Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Rilasciato il 1 maggio 2020, Bloody Valentine è un singolo di Machine Gun Kelly che anticipa Tickets to My Downfall, quinto album in studio, che vedrà la luce il successivo 17 luglio.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di MOD SUN, Nick Long & Travis Barker, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
Nel brano, il cantante trascorre intimi momenti con una persona della quale sembra essersi innamorato e spera che la notte che passeranno insieme, sia solo la prima di una lunga serie.
Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine Testo e Traduzione
Passa alla traduzione in italiano
[Verse 1]
The simulation just went bad
But you’re the best I ever had
Like hand prints in wet cement
She touched me it’s permanent
In my head, in my head
I couldn’t hear anything you said but
In my head, in my head
I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck
[Chorus]
I don’t do fake love, but I’ll take some from you tonight
I know I’ve got to go but I might just miss the flight
I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend
And treat this night like it’ll happen again
You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight
[Verse 2]
I’m overstimulated and I’m sad
I don’t expect you to understand
It’s nothing less than true romance
Or am I just making a mess?
In my head, in my head
I’m laying naked with you, yeah
In my head, in my head
I’m ready to die holding your hand
[Chorus]
I don’t do fake love, but I’ll take some from you tonight
I know I’ve got to go but I might just miss the flight
I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend
And treat this night like it’ll happen again
You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight
[Bridge]
I can’t hide
How I feel about you
Inside
I’d give everything up
Tonight
If I could just have you be mine
Be mine baby, baby
I can’t hide
How I feel about you
Inside
I’d give everything up
Tonight
If I could just have you be mine
Be mine baby
(I can not hide these feelings, no
I can not hide these feelings
I’d give up everything for you
I’d give up everything)
[Chorus]
I don’t do fake love, but I’ll take some from you tonight
I know I’ve got to go, but I might just miss the flight
I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend
And treat this night like it’ll happen again
You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight
La traduzione di Bloody Valentine
Torna al testo
[Str. 1]
La simulazione è andata male
Ma tu sei la migliore che abbia mai avuto
Come impronte di mano nel cemento fresco
Mi ha toccato in modo permanente
Nella mia testa, nella mia testa
Non riuscivo a sentir nulla di quello che hai detto ma
Nella mia testa, nella mia testa
Ti sto chiamando fidanzata, che ca**o
[Rit.]
Non faccio amore finto, ma stasera te ne prenderò un po’
So che devo proprio andare, ma potrei semplicemente perdere il volo
Non posso rimanere per sempre, giochiamo a fingere
E considerare questa notte come se accadrà di nuovo
Stasera sarai il mio San Valentino di sangue
[Str. 2]
Sono troppo eccitato e triste
Non mi aspetto che tu capisca
Non è altro che vero romanticismo
O sto solo facendo confusione?
Nella mia testa nella mia testa
Sto sdraiato nudo con te, sì
Nella mia testa, nella mia testa
Sono pronto a morire tenendoti per mano
[Rit.]
Non faccio amore finto, ma stasera te ne prenderò un po’
So che devo proprio andare, ma potrei semplicemente perdere il volo
Non posso rimanere per sempre, giochiamo a fingere
E considerare questa notte come se accadrà di nuovo
Stasera sarai il mio San Valentino di sangue
[Ponte]
Non posso nascondere
Cosa provo per te
Dentro di me
Rinuncerei a tutto
Stasera
Se solo potessi renderti mia
Renderti mia, piccola, piccola
Non posso nascondere
Cosa provo per te
Dentro di me
Rinuncerei a tutto
Stasera
Se solo potessi renderti mia
Renderti mia, tesoro
(Non riesco a nascondere questi sentimenti, no
Non riesco a nascondere questi sentimenti
Rinuncerei a tutto per te
Rinuncerei a tutto)
[Rit.]
Non faccio amore finto, ma stasera te ne prenderò un po’
So che devo proprio andare, ma potrei semplicemente perdere il volo
Non posso rimanere per sempre, giochiamo a fingere
E considerare questa notte come se accadrà di nuovo
Stasera sarai il mio San Valentino di sangue
Lascia un commento