Marshmello ft. A Day To Remember – Rescue Me: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Marshmello e gli A Day To Remember (abbreviato ADTR) per la prima volta insieme nel nuovo singolo Rescue Me, rilasciato il 14 giugno 2019 come primo assaggio dal terzo album in studio Joytime III. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il brano, scritto e prodotto dal dj e produttore statunitense Christopher Comstock, aka Marshmello, con la collaborazione della rock band composta da Jeremy McKinnon, Kevin Skaff, Alex Shelnutt, Joshua Woodard e Neil Westfall.
Mentre è in procinto di uscire il secondo estratto One Thing Right (con Kane Brown), segnalo questa interessante canzone, accompagnata da un video diretto da Phillip Vernon, che vede Mello e gli ADTR che cercano di sopravvivere su un’isola deserta, nella quale fuoco e strumenti musicali di certo non gli mancano. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.
Rescue Me testo Marshmello ft. A Day To Remember
[Verse 1]
Never been saved, but I’ve never come closer
Another year down and another year older
A million fresh starts, what I needed was closure, yeah
I lost who I was but I found my composure, yeah
[Chorus]
When I found you, I found me
Nothin’ around, far as I could see
You were the current that carried me
When I found you, I found me
Lines in the sand, only you can read
My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me
Rescue me
[Post-Chorus]
When I found you, I found me
Lines in the sand, only you can read
My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me
[Verse 2]
Call it high-strung, started uppin’ my dosage
We’re way too young to be feelin’ this hopeless
You were my light in this endless ocean, yeah
Feelin’ alive, even just for this moment, yeah
[Chorus]
When I found you, I found me
Nothin’ around, far as I could see
You were the current that carried me
When I found you, I found me
Lines in the sand, only you can read
My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me
Rescue me
[Post-Chorus]
When I found you, I found me
Lines in the sand, only you can read
My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me
[Bridge]
You got my S.O.S.O.S.
You got my S.O.S.O.S.
[Chorus]
When I found you, I found me
Nothin’ around, far as I could see
You were the current that carried me
When I found you, I found me
Lines in the sand, only you can read
My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me
Rescue me
[Post-Chorus]
When I found you, I found me
Lines in the sand, only you can read
My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me
Rescue me
Marshmello Rescue Me traduzione
Non sono mai stato salvato, ma non mi sono mai avvicinato
Un altro anno e un altro anno più vecchio
Un milione di nuovi inizi, quello che mi serviva era la conclusione, si
Ho perso me stesso ma ho trovato il mio controllo, sì
Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato
Nulla intorno, per quel che ho visto
Sei stata la corrente che mi ha trasportato
Quando ho trovato te, ho ritrovato me
Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere
Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato
Salvato
Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato
Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere
Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato
Chiamala sensibilità, ho iniziato ad aumentare il dosaggio
Siamo troppo giovani per sentirci disperati
Tu eri la mia luce in questo oceano infinito, sì
Sentirsi vivi, anche solo per questo momento, sì
Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato
Nulla intorno, per quel che ho visto
Sei stata la corrente che mi ha trasportato
Quando ho trovato te, ho ritrovato me
Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere
Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato
Salvato
Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato
Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere
Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato
Hai ricevuto il mio S.O.S.O.S.
Hai ricevuto il mio S.O.S.O.S.
Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato
Nulla intorno, per quel che ho visto
Sei stata la corrente che mi ha trasportato
Quando ho trovato te, ho ritrovato me
Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere
Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato
Salvato
Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato
Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere
Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato
