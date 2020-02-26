Mabel – Boyfriend è il nuovo singolo: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 16 febbraio 2020, Boyfriend è un singolo di Mabel aggiunto al disco d’esordio High Expectations, pubblicato il 2 agosto 2019 via Polydor Records.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video che accompagna la canzone, scritta insieme a Robert Miller, Richard Evans, Marlena Shaw, KAMILLE & Steve Mac, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nel brano, la cantautrice britannica dice di essere alla ricerca di un fidanzato, indicando le caratteristiche che dovrebbe avere. Questo “bad boy” deve farle toccare il cielo, in special modo sotto le coperte.

Testo e traduzione Boyfriend

[Verse 1]

I’ve been looking for somebody

Tryna kick it with somebody

I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet

Same time got his hands up on my body

I wanna get high when he take it low low

Make me feel strong when I’m taking control

I’ve been looking for my shawty

So come and get it if you got it

Sto cercando qualcuno

Sto cercando di stare con qualcuno

Ho bisogno di un ragazzo rude che mi dica qualcosa di dolce

Che allo stesso tempo metta le sue mani sul mio corpo

Voglio che mi faccia sballo quando mi sbatte lentamente

Che mi faccia sentire forte quando prendo il controllo

Sto cercando il mio tesoro

Quindi fatti sotto se ne sei capace

[Pre-Chorus]

All my girls round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind

I know what I need

All my girls round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

Tutte le mie ragazze in tutto il mondo

So che sapete cosa intendo

Divento un po’ sexy quando mi sento sola

Ho un solo pensiero in testa

So di cosa ho bisogno

Tutte le mie ragazze in tutto il mondo

Le mani su e cantate con me

Perché tutto quello che ho sapete che è tutto merito mio

Anche se un uomo non è qualcosa di cui ho bisogno

[Chorus]

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I be looking like

Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dammelo

Sto cercando un uomo che possa darmi un certo calore

Voglio un fidanzato, ma non troppo dolce

Il mio tesorino dev’essere duro mentre percorre quella via

E’ cavalcare o morire?

Ho cercato così tanto un ragazzo, per eccitarmi

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Voglio un fidanzato, sì sì

Sto cercando





[Post-Chorus]

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

[Verse 2]

I need you and me together

I ain’t looking for forever

I had so much stress from my ex to the next

Want you better, love me better

I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama

He ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nah

Boy, you ready for the pleasure?

And don’t you know it’s now or never

Ho bisogno di te e me insieme

Non sto cercando per sempre

Tutti i miei ex mi hanno stressata così tanto

Ti voglio meglio, che mi ami di più

Ho bisogno di un ragazzaccio che non faccia paranoie

Che non me le faccia girare quando gli dico no

Ragazzo, sei pronto per il piacere?

E non sai che è ora o mai più

[Pre-Chorus]

All my girls round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind

I know what I need

All my girls round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

[Chorus]

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I be looking like

[Post-Chorus]

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?





[Pre-Chorus]

All my girls round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind

I know what I need

All my girls round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

[Chorus]

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I be looking like

[Post-Chorus]

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?





