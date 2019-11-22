Coldplay – BrokEn: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









BrokEn è la quarta traccia racchiusa nel primo CD dell’album dei Coldplay, Everyday Life, pubblicato il 22 novembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta da Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman & Will Champion, prodotta da Rik Simpson, Daniel Green & Bill Rahko. Il brano è dedicato a Brian Eno, ex produttore della band.

Coldplay Broken testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm, hmm-oh

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm

[Verse 1: Chris Martin, Choir]

Lord, when I’m broken (When I’m broken)

And I’m in need (I’m in need)

Feel that ocean (Feel that ocean)

Swallowing me (Swallowing me)

Head is hanging (Head is hanging)

So sorrowfully (So sorrowfully)

Oh Lord (Ooh-ooh)

Come shine your light on me (Shine Your light on me)

[Verse 2: Chris Martin, Choir]

On that morning (On that morning)

Scared and blue (Scared and blue)

When I’m hungry (When I’m hungry)

And thirsty too (Thirsty too)

Send this raindrop (Send this raindrop)

Down to the sea (Down to the sea)

Oh Lord (Ooh-ooh)

Come shine your light on me (Shine Your light on me)





[Verse 3: Chris Martin, Choir]

Oh, shine your light (Oh, shine your light)

Oh, shine a light (Oh, shine a light)

And I know (Ooh-ooh)

That in the darkness I’m alright (I’m alright)

See there’s no sun rising (Ooh-ooh)

But inside I’m free (Ooh-ooh)

‘Cause the Lord will shine a light for me

(Shine a light on me)

Oh, the Lord will shine a light on me

(Shine your light on me)

Sing-it-now

[Outro]

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm, hmm-oh

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm, hmm-oh

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm, hmm-oh

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm









Signore, quando sono a pezzi (quando sono a pezzi)

E ho bisogno (ho bisogno)

Sento quell’oceano (Sento quell’oceano)

Inghiottirmi (Inghiottirmi)

La testa è in giù (La testa è in giù)

Così tristemente (così tristemente)

Oh Signore (Ooh-ooh)

Vieni a far splendere la tua luce su di me (Fai splendere la tua luce su di me)

Quella mattina (In quella mattina)

Paura e tristezza (Paura e tristezza)

Quando ho fame (Quando ho fame)

E anche sete (anche sete)

Invia questa goccia di pioggia (Invia questa goccia di pioggia)

Sino al mare (Giù al mare)

Oh Signore (Ooh-ooh)

Vieni a far splendere la tua luce su di me (Fai splendere la tua luce su di me)

Oh, fai splendere la tua luce (Oh, fai splendere la tua luce)

Oh, fai luce (Oh, fai splendere la tua luce)

E lo so (Ooh-ooh)

Che nell’oscurità sto bene (sto bene)

Vedi, non c’è il sole che sorge (Ooh-ooh)

Ma dentro sono libero (Ooh-ooh)

Perché il Signore farà splendere una luce per me

(farà luce per me)

Oh, il Signore mi illuminerà

(Fai splendere la tua luce su di me)

Canta dai

