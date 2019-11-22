Lewis Capaldi – Leaving My Love Behind: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Leaving My Love Behind è una delle tre nuove canzoni proposte nella versione estesa del disco d’esordio di Lewis Capaldi, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, pubblicata il 22 ottobre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio della nuova bella canzone, scritta dal cantautore scozzese insieme a Max Farrar & Andrew Frampton, che hanno anche curato la produzione.

Nel brano, il giovane cantante racconta come le cose con la dolce metà, non vadano più bene come un tempo, iniziando a dubitare che questa persona lo ami ancora, così le chiede se può confermare il tutto, perché se fosse vero che non lo ama più, basterebbe dirlo e lui toglierebbe il disturbo.

Lewis Capaldi – Leaving My Love Behind testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

I don’t know how we got to where we are

So far removed I don’t know where to start

‘Cause I’ve been away for far too long

But I implore you, please hold on

I beg you, please hold on

[Pre-Chorus]

Love don’t come easy to us

And it’s killing me to hang on

And hope it’s enough

[Chorus]

So, I was just wondering

Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?

Are you leaving my love behind?

Baby, say the word and let me know

You gotta give me something

I swear that I won’t try to change your mind

If you’re leaving my love behind

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Verse 2]

We used to wait up and talk for hours on end

And it’s got me thinking that lately something’s changed

‘Cause I’ve been feeling you leaving

Cracks in conversations way too long

I’m barely holding on

[Pre-Chorus]

Love don’t come easy to us

And it’s killing me to hang on

And hope it’s enough

[Chorus]

So, I was just wondering

Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?

Are you leaving my love behind?

Baby, say the word and let me know

You gotta give me something

I swear that I won’t try to change your mind

If you’re leaving my love behind

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Bridge]

Just let me go, let me go

Just let me go, just let me go

Baby, say the word and let me go





[Chorus]

‘Cause I was just wondering

Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?

Are you leaving my love behind?

Baby, say the word and let me know

You gotta give me something

I swear that I won’t try to change your mind

If you’re leaving my love behind

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Outro]

Just let me go, just let me go

Baby, say the word and let me go





Non so come siamo arrivati a destinazione

Cosi lontani, non so da dove cominciare

Perché sono stato via per troppo tempo

Ma ti imploro, ti prego resisti

Ti prego, tieni duro

L’amore non è facile per noi

E mi sta uccidendo resistere

E spero che basti

Quindi, mi chiedevo solo se

Potresti dirmi, è tutta una perdita di tempo?

Stai lasciando alle spalle il mio amore?

Piccola, dillo e fammi sapere

Devi dirmi qualcosa

Giuro che non proverò a farti cambiare idea

Se stai lasciando il mio amore alle spalle

Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare

Restavamo svegli e parlavamo per ore e ore

E mi ha fatto pensare che ultimamente qualcosa è cambiato

Perché ti ho sentita più distante

Le spaccature nelle conversazioni da troppo tempo

Sto a malapena resistendo





L’amore non è facile per noi

E mi sta uccidendo resistere

E spero che basti

Quindi, mi chiedevo solo se

Potresti dirmi, è tutta una perdita di tempo?

Stai lasciando alle spalle il mio amore?

Piccola, dillo e fammi sapere

Devi dirmi qualcosa

Giuro che non proverò a farti cambiare idea

Se stai lasciando il mio amore alle spalle

Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare

Lasciami andare, lasciami andare

Lasciami andare, lasciami andare

Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare

Perché mi chiedevo solo se

Potresti dirmi, è tutta una perdita di tempo?

Stai lasciando alle spalle il mio amore?

Piccola, dillo e fammi sapere

Devi dirmi qualcosa

Giuro che non proverò a farti cambiare idea

Se stai lasciando il mio amore alle spalle

Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare

Lasciami andare, lasciami andare

Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare

