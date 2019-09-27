J-Hope – Chicken Noodle Soup feat. Becky G: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Chicken Noodle Soup è un singolo del ballerino, coreografo, cantautore, rapper e produttore discografico sudcoreano Jung Ho-seok, in arte, J-Hope, cxon la collaborazione della cantante statunitense Becky G: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda e il video diretto da YongSeok Choi (Lumpens).
In questa contagiosa canzone, scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Supreme Boi, Pdogg, Adora, Brasa & Jinbo, Becky G e J-Hope, cantano e rappano in ben tre lingue: coreano, spagnolo e inglese. Il filmato è interamente all’insegna del ballo.
Chicken Noodle Soup Testo e Traduzione — J-Hope · Becky G
[Becky G]
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io
[Becky G & J-Hope] [x2]
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup wit’ a soda on the side
Brodo di pollo
Brodo di pollo
Zuppa di noodle di pollo con una bibita di lato
[J-Hope]
From 광주 한 거시기의 Gang, ay
금남 충장 street 거긴 내 할렘, ay
뉴런 입단 bounce with ma team, ay
춤에 뻑 가 워커홀릭 매일, ay
십대에 밤 새우며 성장한 case, ay
내 키는 춤으로 매겨 I’m OK, ay
큰 비전 그려나가는 plan
꿈을 그려가는 애 리듬 지르밟는 스텝, ay
Popping, rocking, hopping, tutting, dougie, flexing, swaggin’ (oh!)
아직 매일 같이 한시바삐 하지 날 위한 일 (oh!)
늘 나를 채찍해 당근은 트로피에
인생에 베팅해 춤은 나의 cash
Hope on the street 이제 나만의 길
With Becky G on the side
Everyday I lit (Get it!)
Gwangju, una banda di sai cosa
Geum-nam Chung-jang Street, questa è la mia Harlem
Neuroni uniti, saltate con il mio team
Finito a gambe all’aria per ballare, stacanovista, tutti i giorni
Da adolescente, sono cresciuto facendo i turni di notte, è andata così
La mia altezza viene misurata dalla danza, sto bene
Una visione grandiosa, un progetto che sto per disegnare
Un ragazzo che guida il suo sogno
I passi che calpestano il ritmo
Salto, oscillo, dondolare, saltellando, faccio twist, Dougie (Nota: nome di una danza
hip hop), mi fletto, ho stile (oh!)
Faccio lo stesso lavoro tutti i giorni, Asap, per il mio bene (oh!)
Mi invoglio sempre ad andare avanti, le carote sono sui trofei
Scommetto la vita, ballare è il mio denaro
Hope per strada, adesso è la mia strada
Con Becky G accanto
Mi accendo ogni giorno (capito)
[Becky G]
We always got love
For where we come from
So let ‘em know what’s up
No matta’ wherever we go
Bring it back to this place called home, baby
Now that you know it
Let me see you (ooh, ooh, ooh, what what)
Abbiamo sempre avuto amore
Per il luogo da cui veniamo
Quindi fagli sapere come va
Non importa ovunque andremo
Torneremo in un posto chiamato casa, baby
Ora che lo sai
Fammi vedere (ooh, ooh, ooh, cosa, cosa)
[Becky G & J-Hope] [x4]
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup wit’ a soda on the side
Brodo di pollo
Brodo di pollo
Zuppa di noodle di pollo con una bibita di lato
[Verse 2: Becky G]
Chicken noodle or chicken with spaghetti
None of these women have a flow like Becky
Latina-American, I’m from here
Face of an angel but freaky
Who’s gonna tell me (huh)
I’ve seen it all (huh)
Where I was born they never thought a woman would stand out
What you gonna do, what you gonna do (what, what)
What you gonna do, what you gonna do (what, what)
What you gonna do, what you gonna do (what, what)
What you gonna do, what you gonna do
Look back at it, lights, camera, action
Definitely the best of the scene
Word on the street we got the people reactin’
People who criticize simply saddens me, ha ha
Zuppa di pollo o pollo con spaghetti
Nessuna di queste donne ha il flow come Becky
Latino-americana, vengo da qui
Viso d’angelo ma un pochino pazza
Chi me lo dirà (eh)
Se ho già visto tutto (eh)
Dove sono nata non hanno mai pensato che una donna potesse accellere
Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare? (cosa? cosa?)
Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare? (cosa? cosa?)
Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare? (cosa? cosa?)
Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare?
Ripensandoci, luci, telecamera, azione
Sicuramente la migliore sulla scena
Si dice in giro, abbiamo fatto reagire le persone
La gente che critica mi fa mi fa semplicemente pena, ah ah
[Becky G]
We always got love (Got love)
For where we come from (Where we from)
So let ’em know what’s up (Ooh, yeah)
No matta wherever we go
Bring it back to this place called home, baby
Now that you know it
Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what what?)
Abbiamo sempre avuto l’amore (avuto l’amore)
Per il luogo da cui veniamo
Quindi fagli sapere come va
Non importa ovunque andremo
Torneremo in un posto chiamato casa, baby
Ora che lo sai
Fammi vedere (ooh, ooh, ooh, cosa, cosa)
[Becky G & J-Hope]
Go!
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out (Turn up!)
Andiamo!
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io
Lascia che piova, ripulisco io (Fatti vedere!)
[Becky G & J-Hope] [x4]
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup wit’ a soda on the side
Brodo di pollo
Brodo di pollo
Zuppa di noodle di pollo con una bibita di lato
[J-Hope]
Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo
Let it be your rain, just bring it out
Let it rain no more,
Lascia che sia la tua pioggia e portala qui, yo
Lascia che sia la tua pioggia, tirala fuori e basta
Fai in modo che non piova più,
[Both]
I clear it out
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it, ey
Ripulisco io
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Facciamolo, facciamolo
Facciamolo, facciamolo, eh
