballo senza te

So che sei qui per la musica (per la musica)

So che sei qui per perdere la testa (per perdere la testa, si)

Sono così preso da te, dolcezza

Io non ballo senza te







