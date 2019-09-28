Lukas Graham – Lie: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 27 settembre 2019 via Warner Records, Lie è un singolo della pop band svedese Lukas Graham, prodotto da Jussifer & Red Triangle e scritta dal frontman Lukas Forchhammer, Don Stefano, Rick Parkhouse, David LaBrel, George Tizzard e JRM.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, nella quale il cantante si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, dicendole di avergli mentito spudoratamente: dopo essere stato lasciato per un altro uomo, egli si accorge infatti che in realtà, al contrario di quanto lei affermava, stia tutt’altro che bene con questo nuovo partner e vorrebbe tornare insieme a lui, anche se forse è ormai troppo tardi. Il filmato è stato diretto da Gus Black.

Lukas Graham – Lie Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

So much for supposed to be’s

Girl, I wish you luck gettin’ over me

And supposedly

You’re with him, but wish you were holding me

You wish you were holding me

Alla faccia di come doveva andare

Ragazza, buona fortuna nel dimenticarmi

E a quanto pare

Stai con lui, ma vorresti stringermi

Vorresti stringermi

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Isn’t it, isn’t it something

Whenever you touch him

You don’t feel nothin’?

Isn’t it something

How quickly your honesty

Just turns into make-believe?

It turns into make-believe

Non è, non è strano che

Ogni volta che lo tocchi

Non senti nulla?

Non è strano

Con quanta velocità la tua onestà

E’ diventata finzione?

E’ diventata finzione

[Chorus]

Ho-o-o-ow

Dare you li-i-i-ie

To my fa-a-ace?

You can’t sa-a-ay

You’re fine no-o-o-ow

Co-o-o-me

Hai osato menti-i-i-re

Spudorata-a-amente?

Non puoi di-i-re

Che stai bene ade-e-e-sso





[Verse 2]

Said you’d never call again

Guess it didn’t go how you imagined it

I know what it is (Yeah)

All that time with him, you were wanting this

Yeah, you were wanting this

Hai detto che non mi avresti richiamato mai più

Presumo che non sia andata come avevi previsto

So cosa significa (sì)

Tutto quel tempo con lui, volevi questo

Sì, lo volevi

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Isn’t it, isn’t it something

How easy you fall in

Like he was nothing?

Isn’t it something

How quickly your meant to be’s (Your meant-to-be’s)

Just turned into history?

They turned into history

Non è strano

Come si cade facilmente

Come se lui non fosse nessuno?

Non è strano

Quanto velocemente il tuo destino

E’ appena diventato storia?

Si sono trasformati in storia

[Chorus]

Ho-o-o-ow

Dare you li-i-i-ie

To my fa-a-ace?

You can’t sa-a-ay

You’re fine no-o-o-ow





[Bridge]

You said he was perfect (You said he was perfect)

You said it was workin’ (You said it was working)

You said you were certain (You said you were certain)

Now, why would you lie? (Now, why would you lie?)

It’s okay, look into my eyes and let’s agree

You’ve been lying to yourself, not just to me

Avevi detto che lui era perfetto

Avevi detto che funzionava

Avevi detto che eri sicura

Ora, perché hai mentito?

Non c’è problema, guardami negli occhi e stabiliamo che

Hai mentito a te stessa, non solo a me

[Chorus]

Ho-o-o-ow

Dare you li-i-i-ie

To my fa-a-ace?

You can’t sa-a-ay

You’re fine no-o-o-ow





