Leggi il testo e la traduzione di Line Without a Hook di Ricky Montgomery

Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Line Without a Hook, canzone di Ricky Montgomery inserita come seconda traccia nell’album d’esordio Montgomery Ricky, pubblicato l’8 aprile 2016. Il brano è stato scritto insieme a Jon Heisserer. Che significa Line Without a Hook?
Chi è Ricky Montgomery?
Ricky è nato a Los Angeles, in California, il 3 aprile 1993. Nel 2005 si è trasferito con la madre a St. Louis e all’età di 14 anni ha iniziato a suonare in gruppi nella contea di West St. Louis. Prima della sua avventura solista, ha pubblicato musica con le band locali di St. Louis Adversary In Arms, Carpathia e Henry On The Run. Dopo aver ottenuto successo su Vine, nell’estate del 2014 Montgomery ha pubblicato il suo EP di debutto Caught On The Moon, classificatosi in ventesima posizione nelle classifiche Rock e Alternative di iTunes. In seguito, ha esteso l’EP nel succitato album di debutto contenente dieci brani.
Testo Line Without a Hook di Ricky Montgomery
Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music
I don’t really give a damn about the way you touch me
When we’re alone
You can hold my hand
If no one’s home
Do you like it when I’m away?
If I went and hurt my body, baby
Would you love me the same?
I can feel all my bones coming back
And I’m craving motion
Mama never really learns how to live by herself
It’s a curse
And it’s growing
You’re a pond and I’m an ocean
Oh, all my emotions
Feel like explosions when you are around
And I’ve found a way to kill the sounds, oh
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I’m without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you’re a burden?
Oh, and if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa
I said no, I said no
Listen close, it’s a no
The wind is a-pounding on my back
And I found hope in a heart attack
Oh at last, it is past
Now I’ve got it, and you can’t have it
Baby, I am a wreck when I’m without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you’re a burden, oh
And if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Darling, when I’m fast asleep
I’ve seen this person watching me
Saying, “Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me, is it worth it?”
Because there is something, and there is nothing
There is nothing in between
And in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer
Watching over me, he’s singing
“She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a boy”
He’s singing, “She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a line without a hook.”
Baby, I am a wreck when I’m without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you’re a burden, oh
And if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Line Without a Hook Traduzione
Non me ne frega nulla davvero del modo in cui mi tocchi
Quando siamo soli
Puoi tenermi per mano
Se nessuno è in casa
Ti piace quando non ci sono?
Se non fossi perfetto, piccola
Mi Riesco a sentire tutte le mie ossa tornare
E ho una voglia matta di muovermi
La mamma non impara mai veramente a vivere da sola
È una maledizione
E sta crescendo
Tu sei un laghetto e io un oceano
Oh, tutte le mie emozioni
Sembrano esplodere quando sei in giro
E ho trovato il modo per non sentirne il rumore, oh
Oh, piccola, mi sento venir meno quando non ci sei
Ho bisogno che tu resti qui
Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata
Piangendo al lago
Ho detto qualcosa che ti ha fatta sentire come un peso?
Oh, e se potessi mi rimangerei tutto
Giuro che farei di più per salvare la nostra relazione
Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa
Ho detto di no, ho detto di no
Ascoltami bene, è un no
Il vento mi soffia sulla schiena
E ho trovato speranza in un attacco di cuore
Oh, finalmente, è passato
Adesso ce l’ho e tu non puoi averlo
Piccola, mi sento venir meno quando non ci sei
Ho bisogno che tu resti qui
Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata
Piangendo al lago
Ho detto qualcosa che ti ha fatta sentire come un peso, oh
Oh, e se potessi mi rimangerei tutto
Giuro che farei di più per salvare la nostra relazione
Tesoro, mentre stavo dormendo profondamente
Ho visto questa persona che mi guardava
Dicendo: “Ne vale la pena? Ne vale la pena? Dimmi, ne vale la pena?”
Perché c’è qualcosa e non c’è niente
Non c’è nulla nel mezzo
E nei miei occhi c’è un piccolo ballerino
Che veglia su di me, sta cantando
“Lei è una, è una signora, e io sono solo un ragazzo”
Sta cantando: “Lei è una, è una signora, e io sono solo una corda senza gancio”.
Piccola, mi sento venir meno quando non ci sei
Ho bisogno che tu resti qui
Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata
Piangendo al lago
Ho detto qualcosa che ti ha fatta sentire come un peso, oh
Oh, e se potessi mi rimangerei tutto
Giuro che farei di più per salvare la nostra relazione
Nota: alcune righe non sono state tradotte in senso letterale, ma per far intendere il significato, come ad esempio “If I went and hurt my body”, o “I can feel all my bones coming back And I’m craving motion”, tradotto “sento le ossa tornare e ho una voglia matta di muovermi”, frase con cui lascia intendere di non essere più innamorato come prima o che quantomeno l’amore non è più importante come all’inizio. Quando nel ritornello canta “I broke all my bones that day I found you” (“Mi sono rotto tutte le ossa quel giorno in cui ti ho incontrata-conosciuta”) fa un passo indietro a quando si era innamorato, mentre quando canta “I swear that I would pull you from the tide” (Giuro che ti tirerei fuori dalla marea) intende dire che se potesse tornare indietro, farebbe di più per salvare la relazione.
Che significa Line Without a Hook?
Nel brano si parla di una relazione che ha sicuramente vissuto tempi migliori e nel finale del ponte, il protagonista parla di “Line Without a Hook”. Andando su qualche riga precedente, parla di un piccolo ballerino (tiny dancer) che potrebbe simboleggiare le sue insicurezze in tale relazione. Questo ballerino canta “She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a boy. She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a line without a hook”: egli sente che è come se la sua dolce metà fosse più grande di lui, come se fosse fuori dalla sua portata e quindi è come se non ce la facesse a raggiungerla perché gli manca il gancio. È come se fosse una lenza senza amo, senza il quale il pesce non può essere pescato.
