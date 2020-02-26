Surfaces – Sunday Best: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone









I surfaces sono un duo R&B texano composto da Colin Padalecki & Frank Forrest e Sunday Best è un singolo estratto dal secondo album Where the Light Is, pubblicato il 6 gennaio 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video diretto da Taylor Fauntleroy che accompagna la canzone, scritta e prodotta dal duo nato nel 2017, che ha all’attivo altri due dischi, vale a dire “Surf” (2017) e “Horizons”, che vedrà la luce il 18 febbraio 2020.

“Sunday best” è un termine che fa riferimento agli abiti più belli che si indossano in chiesa, ma in questo contagioso pezzo, è una metafora del sentirsi al meglio e con un atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita. E’ questo il messaggio che il cantante Forrest vuole dare agli ascoltatori ed è sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, che ha ad oggi superato i 100 milioni di ascolti su Spotify.

Surfaces – Sunday Best testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Good, feeling good

[Chorus]

Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Yeah, ayy, ayy)

[Verse 1]

Every day can be a better day, despite the challenge

All you gotta do is leave it better than you found it

It’s gonna get difficult to stand, but hold your balance

I just say whatever ’cause there is no way around it ’cause

[Pre-Chorus]

Everyone falls down sometimes

But you just gotta know it’ll all be fine

It’s okay, uh-huh-huh, uh

It’s okay, it’s okay

[Chorus]

Ayy, feeling good like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Ayy)

[Verse 2]

Some days you wake up and nothing works, you feel surrounded

Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded

Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did

And just say whatever ’cause there is no way around it





[Pre-Chorus]

Everyone falls down sometimes

But you just gotta know it’ll all be fine

It’s okay, uh-huh-huh, uh

It’s okay, it’s okay

[Chorus]

Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best





[Intro]

Bene, sentirsi bene

[Rit.]

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono andato in giro per il quartiere

Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress

Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita (Sì, ayy, ayy)

[Str. 1]

Ogni giorno può essere un giorno migliore, nonostante le difficoltà

Tutto quello che devi fare è lasciarlo in condizioni migliori di come l’hai trovato

Diventerà difficile stare in piedi, ma mantieni l’equilibrio

Dico solo questo perché non ci sono molte alternative perché

[Pre-Rit.]

Tutti a volte cadono

Ma bisogna solo sapere che andrà tutto bene

Va tutto bene, eh, eh

Va bene, è tutto ok





[Rit.]

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono andato in giro per il quartiere

Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress

Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita (Sì, ayy, ayy)

[Str. 2]

Alcuni giorni ti svegli e non funziona niente, ti senti circondato

Devo dare ai tuoi piedi un po’ di gravità che te li faccia restare a terra

Tieni le cose buone nelle orecchie proprio come le onde e il suono

Dico solo questo perché non ci sono molte alternative

[Pre-Rit.]

Tutti a volte cadono

Ma bisogna solo sapere che andrà tutto bene

Va tutto bene, eh, eh

Va bene, è tutto ok

[Rit.]

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono andato in giro per il quartiere

Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress

Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono andato in giro per il quartiere

Sentendomi fortunato, senza stress

Ho un certo splendore con l’atteggiamento positivo nei confronti della vita

