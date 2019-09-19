Lauv – Feelings: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Feelings, singolo del cantautore statunitense Ari Staprans Leff, in arte Lauv, disponibile dal 19 settembre 2019.

Scritta con la collaborazione di Jonathan Simpson, Michael Pollack e Andrea Rosario, nella nuova canzone il giovane cantante si rivolge a una ragazza, con la quale ha un rapporto di amicizia, ma dentro di lui qualcosa sta cambiando, perché ora nei confronti di questa persona prova amore.

Lauv – Feelings Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Is my love too much?

Is it just enough for you, for you?

‘Cause it’s getting late, would you like to stay?

‘Cause I’m bad at reading signs

Il mio amore è esagerato?

È sufficiente per te, per te?

Perché si sta facendo tardi, vuoi restare?

Perché non sono bravo a leggere i segnali

[Pre-Chorus]

But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do

If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line

Know we’ve been friends

And love only knows broken ends

That’s what you said, but, girl, let me change your mind

Ma io, voglio fare quello che vuoi fare tu

Se vuoi, ragazza, potremmo superare quel limite

So che siamo amici

E l’amore potrebbe rovinare l’amicizia

È quello che hai detto, ma ragazza, fai in modo che io possa farti cambiare idea

[Chorus]

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

‘Cause feelings are hard to find

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

‘Cause feelings are hard

Perché i sentimenti sono difficili da trovare





[Verse 2]

But I feel ’em in my chest

A tiny war within

But when I pull you closer

Girl, I can’t explain

Ma li sento nel mio petto

Un piccolo conflitto interiore

Ma quando ti sono vicino

Ragazza, non so spiegare

[Pre-Chorus]

But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do

If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line

Know we’ve been friends

And love only knows broken ends, yeah

That’s what you said, but, girl, let me change your mind

Ma io, voglio fare quello che vuoi fare tu

Se vuoi, ragazza, potremmo superare quel limite

So che siamo amici

E l’amore potrebbe rovinare l’amicizia, si

È quello che hai detto, ma ragazza, fai in modo che io possa farti cambiare idea

[Chorus]

Mmm, mmm, mmm

‘Cause feelings are hard to find

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Feelings are hard, yeah

[Bridge]

And I know, and I know that it hurts sometimes

That it hurts sometimes when I’m with you

And I know, and I know that it hurts sometimes

That it hurts sometimes when I miss you

And I know, and I know that it’s on your mind

That it’s on your mind when I kiss you

But I wanna do whatever you wanna do





E lo so, e so che a volte fa male

Che a volte fa male quando sono con te

E so, e so che a volte fa male

Che a volte fa male quando mi manchi

E lo so, e so che ti preoccupa

Che ti preoccupa quando ti bacio

Ma voglio fare qualunque cosa tu voglia fare

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna do whatever you wanna do

If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line

Know we’ve been friends

And love only knows broken ends, yeah

That’s what you said, but, girl, let me change your mind

[Chorus]

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

‘Cause feelings are hard to find

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

Feelings are hard to find, yeah





