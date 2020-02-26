Surfaces – Sunday Best: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone

I surfaces sono un duo R&B texano composto da Colin Padalecki & Frank Forrest e Sunday Best è un singolo estratto dal secondo album Where the Light Is, pubblicato il 6 gennaio 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video diretto da Taylor Fauntleroy che accompagna la canzone, scritta e prodotta dal duo nato nel 2017, che ha all’attivo altri due dischi, vale a dire “Surf” (2017) e “Horizons”, che vedrà la luce il 18 febbraio 2020.
“Sunday best” è un termine che fa riferimento agli abiti più belli che si indossano in chiesa, ma in questo contagioso pezzo, è una metafora del sentirsi al meglio e con un atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita. E’ questo il messaggio che il cantante Forrest vuole dare agli ascoltatori ed è sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, che ha ad oggi superato i 100 milioni di ascolti su Spotify.
Surfaces – Sunday Best testo e traduzione
[Intro]
Good, feeling good
[Chorus]
Ayy, feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Yeah, ayy, ayy)
[Verse 1]
Every day can be a better day, despite the challenge
All you gotta do is leave it better than you found it
It’s gonna get difficult to stand, but hold your balance
I just say whatever ’cause there is no way around it ’cause
[Pre-Chorus]
Everyone falls down sometimes
But you just gotta know it’ll all be fine
It’s okay, uh-huh-huh, uh
It’s okay, it’s okay
[Chorus]
Ayy, feeling good like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Ayy)
[Verse 2]
Some days you wake up and nothing works, you feel surrounded
Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded
Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did
And just say whatever ’cause there is no way around it
[Pre-Chorus]
Everyone falls down sometimes
But you just gotta know it’ll all be fine
It’s okay, uh-huh-huh, uh
It’s okay, it’s okay
[Chorus]
Ayy, feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Ayy, feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
[Intro]
Bene, sentirsi bene
[Rit.]
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono andato in giro per il quartiere
Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress
Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita (Sì, ayy, ayy)
[Str. 1]
Ogni giorno può essere un giorno migliore, nonostante le difficoltà
Tutto quello che devi fare è lasciarlo in condizioni migliori di come l’hai trovato
Diventerà difficile stare in piedi, ma mantieni l’equilibrio
Dico solo questo perché non ci sono molte alternative perché
[Pre-Rit.]
Tutti a volte cadono
Ma bisogna solo sapere che andrà tutto bene
Va tutto bene, eh, eh
Va bene, è tutto ok
[Rit.]
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono andato in giro per il quartiere
Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress
Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita (Sì, ayy, ayy)
[Str. 2]
Alcuni giorni ti svegli e non funziona niente, ti senti circondato
Devo dare ai tuoi piedi un po’ di gravità che te li faccia restare a terra
Tieni le cose buone nelle orecchie proprio come le onde e il suono
Dico solo questo perché non ci sono molte alternative
[Pre-Rit.]
Tutti a volte cadono
Ma bisogna solo sapere che andrà tutto bene
Va tutto bene, eh, eh
Va bene, è tutto ok
[Rit.]
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono andato in giro per il quartiere
Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress
Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono andato in giro per il quartiere
Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress
Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita
Lascia un commento