Lewis Capaldi – Leaving My Love Behind: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Leaving My Love Behind è una delle tre nuove canzoni proposte nella versione estesa del disco d’esordio di Lewis Capaldi, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, pubblicata il 22 ottobre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio della nuova bella canzone, scritta dal cantautore scozzese insieme a Max Farrar & Andrew Frampton, che hanno anche curato la produzione.
Nel brano, il giovane cantante racconta come le cose con la dolce metà, non vadano più bene come un tempo, iniziando a dubitare che questa persona lo ami ancora, così le chiede se può confermare il tutto, perché se fosse vero che non lo ama più, basterebbe dirlo e lui toglierebbe il disturbo.
Lewis Capaldi – Leaving My Love Behind testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
I don’t know how we got to where we are
So far removed I don’t know where to start
‘Cause I’ve been away for far too long
But I implore you, please hold on
I beg you, please hold on
[Pre-Chorus]
Love don’t come easy to us
And it’s killing me to hang on
And hope it’s enough
[Chorus]
So, I was just wondering
Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?
Are you leaving my love behind?
Baby, say the word and let me know
You gotta give me something
I swear that I won’t try to change your mind
If you’re leaving my love behind
Baby, say the word and let me go
[Verse 2]
We used to wait up and talk for hours on end
And it’s got me thinking that lately something’s changed
‘Cause I’ve been feeling you leaving
Cracks in conversations way too long
I’m barely holding on
[Pre-Chorus]
Love don’t come easy to us
And it’s killing me to hang on
And hope it’s enough
[Chorus]
So, I was just wondering
Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?
Are you leaving my love behind?
Baby, say the word and let me know
You gotta give me something
I swear that I won’t try to change your mind
If you’re leaving my love behind
Baby, say the word and let me go
[Bridge]
Just let me go, let me go
Just let me go, just let me go
Baby, say the word and let me go
[Chorus]
‘Cause I was just wondering
Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?
Are you leaving my love behind?
Baby, say the word and let me know
You gotta give me something
I swear that I won’t try to change your mind
If you’re leaving my love behind
Baby, say the word and let me go
[Outro]
Just let me go, just let me go
Baby, say the word and let me go
Non so come siamo arrivati a destinazione
Cosi lontani, non so da dove cominciare
Perché sono stato via per troppo tempo
Ma ti imploro, ti prego resisti
Ti prego, tieni duro
L’amore non è facile per noi
E mi sta uccidendo resistere
E spero che basti
Quindi, mi chiedevo solo se
Potresti dirmi, è tutta una perdita di tempo?
Stai lasciando alle spalle il mio amore?
Piccola, dillo e fammi sapere
Devi dirmi qualcosa
Giuro che non proverò a farti cambiare idea
Se stai lasciando il mio amore alle spalle
Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare
Restavamo svegli e parlavamo per ore e ore
E mi ha fatto pensare che ultimamente qualcosa è cambiato
Perché ti ho sentita più distante
Le spaccature nelle conversazioni da troppo tempo
Sto a malapena resistendo
L’amore non è facile per noi
E mi sta uccidendo resistere
E spero che basti
Quindi, mi chiedevo solo se
Potresti dirmi, è tutta una perdita di tempo?
Stai lasciando alle spalle il mio amore?
Piccola, dillo e fammi sapere
Devi dirmi qualcosa
Giuro che non proverò a farti cambiare idea
Se stai lasciando il mio amore alle spalle
Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare
Lasciami andare, lasciami andare
Lasciami andare, lasciami andare
Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare
Perché mi chiedevo solo se
Potresti dirmi, è tutta una perdita di tempo?
Stai lasciando alle spalle il mio amore?
Piccola, dillo e fammi sapere
Devi dirmi qualcosa
Giuro che non proverò a farti cambiare idea
Se stai lasciando il mio amore alle spalle
Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare
Lasciami andare, lasciami andare
Piccola, dillo e lasciami andare
