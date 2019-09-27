J-Hope – Chicken Noodle Soup feat. Becky G: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Chicken Noodle Soup è un singolo del ballerino, coreografo, cantautore, rapper e produttore discografico sudcoreano Jung Ho-seok, in arte, J-Hope, cxon la collaborazione della cantante statunitense Becky G: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda e il video diretto da YongSeok Choi (Lumpens).

In questa contagiosa canzone, scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Supreme Boi, Pdogg, Adora, Brasa & Jinbo, Becky G e J-Hope, cantano e rappano in ben tre lingue: coreano, spagnolo e inglese. Il filmato è interamente all’insegna del ballo.

Chicken Noodle Soup Testo e Traduzione — J-Hope · Becky G

[Becky G]

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io

[Becky G & J-Hope] [x2]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup wit’ a soda on the side

Brodo di pollo

Brodo di pollo

Zuppa di noodle di pollo con una bibita di lato

[J-Hope]

From 광주 한 거시기의 Gang, ay

금남 충장 street 거긴 내 할렘, ay

뉴런 입단 bounce with ma team, ay

춤에 뻑 가 워커홀릭 매일, ay

십대에 밤 새우며 성장한 case, ay

내 키는 춤으로 매겨 I’m OK, ay

큰 비전 그려나가는 plan

꿈을 그려가는 애 리듬 지르밟는 스텝, ay

Popping, rocking, hopping, tutting, dougie, flexing, swaggin’ (oh!)

아직 매일 같이 한시바삐 하지 날 위한 일 (oh!)

늘 나를 채찍해 당근은 트로피에

인생에 베팅해 춤은 나의 cash

Hope on the street 이제 나만의 길

With Becky G on the side

Everyday I lit (Get it!)

Gwangju, una banda di sai cosa

Geum-nam Chung-jang Street, questa è la mia Harlem

Neuroni uniti, saltate con il mio team

Finito a gambe all’aria per ballare, stacanovista, tutti i giorni

Da adolescente, sono cresciuto facendo i turni di notte, è andata così

La mia altezza viene misurata dalla danza, sto bene

Una visione grandiosa, un progetto che sto per disegnare

Un ragazzo che guida il suo sogno

I passi che calpestano il ritmo

Salto, oscillo, dondolare, saltellando, faccio twist, Dougie (Nota: nome di una danza

hip hop), mi fletto, ho stile (oh!)

Faccio lo stesso lavoro tutti i giorni, Asap, per il mio bene (oh!)

Mi invoglio sempre ad andare avanti, le carote sono sui trofei

Scommetto la vita, ballare è il mio denaro

Hope per strada, adesso è la mia strada

Con Becky G accanto

Mi accendo ogni giorno (capito)

[Becky G]

We always got love

For where we come from

So let ‘em know what’s up

No matta’ wherever we go

Bring it back to this place called home, baby

Now that you know it

Let me see you (ooh, ooh, ooh, what what)

Abbiamo sempre avuto amore

Per il luogo da cui veniamo

Quindi fagli sapere come va

Non importa ovunque andremo

Torneremo in un posto chiamato casa, baby

Ora che lo sai

Fammi vedere (ooh, ooh, ooh, cosa, cosa)

[Becky G & J-Hope] [x4]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup wit’ a soda on the side

Brodo di pollo

Brodo di pollo

Zuppa di noodle di pollo con una bibita di lato





[Verse 2: Becky G]

Chicken noodle or chicken with spaghetti

None of these women have a flow like Becky

Latina-American, I’m from here

Face of an angel but freaky

Who’s gonna tell me (huh)

I’ve seen it all (huh)

Where I was born they never thought a woman would stand out

What you gonna do, what you gonna do (what, what)

What you gonna do, what you gonna do (what, what)

What you gonna do, what you gonna do (what, what)

What you gonna do, what you gonna do

Look back at it, lights, camera, action

Definitely the best of the scene

Word on the street we got the people reactin’

People who criticize simply saddens me, ha ha

Zuppa di pollo o pollo con spaghetti

Nessuna di queste donne ha il flow come Becky

Latino-americana, vengo da qui

Viso d’angelo ma un pochino pazza

Chi me lo dirà (eh)

Se ho già visto tutto (eh)

Dove sono nata non hanno mai pensato che una donna potesse accellere

Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare? (cosa? cosa?)

Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare? (cosa? cosa?)

Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare? (cosa? cosa?)

Che vuoi fare, vuoi fare?

Ripensandoci, luci, telecamera, azione

Sicuramente la migliore sulla scena

Si dice in giro, abbiamo fatto reagire le persone

La gente che critica mi fa mi fa semplicemente pena, ah ah

[Becky G]

We always got love (Got love)

For where we come from (Where we from)

So let ’em know what’s up (Ooh, yeah)

No matta wherever we go

Bring it back to this place called home, baby

Now that you know it

Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what what?)

Abbiamo sempre avuto l’amore (avuto l’amore)

Per il luogo da cui veniamo

Quindi fagli sapere come va

Non importa ovunque andremo

Torneremo in un posto chiamato casa, baby

Ora che lo sai

Fammi vedere (ooh, ooh, ooh, cosa, cosa)

[Becky G & J-Hope]

Go!

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out (Turn up!)

Andiamo!

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io

Lascia che piova, ripulisco io (Fatti vedere!)

[Becky G & J-Hope] [x4]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup wit’ a soda on the side

Brodo di pollo

Brodo di pollo

Zuppa di noodle di pollo con una bibita di lato





[J-Hope]

Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo

Let it be your rain, just bring it out

Let it rain no more,

Lascia che sia la tua pioggia e portala qui, yo

Lascia che sia la tua pioggia, tirala fuori e basta

Fai in modo che non piova più,

[Both]

I clear it out

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it, ey

Ripulisco io

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Facciamolo, facciamolo

Facciamolo, facciamolo, eh





