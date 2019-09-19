Lauv – Feelings: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Feelings, singolo del cantautore statunitense Ari Staprans Leff, in arte Lauv, disponibile dal 19 settembre 2019.
Scritta con la collaborazione di Jonathan Simpson, Michael Pollack e Andrea Rosario, nella nuova canzone il giovane cantante si rivolge a una ragazza, con la quale ha un rapporto di amicizia, ma dentro di lui qualcosa sta cambiando, perché ora nei confronti di questa persona prova amore.
Lauv – Feelings Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Is my love too much?
Is it just enough for you, for you?
‘Cause it’s getting late, would you like to stay?
‘Cause I’m bad at reading signs
Il mio amore è esagerato?
È sufficiente per te, per te?
Perché si sta facendo tardi, vuoi restare?
Perché non sono bravo a leggere i segnali
[Pre-Chorus]
But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do
If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line
Know we’ve been friends
And love only knows broken ends
That’s what you said, but, girl, let me change your mind
Ma io, voglio fare quello che vuoi fare tu
Se vuoi, ragazza, potremmo superare quel limite
So che siamo amici
E l’amore potrebbe rovinare l’amicizia
È quello che hai detto, ma ragazza, fai in modo che io possa farti cambiare idea
[Chorus]
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm
‘Cause feelings are hard to find
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm
‘Cause feelings are hard
Perché i sentimenti sono difficili da trovare
[Verse 2]
But I feel ’em in my chest
A tiny war within
But when I pull you closer
Girl, I can’t explain
Ma li sento nel mio petto
Un piccolo conflitto interiore
Ma quando ti sono vicino
Ragazza, non so spiegare
[Pre-Chorus]
But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do
If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line
Know we’ve been friends
And love only knows broken ends, yeah
That’s what you said, but, girl, let me change your mind
Ma io, voglio fare quello che vuoi fare tu
Se vuoi, ragazza, potremmo superare quel limite
So che siamo amici
E l’amore potrebbe rovinare l’amicizia, si
È quello che hai detto, ma ragazza, fai in modo che io possa farti cambiare idea
[Chorus]
Mmm, mmm, mmm
‘Cause feelings are hard to find
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Feelings are hard, yeah
[Bridge]
And I know, and I know that it hurts sometimes
That it hurts sometimes when I’m with you
And I know, and I know that it hurts sometimes
That it hurts sometimes when I miss you
And I know, and I know that it’s on your mind
That it’s on your mind when I kiss you
But I wanna do whatever you wanna do
E lo so, e so che a volte fa male
Che a volte fa male quando sono con te
E so, e so che a volte fa male
Che a volte fa male quando mi manchi
E lo so, e so che ti preoccupa
Che ti preoccupa quando ti bacio
Ma voglio fare qualunque cosa tu voglia fare
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna do whatever you wanna do
If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line
Know we’ve been friends
And love only knows broken ends, yeah
That’s what you said, but, girl, let me change your mind
[Chorus]
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm
‘Cause feelings are hard to find
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm
Feelings are hard to find, yeah
