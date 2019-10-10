League of Legends – Phoenix feat. Chrissy Costanza & Cailin Russo: inno per il Campionato mondiale 2019 di League of Legends

Disponibile ovunque dall’8 ottobre 2019 via Riot Games, Phoenix feat. Chrissy Costanza e Cailin Russo è l’inno ufficiale del Campionato mondiale 2019 di League of Legends (o League of Legends World Championship), torneo annuale del videogame League of Legends organizzato dalla Riot Games alla fine di ogni season. Clicca sul seguente link per ulteriori informazioni sul Campionato Mondiale 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna la canzone, scritta e composta da Alex Seaver dei Mako e il team musicale di Riot, con produzione aggiuntiva di Scott “Noisecastle III” Bruzenak. Le voci sono della cantautrice americana Chrissy Constanza e della collega Cailin Russo.
Phoenix Testo e Traduzione — (Inno Campionato mondiale 2019 di League of Legends)
[Verse 1: Cailin Russo]
What are you willing to lose?
You cover your wounds, but underneath them
A million voices in your head that whisper, “Stop, now”
Another twist of the knife, turn of the screws
It’s all in your mind and it’s fighting you
Arm yourself, a storm is coming
Well, kid, what you gonna do now?
It’s your reflection looking back to pull you down
Cosa sei disposto a perdere?
Ti copri le ferite, ma sotto di esse
Un milione di voci sussurrano nella tua testa “Fermati, ora”
Un altro giro al coltello, un altro giro di viti
È tutto nella tua mente e ti sta combattendo
Armati, sta arrivando una tempesta
Bene, ragazzo, cosa farai adesso?
È il tuo riflesso che guarda indietro per abbatterti
[Chorus: Cailin Russo & Chrissy Constanza]
So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?
You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly
Fly, phoenix, fly
It’s time for a new empire
Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling
Phoenix, fly
Quindi morirai oggi o ne uscirai vivo?
Devi sconfiggere il mostro che si trova nella tua testa e poi volerai
Volerai, fenice, volerai
È tempo di un nuovo impero
Vai a seppellire i tuoi demoni e abbatti il massimale
Phoenix, vola
[Verse 2: Chrissy Costanza]
And now you’re playing with matches
Come out of the ashes underneath you
A million voices in the crowd they’re screaming, “Stop, now”
We’ll let ’em swallow their pride, you’re turning the tide to true believers
Got them in the palm of your hand, you’re playing God now
What you gonna do now?
It’s your reflection looking back to pull you down
E ora stai giocando col fuoco
Esci dalle ceneri sotto di te
Un milione di voci nella folla urlano, “Fermati, ora”
Beh, lascia che sotterrino l’ascia di guerra, li stai trasformando in veri seguaci
Li hai nel palmo della tua mano, stai giocando afare Dio ora
Cosa farai adesso?
È il tuo riflesso che guarda indietro per abbatterti
[Chorus]
So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?
You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly
Fly, phoenix, fly
It’s time for a new empire
Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling
Phoenix, fly
Quindi morirai oggi o ne uscirai vivo?
Devi sconfiggere il mostro che si trova nella tua testa e poi volerai
Volerai, fenice, volerai
È tempo di un nuovo impero
Vai a seppellire i tuoi demoni e abbatti il massimale
Phoenix, vola
[Instrumental Bridge]
[Ponte strumentale]
[Chorus]
So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?
You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly
Fly, phoenix, fly
It’s time for a new empire
Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling
Phoenix, fly
Quindi morirai oggi o ne uscirai vivo?
Devi sconfiggere il mostro che si trova nella tua testa e poi volerai
Volerai, fenice, volerai
È tempo di un nuovo impero
Vai a seppellire i tuoi demoni e abbatti il massimale
Phoenix, vola
