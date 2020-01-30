Martin Solveig, Roy Woods – Juliet & Romeo: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone









Juliet & Romeo è un contagioso singolo dell’olandese Martin Solveig, interpretato dal canadese Denzel Spencer, in arte Roy Woods. Il brano è disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2019 via Positiva Records / Virgin Records.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna questa gradevole canzone, firmata insieme a Rune RK, Peter Wade, Julien Jabre & MNDR. Il filmato è stato diretto da NDA Paris & Nathanael Day.

Martin Solveig – Juliet & Romeo Testo e Traduzione

[Verse]

World’s moving so slow

Got my hand out the window

Lose track of time and memory

Losing my mind in the palm trees

Got me believing you’re so shy

You’ll catch me looking and you’ll hide your eyes

Leaving behind the reality

We can let go of our melodies

[Chorus]

You know we should be dancing

Tell me that you wanna go, dancing

You and me in stereo, dancing

Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be

You and I, we gotta keep dancing

Oh yeah, sweating in the afterglow, dancing

Juliet and Romeo, dancing

Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be

Girl, stop hiding

[Post-Chorus]

Hiding

Oh-oh

Girl, stop hiding

[Verse]

World’s moving so slow

Got my hand out the window

Lose track of time and memory

Losing my mind in the palm trees

[Chorus]

You know we should be dancing

Tell me that you wanna go, dancing

You and me in stereo, dancing

Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be

You and I, we gotta keep dancing

Oh yeah, sweating in the afterglow, dancing

Juliet and Romeo, dancing

Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be

Girl, stop hiding





[Post-Chorus]

Baby, you know we should be dancing

Dancing

Dancing

Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be

Girl, stop hiding





Il mondo si muove così lentamente

Ho la mano fuori dal finestrino

Ho perso la cognizione del tempo e della memoria

Perdere la testa tra le palme

Mi fa credere che sei così timida

Mi sorprenderai a sbirciare e chiuderai gli occhi

Lasciandoti alle spalle la realtà

Possiamo lasciare andare le nostre melodie

Sai che dovremmo ballare

Dimmi che vuoi andare a ballare

Io e te in stereofonia, ballando

Ubriachi, è così che vogliamo essere

Io e te dobbiamo continuare a ballare

Oh sì, sudando nel bagliore, ballando

Giulietta e Romeo, ballerini

Inebriati, è così che vogliamo essere

Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti

Nasconderti

Oh, oh

Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti





Il mondo si muove così lentamente

Ho la mano fuori dalla finestra

Ho perso la cognizione del tempo e della memoria

Perdere la testa tra le palme

Sai che dovremmo ballare

Dimmi che vuoi andare a ballare

Io e te in stereofonia, ballando

Ubriachi, è così che vogliamo essere

Io e te dobbiamo continuare a ballare

Oh sì, sudando nel bagliore, ballando

Giulietta e Romeo, ballerini

Inebriati, è così che vogliamo essere

Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti

Piccola, sai che dovremmo ballare

Ballare

Ballare

Inebriati, è così che vogliamo essere

Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti

