Lizzo – Good As Hell: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e il remix con Ariana Grande









Good As Hell è un singolo di successo della rapper statunitense Lizzo, rilasciato l’11 marzo 2016, disponibile nel remix con Ariana Grande dal 25 ottobre 2019. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e i due video che accompagnano versione solista, rilasciata come primo estratto dal secondo EP Coconut Oil. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del remix con Ariana Grande.

Scritta dalla cantante con la collaborazione di Ricky Reed, che l’ha anche prodotta, la canzone è stata originariamente incisa per la soundtrack del film La bottega del barbiere 3 (2016). Il successivo 17 giugno 2016, è anche stato reso disponibile Good as Hell (Remixes), EP contenente i remix di Bad Royale, Nick Catchdubs, BNDR e Two Stacks. Il brano è stato utilizzato anche nel film Moms 2 – Mamme molto più cattive (2017), Come ti divento bella! e Giù le mani dalle nostre figlie (2018), mentre in Tall Girl, film Netflix, viene utilizzata la prima strofa.

Good As Hell (sentirsi dannatamente bene) è un inno motivazionale rivolto alle donne, che ha l’intento di trasmettere il messaggio di essere forti ed avere tanta autostima, perché solo credendo i se stessi si possono ottenere grandi risultati e realizzare i propri sogni. Nel brano, la cantante si rivolge a una ragazza con il cuore a pezzi, invitandola a non piangere, a reagire e a non porsi limiti, perché solo se veramente lo vuole, solo credendo un po’ di più in se stessa, può ottenere tutto dalla vita e con una certa facilità. Se la persona che ama tutt’ora, non la ama più, il suggerimento di Lizzo è: dimenticala, renditi sexy, esci e divertiti.

Ma la canzone è letteralmente esplosa a seguito del rilascio della versione con la popstar Ariana Grande, che negli Stati Uniti ha moltissimi fan, come del resto in Italia, divenendo la seconda top ten dell’artista nella Billboard Hot 100, in quanto salita fino alla sesta posizione, per successivamente raggiungere la prima piazza nell’airplay radiofonico. Dal punto di vista del testo, la sostanziale differenza del remix sta nella seconda strofa, la cui seconda parte è stata scritta e interpretata dalla Grande.

I Video di Good As Hell

Disponibile dall’11 maggio 2016, nel primo video ufficiale vediamo la cantante e alcune ragazze farsi belle dal parrucchiere e divertirsi. Questa clip è anche collegata al film La bottega del barbiere 3. Sulla scia della crescente popolarità della canzone, il 9 dicembre 2019 è uscito il secondo filmato ambientato nella Southern University, che vede gli studenti dell’università facenti parte della banda musicale, avere problemi con alcune lezioni per la preparazione ad una imminente esibizione. Inoltre, una delle ballerine ha il cuore spezzato a causa di una relazione con un altro studente. Lizzo quindi si presenta durante una delle prove, rinvigorendo tutti con la sua energia positiva. Infine si divertirà nell’esibirsi insieme al gruppo sulle note di questa hit.

Lizzo – Good As Hell Testo e Traduzione

[Chorus]

I do my hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

[Verse 1]

Woo, child, tired of the bullshit

Go on, dust your shoulders off, keep it moving

Yes, Lord, tryna get some new shit

In there, swimwear, going-to-the-pool shit

Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it’s hard, but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

[Pre-Chorus]

If he don’t love you anymore

Just walk your fine ass out the door

[Chorus]

I do my hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

(Feeling good as hell)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

[Verse 2]

Woo, girl, need to kick off your shoes

Gotta take a deep breath, time to focus on you

All the big fights, long nights that you been through

I got a bottle of tequila I been saving for you

Boss up and change your life

You can have it all, no sacrifice

I know he did you wrong, we can make it right

So go and let it all hang out tonight

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause he don’t love you anymore

So walk your fine ass out the door

[Chorus 2]

And do your hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Show it off tonight)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (And we gon’ be alright)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

[Pre-Chorus]

Mmm, yeah, alright

Listen, if he don’t love you anymore

Then walk your fine ass out the door

[Chorus]

And do your hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Woo-hoo)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Show it off tonight)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (And we gon’ make it right)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

(Feelin’ good as hell)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)





[Ritornello]

Mi sistemo i capelli scuotendoli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

Scuoto i capelli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

[Strofa 1]

Woo, ragazzina, stanca delle scemenze

Forza, tira fuori le spalle, continua a muoverti

Sì, Signore, sto cercando di farti reagire

Lì dentro, costumi da bagno, roba per andare in piscina

Andiamo, vieni ad asciugare le tue lacrime

Sai di essere una stella, puoi toccare il cielo

So che è dura, ma ci devi provare

Se hai bisogno di consigli, lascia che semplifichi

[Pre-Ritornello]

Se non ti ama più

Porta il tuo bel cule**o fuori dalla porta





[Ritornello 1]

Mi sistemo i capelli scuotendoli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

Scuoto i capelli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

(Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

[Strofa 2]

Woo, ragazza, devi toglierti le scarpe

Devi fare un respiro profondo, è tempo di dedicarti a te stessa

Tutte le grandi battaglie, le lunghe notti che hai passato

Ho una bottiglia di tequila che ho conservato per te

Passa al livello successivo e cambia la tua vita

Puoi avere tutto, senza sacrificio

So che si è comportato male con te, possiamo sistemare tutto

Quindi vai e mostra tutte le tue grazie stasera

[Pre-Ritornello]

Se non ti ama più

Porta il tuo bel cule**o fuori dalla porta

[Ritornello 2]

E scuotiti i capelli, controlla le mie unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

Scuoti i capelli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene) (Fallo vedere stasera)

Scuoti i capelli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene) (E staremo bene)

Scuoti i capelli, controlla le mie unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mmm, si, ok

Ascolta, se non ti ama più

Allora porta il tuo bel cu*o fuori dalla porta

[Ritornello]

E scuotiti i capelli, controlla le mie unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene) (Woo-hoo)

Scuoti i capelli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene) (Fallo vedere stasera)

Scuoti i capelli, controllo le unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene) (E sistemeremo le cose)

Scuoti i capelli, controlla le mie unghie

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

(Sentirsi dannatamente bene)

Baby, come ti senti? (Sentirsi bene come l’inferno)

Testo e Traduzione Remix con Ariana Grande

[Chorus: Lizzo]

I do my hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

[Verse 1: Lizzo]

Woo, child, tired of the bullshit

Go on, dust your shoulders off, keep it moving

Yes, Lord, tryna get some new shit

In there, swimwear, going-to-the-pool shit

Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it’s hard but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

[Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]

If he don’t love you anymore

Just walk your fine ass out the door





[Chorus: Lizzo]

I do my hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

Hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

(Feeling good as hell)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

[Verse 2: Lizzo]

Woo, girl, need to kick off your shoes

Gotta take a deep breath, time to focus on you

All the big fights, long nights that you been through

I got a bottle of tequila I been saving for you (Thank god)

[Ariana Grande]

‘Cause he better know my worth

There’s so much that I deserve

But I ain’t worried now, I’ma let my hair down

He been tryin’ it, but not today

Perché è meglio che sappia quanto valgo

Merito così tanto

Ma adesso non sono preoccupata, scioglierò i capelli

Lui ci ha provato, ma non oggi

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande, Lizzo & Both]

So girl, if he don’t love you anymore

Then walk your fine ass out the door

[Chorus: Lizzo, Ariana Grande & Both]

And do your hair toss, check my nails (Ah)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

Hair toss, check my nails (Mmm)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Show it off tonight)

Hair toss, check my nails (Woo)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (And we gon’ be alright, oh)

Hair toss, check my nails (Mmm)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Mmm)

[Pre-Chorus: Lizzo & Ariana Grande]

Ooh, yeah (Mmm), alright (Yee)

Listen, so girl, if he don’t love you anymore, more

Then walk your fine ass out the door (Door)

[Chorus: Lizzo, Ariana Grande & Both]

And do your hair toss, check my nails (Woo)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Woo-hoo)

Hair toss, check my nails (Hey yeah)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Show it off tonight)

Hair toss, check my nails (Mmm)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (And we gon’ make it right)

Hair toss, check my nails (Oh, hey)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell) (Yeah)

(Feelin’ good as hell)

Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell)

(Haha, I danced, that’s what I did)

