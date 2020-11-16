Leggi il testo e la traduzione di Line Without a Hook di Ricky Montgomery

Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Line Without a Hook, canzone di Ricky Montgomery inserita come seconda traccia nell’album d’esordio Montgomery Ricky, pubblicato l’8 aprile 2016. Il brano è stato scritto insieme a Jon Heisserer. Che significa Line Without a Hook?

Chi è Ricky Montgomery?

Ricky è nato a Los Angeles, in California, il 3 aprile 1993. Nel 2005 si è trasferito con la madre a St. Louis e all’età di 14 anni ha iniziato a suonare in gruppi nella contea di West St. Louis. Prima della sua avventura solista, ha pubblicato musica con le band locali di St. Louis Adversary In Arms, Carpathia e Henry On The Run. Dopo aver ottenuto successo su Vine, nell’estate del 2014 Montgomery ha pubblicato il suo EP di debutto Caught On The Moon, classificatosi in ventesima posizione nelle classifiche Rock e Alternative di iTunes. In seguito, ha esteso l’EP nel succitato album di debutto contenente dieci brani.

Testo Line Without a Hook di Ricky Montgomery

I don’t really give a damn about the way you touch me

When we’re alone

You can hold my hand

If no one’s home

Do you like it when I’m away?

If I went and hurt my body, baby

Would you love me the same?

I can feel all my bones coming back

And I’m craving motion

Mama never really learns how to live by herself

It’s a curse

And it’s growing

You’re a pond and I’m an ocean

Oh, all my emotions

Feel like explosions when you are around

And I’ve found a way to kill the sounds, oh

Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I’m without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you’re a burden?

Oh, and if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

I said no, I said no

Listen close, it’s a no

The wind is a-pounding on my back

And I found hope in a heart attack

Oh at last, it is past

Now I’ve got it, and you can’t have it

Baby, I am a wreck when I’m without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you’re a burden, oh

And if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Darling, when I’m fast asleep

I’ve seen this person watching me

Saying, “Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me, is it worth it?”

Because there is something, and there is nothing

There is nothing in between

And in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer

Watching over me, he’s singing

“She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a boy”

He’s singing, “She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a line without a hook.”





Baby, I am a wreck when I’m without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you’re a burden, oh

And if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide





Line Without a Hook Traduzione

Non me ne frega nulla davvero del modo in cui mi tocchi

Quando siamo soli

Puoi tenermi per mano

Se nessuno è in casa

Ti piace quando non ci sono?

Se non fossi perfetto, piccola

Mi Riesco a sentire tutte le mie ossa tornare

E ho una voglia matta di muovermi

La mamma non impara mai veramente a vivere da sola

È una maledizione

E sta crescendo

Tu sei un laghetto e io un oceano

Oh, tutte le mie emozioni

Sembrano esplodere quando sei in giro

E ho trovato il modo per non sentirne il rumore, oh

Oh, piccola, mi sento venir meno quando non ci sei

Ho bisogno che tu resti qui

Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata

Piangendo al lago

Ho detto qualcosa che ti ha fatta sentire come un peso?

Oh, e se potessi mi rimangerei tutto

Giuro che farei di più per salvare la nostra relazione

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Ho detto di no, ho detto di no

Ascoltami bene, è un no

Il vento mi soffia sulla schiena

E ho trovato speranza in un attacco di cuore

Oh, finalmente, è passato

Adesso ce l’ho e tu non puoi averlo





Piccola, mi sento venir meno quando non ci sei

Ho bisogno che tu resti qui

Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata

Piangendo al lago

Ho detto qualcosa che ti ha fatta sentire come un peso, oh

Oh, e se potessi mi rimangerei tutto

Giuro che farei di più per salvare la nostra relazione

Tesoro, mentre stavo dormendo profondamente

Ho visto questa persona che mi guardava

Dicendo: “Ne vale la pena? Ne vale la pena? Dimmi, ne vale la pena?”

Perché c’è qualcosa e non c’è niente

Non c’è nulla nel mezzo

E nei miei occhi c’è un piccolo ballerino

Che veglia su di me, sta cantando

“Lei è una, è una signora, e io sono solo un ragazzo”

Sta cantando: “Lei è una, è una signora, e io sono solo una corda senza gancio”.

Piccola, mi sento venir meno quando non ci sei

Ho bisogno che tu resti qui

Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata

Piangendo al lago

Ho detto qualcosa che ti ha fatta sentire come un peso, oh

Oh, e se potessi mi rimangerei tutto

Giuro che farei di più per salvare la nostra relazione

Nota: alcune righe non sono state tradotte in senso letterale, ma per far intendere il significato, come ad esempio “If I went and hurt my body”, o “I can feel all my bones coming back And I’m craving motion”, tradotto “sento le ossa tornare e ho una voglia matta di muovermi”, frase con cui lascia intendere di non essere più innamorato come prima o che quantomeno l’amore non è più importante come all’inizio. Quando nel ritornello canta “I broke all my bones that day I found you” (“Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata-conosciuta”) fa un passo indietro a quando si era innamorato, mentre quando canta “I swear that I would pull you from the tide” (Giuro che ti tirerei fuori dalla marea) intende dire che se potesse tornare indietro, farebbe di più per salvare la relazione.

Che significa Line Without a Hook?

Nel brano si parla di una relazione che ha sicuramente vissuto tempi migliori e nel finale del ponte, il protagonista parla di “Line Without a Hook”. Andando su qualche riga precedente, parla di un piccolo ballerino (tiny dancer) che potrebbe simboleggiare le sue insicurezze in tale relazione. Questo ballerino canta “She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a boy. She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a line without a hook”: egli sente che è come se la sua dolce metà fosse più grande di lui, come se fosse fuori dalla sua portata e quindi è come se non ce la facesse a raggiungerla perché gli manca il gancio. È come se fosse una lenza senza amo, senza il quale il pesce non può essere pescato.



