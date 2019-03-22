Marina – Orange Trees: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Rilasciato il 22 marzo 2019, Orange Trees è il terzo singolo di Marina Diamandis estratto dal quarto album in studio Love + Fear, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 26 aprile.

In questo terzo assaggio del progetto discografico, che arriva dopo “Handmade Heaven” e “Superstar“, Marina torna a esprimere la felicità che ha trovato nello stare a contatto con la natura, che le trasmette un senso di pace e libertà, che sono stando lontana dalla città riesce ha trovare.

“Ho scritto “Orange Trees” sull’isola di Lefkada ed è il mio posto preferito….. Mi sento sempre in pace lì. E’ come se il mio corpo, la mia biologia, riconoscesse che sono tornata a casa. Spero che questa canzone renda la vostra estate più dolce che mai.” recita la descrizione del video ufficiale che accompagna questo pezzo prodotto dallo svedese Oscar Görres, in arte OzGo.

Il filmato è stato girato a Puerto Vallarta, in Messico, e potete gustarvelo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Orange Trees – Marina – Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Posso vedere i fiori e la vegetazione

Prendo una boccata d’aria, mi sento libera

E’ trascorso così tanto tempo, era impegnata a rincorrere la felicità

Quando avevo bisogno solamente di un po’ di pace

Cerco di tornare a ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

(Oh sì, sì, sì)

Vivere come dovremmo vivere

Fiori tra i capelli, appartengo al mare

Dove andavamo sempre, seduti accanto agli aranci

L’estate nell’aria, corpi nel calore

Solo io e te, seduti accanto agli aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Ah-ah-ah-aranci

Così lontana, dalle luci al neon e dalle strade cittadine

È qui che sognavo di stare

Ho girato il mondo, ma non potrei mai replicare

La sensazione che ho sotto i piedi

Cerco di tornare a ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

(Oh sì, sì, sì)

Vivere come dovremmo vivere

Fiori tra i capelli, appartengo al mare

Dove andavamo sempre, seduti accanto agli aranci

L’estate nell’aria, corpi nel calore

Solo io e te, seduti accanto agli aranci

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh, oh)

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Guarda il sole tramontare nel mare

Avvolgimi nel tuo amore

La vita è bella e ora capisci

Cosa si prova ad essere liberi





Fiori tra i capelli, appartengo al mare

Dove andavamo sempre, seduti accanto agli aranci

L’estate nell’aria, corpi nel calore

Solo io e te (Solo io e te), seduti accanto agli aranci

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-arancio

Orange Trees testo

Autori: Jakob Jerlström, OZGO, Erik Hassle & MARINA.

[Intro]

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

[Verse 1]

I can see the flowers and the greenery

I take a breath of air, I feel free

Spent so long, was busy chasing happiness

When all I needed was a little peace

[Pre-Chorus]

Try to get back to what we need

(Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

Living like we’re supposed to be

[Chorus]

Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea

Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees

Summer in the air, bodies in the heat

Just you and me, sitting by the orange trees

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

[Verse 2]

So far away, from neon lights and city streets

This is where I used to dream

Been around the world, but I could never replicate

The feeling that I get beneath my feet

[Pre-Chorus]

Try to get back to what we need

(Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

Living like we’re supposed to be





[Chorus]

Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea

Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees

Summer in the air, bodies in the heat

Just you and me, sitting by the orange trees

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh, oh)

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

[Bridge]

Watch the sun go down into the sea

Wrap your love around me-e-e

Life is beautiful and now you see

This is how it feels to be free

[Chorus]

Flowers in my hair, I belong by the sea

Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees

Summer in the air, bodies in the heat

Just you and me (Just you and me), sitting by the orange trees

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange

Oh-oh-oh-orange (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-orange





