Mabel – Boyfriend è il nuovo singolo: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 16 febbraio 2020, Boyfriend è un singolo di Mabel aggiunto al disco d’esordio High Expectations, pubblicato il 2 agosto 2019 via Polydor Records.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video che accompagna la canzone, scritta insieme a Robert Miller, Richard Evans, Marlena Shaw, KAMILLE & Steve Mac, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
Nel brano, la cantautrice britannica dice di essere alla ricerca di un fidanzato, indicando le caratteristiche che dovrebbe avere. Questo “bad boy” deve farle toccare il cielo, in special modo sotto le coperte.
Testo e traduzione Boyfriend
[Verse 1]
I’ve been looking for somebody
Tryna kick it with somebody
I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet
Same time got his hands up on my body
I wanna get high when he take it low low
Make me feel strong when I’m taking control
I’ve been looking for my shawty
So come and get it if you got it
Sto cercando qualcuno
Sto cercando di stare con qualcuno
Ho bisogno di un ragazzo rude che mi dica qualcosa di dolce
Che allo stesso tempo metta le sue mani sul mio corpo
Voglio che mi faccia sballo quando mi sbatte lentamente
Che mi faccia sentire forte quando prendo il controllo
Sto cercando il mio tesoro
Quindi fatti sotto se ne sei capace
[Pre-Chorus]
All my girls round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind
I know what I need
All my girls round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need
Tutte le mie ragazze in tutto il mondo
So che sapete cosa intendo
Divento un po’ sexy quando mi sento sola
Ho un solo pensiero in testa
So di cosa ho bisogno
Tutte le mie ragazze in tutto il mondo
Le mani su e cantate con me
Perché tutto quello che ho sapete che è tutto merito mio
Anche se un uomo non è qualcosa di cui ho bisogno
[Chorus]
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I be looking like
Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dammelo
Sto cercando un uomo che possa darmi un certo calore
Voglio un fidanzato, ma non troppo dolce
Il mio tesorino dev’essere duro mentre percorre quella via
E’ cavalcare o morire?
Ho cercato così tanto un ragazzo, per eccitarmi
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Voglio un fidanzato, sì sì
Sto cercando
[Post-Chorus]
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
[Verse 2]
I need you and me together
I ain’t looking for forever
I had so much stress from my ex to the next
Want you better, love me better
I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama
He ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nah
Boy, you ready for the pleasure?
And don’t you know it’s now or never
Ho bisogno di te e me insieme
Non sto cercando per sempre
Tutti i miei ex mi hanno stressata così tanto
Ti voglio meglio, che mi ami di più
Ho bisogno di un ragazzaccio che non faccia paranoie
Che non me le faccia girare quando gli dico no
Ragazzo, sei pronto per il piacere?
E non sai che è ora o mai più
[Pre-Chorus]
All my girls round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind
I know what I need
All my girls round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need
[Chorus]
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I be looking like
[Post-Chorus]
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
[Pre-Chorus]
All my girls round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind
I know what I need
All my girls round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need
[Chorus]
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I be looking like
[Post-Chorus]
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Lascia un commento