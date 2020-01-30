Martin Solveig, Roy Woods – Juliet & Romeo: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Juliet & Romeo è un contagioso singolo dell’olandese Martin Solveig, interpretato dal canadese Denzel Spencer, in arte Roy Woods. Il brano è disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2019 via Positiva Records / Virgin Records.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna questa gradevole canzone, firmata insieme a Rune RK, Peter Wade, Julien Jabre & MNDR. Il filmato è stato diretto da NDA Paris & Nathanael Day.
Martin Solveig – Juliet & Romeo Testo e Traduzione
[Verse]
World’s moving so slow
Got my hand out the window
Lose track of time and memory
Losing my mind in the palm trees
Got me believing you’re so shy
You’ll catch me looking and you’ll hide your eyes
Leaving behind the reality
We can let go of our melodies
[Chorus]
You know we should be dancing
Tell me that you wanna go, dancing
You and me in stereo, dancing
Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be
You and I, we gotta keep dancing
Oh yeah, sweating in the afterglow, dancing
Juliet and Romeo, dancing
Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be
Girl, stop hiding
[Post-Chorus]
Hiding
Oh-oh
Girl, stop hiding
[Verse]
World’s moving so slow
Got my hand out the window
Lose track of time and memory
Losing my mind in the palm trees
[Chorus]
You know we should be dancing
Tell me that you wanna go, dancing
You and me in stereo, dancing
Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be
You and I, we gotta keep dancing
Oh yeah, sweating in the afterglow, dancing
Juliet and Romeo, dancing
Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be
Girl, stop hiding
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, you know we should be dancing
Dancing
Dancing
Intoxicated, this is how we wanna be
Girl, stop hiding
Il mondo si muove così lentamente
Ho la mano fuori dal finestrino
Ho perso la cognizione del tempo e della memoria
Perdere la testa tra le palme
Mi fa credere che sei così timida
Mi sorprenderai a sbirciare e chiuderai gli occhi
Lasciandoti alle spalle la realtà
Possiamo lasciare andare le nostre melodie
Sai che dovremmo ballare
Dimmi che vuoi andare a ballare
Io e te in stereofonia, ballando
Ubriachi, è così che vogliamo essere
Io e te dobbiamo continuare a ballare
Oh sì, sudando nel bagliore, ballando
Giulietta e Romeo, ballerini
Inebriati, è così che vogliamo essere
Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti
Nasconderti
Oh, oh
Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti
Il mondo si muove così lentamente
Ho la mano fuori dalla finestra
Ho perso la cognizione del tempo e della memoria
Perdere la testa tra le palme
Sai che dovremmo ballare
Dimmi che vuoi andare a ballare
Io e te in stereofonia, ballando
Ubriachi, è così che vogliamo essere
Io e te dobbiamo continuare a ballare
Oh sì, sudando nel bagliore, ballando
Giulietta e Romeo, ballerini
Inebriati, è così che vogliamo essere
Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti
Piccola, sai che dovremmo ballare
Ballare
Ballare
Inebriati, è così che vogliamo essere
Ragazza, smettila di nasconderti
