Lil Mosey – Blueberry Faygo: audio, testo e traduzione del brano









Rilasciato il 7 febbraio 2020 via Mogul Vision/Interscope Records, Blueberry Faygo è un singolo del giovane rapper statunitense Lil Mosey, già abbastanza celebre ancor prima della release ufficiale, in quanto circolava già nel web. Alla versione definitiva è stata quindi aggiunta una seconda strofa.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della virale canzone, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta da Callan. Sarà anche popolare, ma questa track è tutt’altro che educativa, cosa ormai piuttosto frequente nel rap.

Dico questo perché qui il rapper classe 2002, parla di armi, soldi fatti illegalmente e droga. Il titolo significa bevanda analcolica al mirtillo, perché Faygo è una società di bevande analcoliche. Tuttavia con questa bevanda, lui ci tira su una droga che sta divenendo sempre più popolare e che da tempo viene nominata dei brani rap, ma ulteriori informazioni le trovate nel testo tradotto.

Lil Mosey – Blueberry Faygo testo e traduzione [Significato di alcune parti]

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro] (Tag del produttore del brano)

Damn, Callan (Damn, Callan)

Maledizione, Callan (Maledizione, Callan)

[Chorus]

One bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

Two big 40’s and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

Poured up a four, now that’s blueberry Faygo (Lean)

One false move and we straight to shootin’ shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I’m fucking shit (Yeah)

That’s how it go, big bands, I’m thumbin’ shit

Ayy, one bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

Two big 40’s and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

Poured up a four, now that’s blueberry Faygo (Lean)

One false move and we straight to shootin’ shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I’m fucking shit (Yeah)

That’s how it go, big bands, I’m thumbin’ shit





Un osso duro e lei fa quello che dico io, quindi (sì)

Due grosse 40 e un culone Draco (Boom, boom) [Nota: Un “.40” è la versione migliorata di una cartuccia da 9 mm, che riscuote grande popolarità tra i trafficanti di droga. Draco è una variante dell’AK-47. Negli ultimi anni, quest’arma ha raggiunto un picco di popolarità nel mondo hip-hop, con artisti come 21 Savage e Gucci Mane che spesso la nominano.]

Altri tre milioni quando mi chiedi come va la mia giornata (Sì)

Ho versato un 4, questa si che è Faygo al mirtillo (Lean) [Nota: in questa riga fa riferimento alla Purple Drank, conosciuta anche come sizzurp (sciroppo) e lean, che è una droga ricreativa composta da una mistura a base di sciroppo per la tosse con codeina e una bibita gasata analcolica, in questo caso al gusto di mirtillo. Con “a four”, si riferisce a 4 once di prometazina / codeina aggiunta per creare questa miscela, che attenzione, può essere molto pericolosa. Negli ultimi anni, tale droga è purtroppo divenuta molto popolare nel mondo dell’hip-hop e viene quindi spesso citata. Faygo Beverages, Inc., è una società di bibite con sede a Detroit, nel Michigan]

Una mossa falsa e spareremo subito

Duemila bigliettoni solo per farti uscire (Bigliettoni)

Altre tre pu**ane, accosta, me le faccio (Sì)

È così che va, tanti bigliettoni, li conto

Ayy, osso duro e lei fa quello che dico io, quindi (sì)

Due grosse 40 e un culone Draco (Boom, boom)

Altri tre milioni quando mi chiedi come va la mia giornata (Sì)

Ho versato un 4, questa si che è Faygo al mirtillo (Lean)

Una mossa falsa e spareremo subito

Duemila bigliettoni solo per farti uscire (Bigliettoni)

Altre tre pu**ane, accosta, me le faccio (Sì)

È così che va, tanti bigliettoni, li conto

[Verse 1]

I’m with my niggas, yeah, we some rockstars

And I’m with my nigga, yeah, KK Wokhardt (KK Wokhardt)

This not my dick, lil’ bitch, my Glock hard (Lil’ bitch)

Straight to the cash (Cash), I’m a trapstar

Straight to the bag (Bag), I’m that nigga, huh?

Got me some gas, rollin’ up some

Pfft, pfft, cash, yeah, I got me some

I ain’t fucked since yesterday, I’ma fuck somethin’

Sono con i miei amici, sì, siamo rockstar

E sono con il mio amico, sì, KK Wokhardt (KK Wokhardt)

Questo non è il mio ca**o, stron*etta, è la mia Glock ad essere dura (stron*etta)

Dritto ai contanti (Cash), sono una trapstar [Nota: il termine trapstar indica uno spacciatore]

Dritto alla borsa (Borsa), sono quel ne*ro, eh?

Mi ha dato del gas, ne ho rollata un po’ [Nota: con “Gas” intende la marijuana di alta qualità.]

Pfft, pfft, contanti, sì, me ne sono procurato un po ‘

Non sco*o da ieri, devo scop*rmi qualcosa

[Chorus]

One bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

Two big 40’s and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

Poured up a four, now that’s blueberry Faygo (Lean)

One false move and we straight to shootin’ shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I’m fucking shit (Yeah)

That’s how it go, big bands, I’m thumbin’ shit





[Verse 2]

Three-oh clip in my nina (Boom, boom)

On my toes, Gucci, Valentino

She on go, your bitch for the team, uh (Lil’ bitch)

‘Cause you know your bitch want a winner (Winner)

I just went back to my city (To my city)

And you know they all fuckin’ with me (Yeah, they is)

But it ain’t safe, poles with me (Poles)

I’ma chase bands ’til they end me

Tre caricatori nella mia nina (Boom, boom) [Nota: Il termine “nina” è l’abbreviazione di “nina ross”, che è un gergo per una pistola da nove millimetri. Una “nina” è in genere una pistola Glock 19, che è popolare tra la polizia e i civili per il suo prezzo, dimensioni e affidabilità]

Ai piedi indosso Gucci, Valentino

Lei è disponibile, la tua pu**ana per la squadra, uh (Stron*etta)

Perché sai che la tua tro*a vuole un vincente (vincente)

Sono appena tornato nella mia città (nella mia città)

E sai che mi scope*ebbero tutte (sì)

Ma non è sicuro, bastoni con me (bastoni)

Inseguirò i bigliettoni finché non mi faranno fuori

[Chorus]

One bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

Two big 40’s and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

Poured up a four, now that’s blueberry Faygo (Lean)

One false move and we straight to shootin’ shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I’m fucking shit (Yeah)

That’s how it go, big bands, I’m thumbin’ shit

Ayy, one bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

Two big 40’s and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

Poured up a four, now that’s blueberry Faygo (Lean)

One false move and we straight to shootin’ shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I’m fucking shit (Yeah)

That’s how it go, big bands, I’m thumbin’ shit

Ascolta su:



