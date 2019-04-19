Kygo & Rita Ora – Carry On per la colonna sonora di “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Kygo & Rita Ora per la colonna sonora di “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu“, film diretto da diretto da Rob Letterman, al cinema dal 9 maggio 2019.

Dal 19 aprile 2019 è disponibile questa nuova produzione dell’artista norvegese, come singolo principale della soundtrack di questa pellicola, basata sull’omonimo videogioco uscito nel 2016 per Nintendo.

Ad impreziosite questo interessante pezzo, co-prodotto con AFSHeeN, la bella voce della popstar Rita Ora. La curiosità è che inizialmente, quest’orecchiabile canzone fu incisa con Charlie Puth (ascoltatela con la voce di Puth) e fu presentata in anteprima da Kygo lo scorso settembre 2016. Alla fine è quella di Rita la voce principale, mentre quella di Charlie è stata utilizzata solo come background vocals. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine.

Testo Carry On

You, to carry on for you, for you

Walking alone and the shores are longing

I miss your footprints next to mine

Sure as the waves on the sand are washing

Your rhythm keeps my heart in time

You, you found me

Made me into something new

Led me through the deepest waters

I promise loud to carry on for you

You, to carry on for you, for you

You, to carry on for you, for you

I’ll carry on for you

Talk to the wind on the open ocean

I wonder if you hear me too?

Wrapped in my arms with every moment, yeah

The memories that pull me through

You, you found me

Made me into something new (Oh, yeah)

Led me through the deepest waters

I promise loud to carry on to you (Ooh)

You, to carry on for you, for you

To carry on for you

You, to carry on for you, for you

I’ll carry on for you

You, you found me (Oh, yeah)

Made me into something new (Into something new)

Led me through the deepest waters (Deepest)

I promise loud to carry on for you (Oh, carry on for you)

You, to carry on for you, for you

You, to carry on for you, for you

Keep me running, keep me coming back to you

Hold me harder, love me like you know you do

Keep me running, keep me coming back to you

Hold me harder, love me like you know you do





You, you found me

Made me into something new

Led me through the deepest waters

I promise loud to carry on for you

You, to carry on for you, for you

You, to carry on for you, for you

In the deepest waters

Oh, I’ll carry on for you

Autori: Rita Ora, Kygo, Ilan Kidron, AFSHeeN, Natalie Dunn & Josh Cumbee.





Kygo & Rita Ora – Carry On traduzione

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Cammino da sola e le spiagge sono nostalgiche

Mi mancano le tue orme accanto alle mie

Sicura che le onde sulla sabbia le cancelleranno

Il battito del tuo cuore tiene il tempo con il mio

Tu, mi hai trovata

Mi hai fatto diventare qualcosa di nuovo

Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde

Prometto ad alta voce di andare avanti per te

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Continuerò per te

Parlo al vento in mare aperto

Mi chiedo se mi senti anche tu?

Avvolto tra le mie braccia ogni momento, sì

I ricordi che mi fanno resistere

Tu, mi hai trovata

Mi hai fatto diventare qualcosa di nuovo (Oh, sì)

Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde

Prometto ad alta voce di andare avanti per te (Ooh)





Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Andare avanti per te

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Continuerò per te

Tu, mi hai trovata (oh, sì)

Mi hai trasformata in qualcosa di nuovo (in qualcosa di nuovo)

Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde (il più profondo)

Prometto forte di andare avanti per te (Oh, andare avanti per te)

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Mi tieni in vita, continui a farmi tornare da te

Stringimi più forte, amami come ti sai fare

Mi tieni in vita, continui a farmi tornare da te

Stringimi più forte, amami come ti sai fare

Tu, mi hai trovata

Mi hai fatto diventare qualcosa di nuovo

Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde

Prometto ad alta voce di andare avanti per te

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Te, andare avanti per te, per te

Nelle acque più profonde

Oh, continuerò per te

