Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Rilasciato il 1 maggio 2020, Bloody Valentine è un singolo di Machine Gun Kelly che anticipa Tickets to My Downfall, quinto album in studio, che vedrà la luce il successivo 17 luglio.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di MOD SUN, Nick Long & Travis Barker, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nel brano, il cantante trascorre intimi momenti con una persona della quale sembra essersi innamorato e spera che la notte che passeranno insieme, sia solo la prima di una lunga serie.

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

The simulation just went bad

But you’re the best I ever had

Like hand prints in wet cement

She touched me it’s permanent

In my head, in my head

I couldn’t hear anything you said but

In my head, in my head

I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck

[Chorus]

I don’t do fake love, but I’ll take some from you tonight

I know I’ve got to go but I might just miss the flight

I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend

And treat this night like it’ll happen again

You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Verse 2]

I’m overstimulated and I’m sad

I don’t expect you to understand

It’s nothing less than true romance

Or am I just making a mess?

In my head, in my head

I’m laying naked with you, yeah

In my head, in my head

I’m ready to die holding your hand

[Chorus]

I don’t do fake love, but I’ll take some from you tonight

I know I’ve got to go but I might just miss the flight

I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend

And treat this night like it’ll happen again

You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Bridge]

I can’t hide

How I feel about you

Inside

I’d give everything up

Tonight

If I could just have you be mine

Be mine baby, baby

I can’t hide

How I feel about you

Inside

I’d give everything up

Tonight

If I could just have you be mine

Be mine baby





(I can not hide these feelings, no

I can not hide these feelings

I’d give up everything for you

I’d give up everything)

[Chorus]

I don’t do fake love, but I’ll take some from you tonight

I know I’ve got to go, but I might just miss the flight

I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend

And treat this night like it’ll happen again

You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight

La traduzione di Bloody Valentine

[Str. 1]

La simulazione è andata male

Ma tu sei la migliore che abbia mai avuto

Come impronte di mano nel cemento fresco

Mi ha toccato in modo permanente

Nella mia testa, nella mia testa

Non riuscivo a sentir nulla di quello che hai detto ma

Nella mia testa, nella mia testa

Ti sto chiamando fidanzata, che ca**o

[Rit.]

Non faccio amore finto, ma stasera te ne prenderò un po’

So che devo proprio andare, ma potrei semplicemente perdere il volo

Non posso rimanere per sempre, giochiamo a fingere

E considerare questa notte come se accadrà di nuovo

Stasera sarai il mio San Valentino di sangue

[Str. 2]

Sono troppo eccitato e triste

Non mi aspetto che tu capisca

Non è altro che vero romanticismo

O sto solo facendo confusione?





Nella mia testa nella mia testa

Sto sdraiato nudo con te, sì

Nella mia testa, nella mia testa

Sono pronto a morire tenendoti per mano

[Rit.]

Non faccio amore finto, ma stasera te ne prenderò un po’

So che devo proprio andare, ma potrei semplicemente perdere il volo

Non posso rimanere per sempre, giochiamo a fingere

E considerare questa notte come se accadrà di nuovo

Stasera sarai il mio San Valentino di sangue

[Ponte]

Non posso nascondere

Cosa provo per te

Dentro di me

Rinuncerei a tutto

Stasera

Se solo potessi renderti mia

Renderti mia, piccola, piccola

Non posso nascondere

Cosa provo per te

Dentro di me

Rinuncerei a tutto

Stasera

Se solo potessi renderti mia

Renderti mia, tesoro

(Non riesco a nascondere questi sentimenti, no

Non riesco a nascondere questi sentimenti

Rinuncerei a tutto per te

Rinuncerei a tutto)

[Rit.]

Non faccio amore finto, ma stasera te ne prenderò un po’

So che devo proprio andare, ma potrei semplicemente perdere il volo

Non posso rimanere per sempre, giochiamo a fingere

E considerare questa notte come se accadrà di nuovo

Stasera sarai il mio San Valentino di sangue

