Marshmello ft. A Day To Remember – Rescue Me: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Marshmello e gli A Day To Remember (abbreviato ADTR) per la prima volta insieme nel nuovo singolo Rescue Me, rilasciato il 14 giugno 2019 come primo assaggio dal terzo album in studio Joytime III. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il brano, scritto e prodotto dal dj e produttore statunitense Christopher Comstock, aka Marshmello, con la collaborazione della rock band composta da Jeremy McKinnon, Kevin Skaff, Alex Shelnutt, Joshua Woodard e Neil Westfall.

Mentre è in procinto di uscire il secondo estratto One Thing Right (con Kane Brown), segnalo questa interessante canzone, accompagnata da un video diretto da Phillip Vernon, che vede Mello e gli ADTR che cercano di sopravvivere su un’isola deserta, nella quale fuoco e strumenti musicali di certo non gli mancano. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Rescue Me testo Marshmello ft. A Day To Remember

[Verse 1]

Never been saved, but I’ve never come closer

Another year down and another year older

A million fresh starts, what I needed was closure, yeah

I lost who I was but I found my composure, yeah

[Chorus]

When I found you, I found me

Nothin’ around, far as I could see

You were the current that carried me

When I found you, I found me

Lines in the sand, only you can read

My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me

Rescue me

[Post-Chorus]

When I found you, I found me

Lines in the sand, only you can read

My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me

[Verse 2]

Call it high-strung, started uppin’ my dosage

We’re way too young to be feelin’ this hopeless

You were my light in this endless ocean, yeah

Feelin’ alive, even just for this moment, yeah

[Chorus]

When I found you, I found me

Nothin’ around, far as I could see

You were the current that carried me

When I found you, I found me

Lines in the sand, only you can read

My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me

Rescue me

[Post-Chorus]

When I found you, I found me

Lines in the sand, only you can read

My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me

[Bridge]

You got my S.O.S.O.S.​

You got my S.O.S.O.S.​

[Chorus]

When I found you, I found me

Nothin’ around, far as I could see

You were the current that carried me

When I found you, I found me

Lines in the sand, only you can read

My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me

Rescue me





[Post-Chorus]

When I found you, I found me

Lines in the sand, only you can read

My S.O.S., yeah, you rescued me

Rescue me





Marshmello Rescue Me traduzione

Non sono mai stato salvato, ma non mi sono mai avvicinato

Un altro anno e un altro anno più vecchio

Un milione di nuovi inizi, quello che mi serviva era la conclusione, si

Ho perso me stesso ma ho trovato il mio controllo, sì

Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato

Nulla intorno, per quel che ho visto

Sei stata la corrente che mi ha trasportato

Quando ho trovato te, ho ritrovato me

Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere

Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato

Salvato

Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato

Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere

Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato

Chiamala sensibilità, ho iniziato ad aumentare il dosaggio

Siamo troppo giovani per sentirci disperati

Tu eri la mia luce in questo oceano infinito, sì

Sentirsi vivi, anche solo per questo momento, sì





Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato

Nulla intorno, per quel che ho visto

Sei stata la corrente che mi ha trasportato

Quando ho trovato te, ho ritrovato me

Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere

Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato

Salvato

Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato

Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere

Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato

Hai ricevuto il mio S.O.S.O.S.

Hai ricevuto il mio S.O.S.O.S.

Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato

Nulla intorno, per quel che ho visto

Sei stata la corrente che mi ha trasportato

Quando ho trovato te, ho ritrovato me

Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere

Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato

Salvato

Quando ti ho trovato, mi sono ritrovato

Linee nella sabbia che solo tu puoi leggere

Il mio S.O.S., sì, mi hai salvato

