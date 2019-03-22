Marina – Orange Trees: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Rilasciato il 22 marzo 2019, Orange Trees è il terzo singolo di Marina Diamandis estratto dal quarto album in studio Love + Fear, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 26 aprile.
In questo terzo assaggio del progetto discografico, che arriva dopo “Handmade Heaven” e “Superstar“, Marina torna a esprimere la felicità che ha trovato nello stare a contatto con la natura, che le trasmette un senso di pace e libertà, che sono stando lontana dalla città riesce ha trovare.
“Ho scritto “Orange Trees” sull’isola di Lefkada ed è il mio posto preferito….. Mi sento sempre in pace lì. E’ come se il mio corpo, la mia biologia, riconoscesse che sono tornata a casa. Spero che questa canzone renda la vostra estate più dolce che mai.” recita la descrizione del video ufficiale che accompagna questo pezzo prodotto dallo svedese Oscar Görres, in arte OzGo.
Il filmato è stato girato a Puerto Vallarta, in Messico, e potete gustarvelo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Orange Trees – Marina – Traduzione
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Posso vedere i fiori e la vegetazione
Prendo una boccata d’aria, mi sento libera
E’ trascorso così tanto tempo, era impegnata a rincorrere la felicità
Quando avevo bisogno solamente di un po’ di pace
Cerco di tornare a ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
(Oh sì, sì, sì)
Vivere come dovremmo vivere
Fiori tra i capelli, appartengo al mare
Dove andavamo sempre, seduti accanto agli aranci
L’estate nell’aria, corpi nel calore
Solo io e te, seduti accanto agli aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Ah-ah-ah-aranci
Così lontana, dalle luci al neon e dalle strade cittadine
È qui che sognavo di stare
Ho girato il mondo, ma non potrei mai replicare
La sensazione che ho sotto i piedi
Cerco di tornare a ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
(Oh sì, sì, sì)
Vivere come dovremmo vivere
Fiori tra i capelli, appartengo al mare
Dove andavamo sempre, seduti accanto agli aranci
L’estate nell’aria, corpi nel calore
Solo io e te, seduti accanto agli aranci
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh, oh)
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Guarda il sole tramontare nel mare
Avvolgimi nel tuo amore
La vita è bella e ora capisci
Cosa si prova ad essere liberi
Fiori tra i capelli, appartengo al mare
Dove andavamo sempre, seduti accanto agli aranci
L’estate nell’aria, corpi nel calore
Solo io e te (Solo io e te), seduti accanto agli aranci
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-arancio
Orange Trees testo
Autori: Jakob Jerlström, OZGO, Erik Hassle & MARINA.
[Intro]
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
[Verse 1]
I can see the flowers and the greenery
I take a breath of air, I feel free
Spent so long, was busy chasing happiness
When all I needed was a little peace
[Pre-Chorus]
Try to get back to what we need
(Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
Living like we’re supposed to be
[Chorus]
Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea
Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees
Summer in the air, bodies in the heat
Just you and me, sitting by the orange trees
[Post-Chorus]
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
[Verse 2]
So far away, from neon lights and city streets
This is where I used to dream
Been around the world, but I could never replicate
The feeling that I get beneath my feet
[Pre-Chorus]
Try to get back to what we need
(Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
Living like we’re supposed to be
[Chorus]
Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea
Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees
Summer in the air, bodies in the heat
Just you and me, sitting by the orange trees
[Post-Chorus]
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh, oh)
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
[Bridge]
Watch the sun go down into the sea
Wrap your love around me-e-e
Life is beautiful and now you see
This is how it feels to be free
[Chorus]
Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea
Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees
Summer in the air, bodies in the heat
Just you and me (Just you and me), sitting by the orange trees
[Post-Chorus]
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange
Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh-orange
