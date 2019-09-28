Lukas Graham – Lie: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 27 settembre 2019 via Warner Records, Lie è un singolo della pop band svedese Lukas Graham, prodotto da Jussifer & Red Triangle e scritta dal frontman Lukas Forchhammer, Don Stefano, Rick Parkhouse, David LaBrel, George Tizzard e JRM.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, nella quale il cantante si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, dicendole di avergli mentito spudoratamente: dopo essere stato lasciato per un altro uomo, egli si accorge infatti che in realtà, al contrario di quanto lei affermava, stia tutt’altro che bene con questo nuovo partner e vorrebbe tornare insieme a lui, anche se forse è ormai troppo tardi. Il filmato è stato diretto da Gus Black.
[Verse 1]
So much for supposed to be’s
Girl, I wish you luck gettin’ over me
And supposedly
You’re with him, but wish you were holding me
You wish you were holding me
Alla faccia di come doveva andare
Ragazza, buona fortuna nel dimenticarmi
E a quanto pare
Stai con lui, ma vorresti stringermi
Vorresti stringermi
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Isn’t it, isn’t it something
Whenever you touch him
You don’t feel nothin’?
Isn’t it something
How quickly your honesty
Just turns into make-believe?
It turns into make-believe
Non è, non è strano che
Ogni volta che lo tocchi
Non senti nulla?
Non è strano
Con quanta velocità la tua onestà
E’ diventata finzione?
E’ diventata finzione
[Chorus]
Ho-o-o-ow
Dare you li-i-i-ie
To my fa-a-ace?
You can’t sa-a-ay
You’re fine no-o-o-ow
Co-o-o-me
Hai osato menti-i-i-re
Spudorata-a-amente?
Non puoi di-i-re
Che stai bene ade-e-e-sso
[Verse 2]
Said you’d never call again
Guess it didn’t go how you imagined it
I know what it is (Yeah)
All that time with him, you were wanting this
Yeah, you were wanting this
Hai detto che non mi avresti richiamato mai più
Presumo che non sia andata come avevi previsto
So cosa significa (sì)
Tutto quel tempo con lui, volevi questo
Sì, lo volevi
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Isn’t it, isn’t it something
How easy you fall in
Like he was nothing?
Isn’t it something
How quickly your meant to be’s (Your meant-to-be’s)
Just turned into history?
They turned into history
Non è strano
Come si cade facilmente
Come se lui non fosse nessuno?
Non è strano
Quanto velocemente il tuo destino
E’ appena diventato storia?
Si sono trasformati in storia
[Chorus]
Ho-o-o-ow
Dare you li-i-i-ie
To my fa-a-ace?
You can’t sa-a-ay
You’re fine no-o-o-ow
[Bridge]
You said he was perfect (You said he was perfect)
You said it was workin’ (You said it was working)
You said you were certain (You said you were certain)
Now, why would you lie? (Now, why would you lie?)
It’s okay, look into my eyes and let’s agree
You’ve been lying to yourself, not just to me
Avevi detto che lui era perfetto
Avevi detto che funzionava
Avevi detto che eri sicura
Ora, perché hai mentito?
Non c’è problema, guardami negli occhi e stabiliamo che
Hai mentito a te stessa, non solo a me
[Chorus]
Ho-o-o-ow
Dare you li-i-i-ie
To my fa-a-ace?
You can’t sa-a-ay
You’re fine no-o-o-ow
