Goldstone ft. Octave Lissner – All I Know: testo, traduzione, audio e video della canzone

Rilasciato il 29 novembre 2019 via Time Records, All I Know è un singolo di due musicisti, compositori, produttori che si fanno chiamare Goldstone, con voce del cantante francese Octave Lissner. La canzone è dallo stesso giorno disponibile anche nella versione più breve e danzereccia Laplage & Clem Radio Rework. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video.
In radio dal successivo 20 dicembre, questo contagioso e festoso brano con influenze funk, è stato scritto da Jérôme Goldet, Mathieu Blan Francard, Octave Lissner, Sébastien Lipszyc & Emmanuel Lipszyc ed è caratterizzato da un groove allegro e da un simpaticissimo coro di bambini.
E i protagonisti del filmato non potevano che essere proprio dei bambini, davvero molto abili nel ballare, nello specifico un balletto dance tradizionale sudafricano denominato gwara gwara, elemento molto importante in questa track, moto apprezzata anche nella penisola.
Testo e Traduzione di All I Know dei Goldstone
ALL I KNOW
It took me time to realize, admit that
I DON’T KNOW
I wish I could have turned around before the
BREAK OF DAWN
Might be real harde to find my way now that the
FEELING’S GONE
And now I’m running out of time, come kiss me
Get around, get around
Get around your love before it kills me
Make a sound, make a sound
Make a sound so fine, can you feel me?
I’m gonna cry, cry, cry
You know I try ‘cause I can make it
I hear a bang, bang, bang
A bang so loud, come on, hit me!
ALL I KNOW
You got me hanging upside down and breaking
I DON’T KNOW
I wish I could have turned around before the
BREAK OF DAWN
Might be real hard to find my way now that the
FEELING’S GONE
Just let me hear you one more time, I beg you
ALL I KNOW
I DON’T KNOW
ALL I DO
ALL I KNOW
She got hanging upside down and breaking
I DON’T KNOW
I wish I could have turned around before the
BREAK OF DAWN
Might be real hard to find my way now that the
FEELING’S GONE
Just let me hear you one more time, I beg you
ALL I KNOW
I DON’T KNOW
ALL I KNOW
I DON’T KNOW
ALL I KNOW
It took me time to realize, admit that
I DON’T KNOW
The love we had there for a while I thought was
ALL I KNOW
I hope one day I’ll see you ‘round and tell you
I DON’T KNOW
I want to thank you for the shine you give me
All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
I don’t know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
I don’t know (I’m gonna thank you for the shine you gave me)
All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
I don’t know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)
All I know
TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO
Mi ci è voluto tempo per capire, ammetto che
NON LO SO
Avrei voluto andarmene prima del
SORGERE DEL SOLE
Potrebbe essere davvero difficile trovare la mia via ora che il
IL SENTIMENTO E’ SCOMPARSO
E adesso non ho più tempo, baciami
Aggiro, aggiro
Aggiro il tuo amore prima che mi uccida
Emetti un suono, emetti un suono
Emetti un suono così bello, riesci a sentirmi?
Sto per piangere, piangere, piangere
Sai che ci provo perché posso farcela
Sento un bang, bang, bang
Un botto così forte, forza, colpiscimi!
TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO
Mi hai messo testa in giù e distrutto
NON LO SO
Avrei voluto andarmene prima del
SORGERE DEL SOLE
Potrebbe essere davvero difficile trovare la mia strada ora che il
IL SENTIMENTO E’ SCOMPARSO
Devo sentirti ancora un’altra volta, ti supplico
TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO
NON LO SO
TUTTO quello CHE FACCIO
TUTTO quello CHE SO
Si è appesa a testa in giù e si è rotta
NON LO SO
Avrei voluto andarmene prima del
SORGERE DEL SOLE
Potrebbe essere davvero difficile trovare la mia strada ora che il
IL SENTIMENTO E’ SCOMPARSO
Devo sentirti ancora un’altra volta, ti supplico
TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO
NON LO SO
TUTTO CIÒ CHE SO
NON LO SO
TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO
Mi ci è voluto tempo per capire, ammetto che
NON LO SO
L’amore che abbiamo fatto lì per un po’ credevo fosse
TUTTO CIÒ CHE SO
Spero che un giorno ti beccherò in giro e te lo dirò
NON LO SO
Voglio ringraziarti per lo splendore che mi dai
Tutto quello che so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)
Non lo so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)
Tutto quello che so (Grazie per lo splendore che mi hai dato)
Non lo so (ti ringrazierò per lo splendore che mi hai dato)
Tutto quello che so (Grazie per il lustro che mi hai dato)
Non lo so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)
Tutto quello che so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)
Tutto quello che so (Grazie per lo splendore che mi hai dato)
Tutto quello che so
Lascia un commento