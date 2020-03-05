Goldstone ft. Octave Lissner – All I Know: testo, traduzione, audio e video della canzone









Rilasciato il 29 novembre 2019 via Time Records, All I Know è un singolo di due musicisti, compositori, produttori che si fanno chiamare Goldstone, con voce del cantante francese Octave Lissner. La canzone è dallo stesso giorno disponibile anche nella versione più breve e danzereccia Laplage & Clem Radio Rework. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video.

In radio dal successivo 20 dicembre, questo contagioso e festoso brano con influenze funk, è stato scritto da Jérôme Goldet, Mathieu Blan Francard, Octave Lissner, Sébastien Lipszyc & Emmanuel Lipszyc ed è caratterizzato da un groove allegro e da un simpaticissimo coro di bambini.

E i protagonisti del filmato non potevano che essere proprio dei bambini, davvero molto abili nel ballare, nello specifico un balletto dance tradizionale sudafricano denominato gwara gwara, elemento molto importante in questa track, moto apprezzata anche nella penisola.

Testo e Traduzione di All I Know dei Goldstone

ALL I KNOW

It took me time to realize, admit that

I DON’T KNOW

I wish I could have turned around before the

BREAK OF DAWN

Might be real harde to find my way now that the

FEELING’S GONE

And now I’m running out of time, come kiss me

Get around, get around

Get around your love before it kills me

Make a sound, make a sound

Make a sound so fine, can you feel me?

I’m gonna cry, cry, cry

You know I try ‘cause I can make it

I hear a bang, bang, bang

A bang so loud, come on, hit me!

ALL I KNOW

You got me hanging upside down and breaking

I DON’T KNOW

I wish I could have turned around before the

BREAK OF DAWN

Might be real hard to find my way now that the

FEELING’S GONE

Just let me hear you one more time, I beg you

ALL I KNOW

I DON’T KNOW

ALL I DO

ALL I KNOW

She got hanging upside down and breaking

I DON’T KNOW

I wish I could have turned around before the

BREAK OF DAWN

Might be real hard to find my way now that the

FEELING’S GONE

Just let me hear you one more time, I beg you

ALL I KNOW

I DON’T KNOW

ALL I KNOW

I DON’T KNOW





ALL I KNOW

It took me time to realize, admit that

I DON’T KNOW

The love we had there for a while I thought was

ALL I KNOW

I hope one day I’ll see you ‘round and tell you

I DON’T KNOW

I want to thank you for the shine you give me

All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

I don’t know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

I don’t know (I’m gonna thank you for the shine you gave me)

All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

I don’t know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

All I know (Thank you for the shine you gave me)

All I know





TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO

Mi ci è voluto tempo per capire, ammetto che

NON LO SO

Avrei voluto andarmene prima del

SORGERE DEL SOLE

Potrebbe essere davvero difficile trovare la mia via ora che il

IL SENTIMENTO E’ SCOMPARSO

E adesso non ho più tempo, baciami

Aggiro, aggiro

Aggiro il tuo amore prima che mi uccida

Emetti un suono, emetti un suono

Emetti un suono così bello, riesci a sentirmi?

Sto per piangere, piangere, piangere

Sai che ci provo perché posso farcela

Sento un bang, bang, bang

Un botto così forte, forza, colpiscimi!

TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO

Mi hai messo testa in giù e distrutto

NON LO SO

Avrei voluto andarmene prima del

SORGERE DEL SOLE

Potrebbe essere davvero difficile trovare la mia strada ora che il

IL SENTIMENTO E’ SCOMPARSO

Devo sentirti ancora un’altra volta, ti supplico

TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO

NON LO SO

TUTTO quello CHE FACCIO

TUTTO quello CHE SO





Si è appesa a testa in giù e si è rotta

NON LO SO

Avrei voluto andarmene prima del

SORGERE DEL SOLE

Potrebbe essere davvero difficile trovare la mia strada ora che il

IL SENTIMENTO E’ SCOMPARSO

Devo sentirti ancora un’altra volta, ti supplico

TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO

NON LO SO

TUTTO CIÒ CHE SO

NON LO SO

TUTTO QUELLO CHE SO

Mi ci è voluto tempo per capire, ammetto che

NON LO SO

L’amore che abbiamo fatto lì per un po’ credevo fosse

TUTTO CIÒ CHE SO

Spero che un giorno ti beccherò in giro e te lo dirò

NON LO SO

Voglio ringraziarti per lo splendore che mi dai

Tutto quello che so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)

Non lo so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)

Tutto quello che so (Grazie per lo splendore che mi hai dato)

Non lo so (ti ringrazierò per lo splendore che mi hai dato)

Tutto quello che so (Grazie per il lustro che mi hai dato)

Non lo so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)

Tutto quello che so (Grazie per la brillantezza che mi hai dato)

Tutto quello che so (Grazie per lo splendore che mi hai dato)

Tutto quello che so

