League of Legends – Phoenix feat. Chrissy Costanza & Cailin Russo: inno per il Campionato mondiale 2019 di League of Legends









Disponibile ovunque dall’8 ottobre 2019 via Riot Games, Phoenix feat. Chrissy Costanza e Cailin Russo è l’inno ufficiale del Campionato mondiale 2019 di League of Legends (o League of Legends World Championship), torneo annuale del videogame League of Legends organizzato dalla Riot Games alla fine di ogni season. Clicca sul seguente link per ulteriori informazioni sul Campionato Mondiale 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna la canzone, scritta e composta da Alex Seaver dei Mako e il team musicale di Riot, con produzione aggiuntiva di Scott “Noisecastle III” Bruzenak. Le voci sono della cantautrice americana Chrissy Constanza e della collega Cailin Russo.

Phoenix Testo e Traduzione — (Inno Campionato mondiale 2019 di League of Legends)

[Verse 1: Cailin Russo]

What are you willing to lose?

You cover your wounds, but underneath them

A million voices in your head that whisper, “Stop, now”

Another twist of the knife, turn of the screws

It’s all in your mind and it’s fighting you

Arm yourself, a storm is coming

Well, kid, what you gonna do now?

It’s your reflection looking back to pull you down

Cosa sei disposto a perdere?

Ti copri le ferite, ma sotto di esse

Un milione di voci sussurrano nella tua testa “Fermati, ora”

Un altro giro al coltello, un altro giro di viti

È tutto nella tua mente e ti sta combattendo

Armati, sta arrivando una tempesta

Bene, ragazzo, cosa farai adesso?

È il tuo riflesso che guarda indietro per abbatterti

[Chorus: Cailin Russo & Chrissy Constanza]

So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?

You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly

Fly, phoenix, fly

It’s time for a new empire

Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling

Phoenix, fly

Quindi morirai oggi o ne uscirai vivo?

Devi sconfiggere il mostro che si trova nella tua testa e poi volerai

Volerai, fenice, volerai

È tempo di un nuovo impero

Vai a seppellire i tuoi demoni e abbatti il ​​massimale

Phoenix, vola

[Verse 2: Chrissy Costanza]

And now you’re playing with matches

Come out of the ashes underneath you

A million voices in the crowd they’re screaming, “Stop, now”

We’ll let ’em swallow their pride, you’re turning the tide to true believers

Got them in the palm of your hand, you’re playing God now

What you gonna do now?

It’s your reflection looking back to pull you down





E ora stai giocando col fuoco

Esci dalle ceneri sotto di te

Un milione di voci nella folla urlano, “Fermati, ora”

Beh, lascia che sotterrino l’ascia di guerra, li stai trasformando in veri seguaci

Li hai nel palmo della tua mano, stai giocando afare Dio ora

Cosa farai adesso?

È il tuo riflesso che guarda indietro per abbatterti

[Chorus]

So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?

You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly

Fly, phoenix, fly

It’s time for a new empire

Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling

Phoenix, fly

Quindi morirai oggi o ne uscirai vivo?

Devi sconfiggere il mostro che si trova nella tua testa e poi volerai

Volerai, fenice, volerai

È tempo di un nuovo impero

Vai a seppellire i tuoi demoni e abbatti il ​​massimale

Phoenix, vola

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Ponte strumentale]





[Chorus]

So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?

You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly

Fly, phoenix, fly

It’s time for a new empire

Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling

Phoenix, fly

Quindi morirai oggi o ne uscirai vivo?

Devi sconfiggere il mostro che si trova nella tua testa e poi volerai

Volerai, fenice, volerai

È tempo di un nuovo impero

Vai a seppellire i tuoi demoni e abbatti il ​​massimale

Phoenix, vola





