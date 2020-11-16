Ascolta la meravigliosa Beautiful di Kygo & ancora Sandro Cavazza (con testo e traduzione)

Beautiful è una canzone Kygo con voce di Sandro Cavazza, bellissima di nome e di fatto, inserita come quinta traccia nel terzo album in studio del producer norvegese Golden Hour, pubblicato il 29 maggio 2020.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e sotto l’audio di questa incantevole traccia prodotta dallo stesso Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, alias Kygo, ed egregiamente interpretata dal cantautore svedese Alessandro Michele Cavazza, che ha già prestato la sua voce in altre due occasioni.

I due artisti svedesi hanno infatti precedentemente collaborato in “Happy Now” (ottobre 2018) e in Forever Yours, tributo al compianto Avicii, pubblicato lo scorso gennaio. Il brano in oggetto è stato scritto con la collaborazione di Johan Lindbrandt.

Ricordo che la terza era discografica del dj e produttore, sono racchiuse ben 18 tracce, tra le quali i sei singoli che ne hanno anticipato la release, vale a dire Higher Love, Like It Is, I’ll Wait, Freedom, Lose Somebody e The Truth.

Beautiful Kygo Testo

[Str. 1]

Was it something that I said? I tried my best, yeah, all for you

I can see it in your eyes, the way you lie, I’m such a fool

[Pre-Rit.]

One too many times, I’m the one to take the burden

Oh, you know I’ve tried, but got nothing, got nothing

[Rit.]

So if I let down my guard, if I rip out my scars

And I show you my heart, am I beautiful?

If I tell you my secrets, show my dark and my demons

Tell me, what do you see? Am I beautiful?

[Post-Rit.]

Am I beautiful?

Am I beautiful?

If I tell you my secrets, show my dark and my demons

Tell me, what do you see? Am I beautiful?

Am I beautiful?

[Strofa 2]

They say the best way that you heal is to move on to someone new

Then why does every single road that I take lead back to you?

[Pre-Rit.]

One too many times, I’m the one to take the burden

Oh, you know I’ve tried, but got nothing, I got nothing





[Rit.]

So if I let down my guard, if I rip out my scars

And I show you my heart, am I beautiful?

If I tell you my secrets, show my dark and my demons

Tell me, what do you see? Am I beautiful?

[Post-Rit.]

Am I beautiful?

Am I beautiful?

Am I beautiful?

[Outro]

So if I let down my guard, if I rip out my scars

And I show you my heart, am I beautiful?

If I tell you my secrets, show my dark and my demons

Tell me, what do you see? Am I beautiful?





Beautiful Kygo Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

È stato per qualcosa che ho detto? Ho fatto del mio meglio, sì, solo per te

Te lo leggo negli occhi, il modo in cui menti, sono proprio uno stupido

[Pre-Ritornello]

Un po’ troppe volte, sono stato io a portare il fardello

Oh, sai che ci ho provato, ma non ho ottenuto niente, non ho ottenuto nulla

[Ritornello]

Quindi se abbasso la guardia, se squarcio le mie cicatrici

E ti mostro il mio cuore, sono bello?

Se ti rivelo i miei segreti, se ti mostro l’oscuro che c’è in me e i miei demoni

Dimmi, cosa vedi? sono bello?





[Post-Ritornello]

Sono bello?

Sono bello?

Se ti rivelo i miei segreti, se ti mostro l’oscuro che c’è in me e i miei demoni

Dimmi, cosa vedi? sono bello?

Sono bello?

[Strofa 2]

Si dice che il modo migliore per guarire è passare a qualcun altro

Allora perché ogni singola strada che prendo porta dritta a te?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Troppe volte, sono io a portare il fardello

Oh, sai che ci ho provato, ma non ho ottenuto niente, non ho avuto nulla

[Ritornello]

Quindi se abbasso la guardia, se squarcio le mie cicatrici

E ti mostro il mio cuore, sono bello?

Se ti rivelo i miei segreti, se ti mostro l’oscuro che c’è in me e i miei demoni

Dimmi, cosa vedi? sono bello?

[Post-Ritornello]

Sono bello?

Sono bello?

Sono bello?

[Outro]

Quindi se abbasso la guardia, se squarcio le mie cicatrici

E ti mostro il mio cuore, sono bello?

Se ti rivelo i miei segreti, se ti mostro l’oscuro che c’è in me e i miei demoni

Dimmi, cosa vedi? sono bello?



