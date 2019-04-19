Kygo & Rita Ora – Carry On per la colonna sonora di “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Kygo & Rita Ora per la colonna sonora di “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu“, film diretto da diretto da Rob Letterman, al cinema dal 9 maggio 2019.
Dal 19 aprile 2019 è disponibile questa nuova produzione dell’artista norvegese, come singolo principale della soundtrack di questa pellicola, basata sull’omonimo videogioco uscito nel 2016 per Nintendo.
Ad impreziosite questo interessante pezzo, co-prodotto con AFSHeeN, la bella voce della popstar Rita Ora. La curiosità è che inizialmente, quest’orecchiabile canzone fu incisa con Charlie Puth (ascoltatela con la voce di Puth) e fu presentata in anteprima da Kygo lo scorso settembre 2016. Alla fine è quella di Rita la voce principale, mentre quella di Charlie è stata utilizzata solo come background vocals. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine.
Testo Carry On
You, to carry on for you, for you
Walking alone and the shores are longing
I miss your footprints next to mine
Sure as the waves on the sand are washing
Your rhythm keeps my heart in time
You, you found me
Made me into something new
Led me through the deepest waters
I promise loud to carry on for you
You, to carry on for you, for you
You, to carry on for you, for you
I’ll carry on for you
Talk to the wind on the open ocean
I wonder if you hear me too?
Wrapped in my arms with every moment, yeah
The memories that pull me through
You, you found me
Made me into something new (Oh, yeah)
Led me through the deepest waters
I promise loud to carry on to you (Ooh)
You, to carry on for you, for you
To carry on for you
You, to carry on for you, for you
I’ll carry on for you
You, you found me (Oh, yeah)
Made me into something new (Into something new)
Led me through the deepest waters (Deepest)
I promise loud to carry on for you (Oh, carry on for you)
You, to carry on for you, for you
You, to carry on for you, for you
Keep me running, keep me coming back to you
Hold me harder, love me like you know you do
Keep me running, keep me coming back to you
Hold me harder, love me like you know you do
You, you found me
Made me into something new
Led me through the deepest waters
I promise loud to carry on for you
You, to carry on for you, for you
You, to carry on for you, for you
In the deepest waters
Oh, I’ll carry on for you
Autori: Rita Ora, Kygo, Ilan Kidron, AFSHeeN, Natalie Dunn & Josh Cumbee.
Kygo & Rita Ora – Carry On traduzione
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Cammino da sola e le spiagge sono nostalgiche
Mi mancano le tue orme accanto alle mie
Sicura che le onde sulla sabbia le cancelleranno
Il battito del tuo cuore tiene il tempo con il mio
Tu, mi hai trovata
Mi hai fatto diventare qualcosa di nuovo
Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde
Prometto ad alta voce di andare avanti per te
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Continuerò per te
Parlo al vento in mare aperto
Mi chiedo se mi senti anche tu?
Avvolto tra le mie braccia ogni momento, sì
I ricordi che mi fanno resistere
Tu, mi hai trovata
Mi hai fatto diventare qualcosa di nuovo (Oh, sì)
Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde
Prometto ad alta voce di andare avanti per te (Ooh)
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Andare avanti per te
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Continuerò per te
Tu, mi hai trovata (oh, sì)
Mi hai trasformata in qualcosa di nuovo (in qualcosa di nuovo)
Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde (il più profondo)
Prometto forte di andare avanti per te (Oh, andare avanti per te)
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Mi tieni in vita, continui a farmi tornare da te
Stringimi più forte, amami come ti sai fare
Mi tieni in vita, continui a farmi tornare da te
Stringimi più forte, amami come ti sai fare
Tu, mi hai trovata
Mi hai fatto diventare qualcosa di nuovo
Mi hai guidato nelle acque più profonde
Prometto ad alta voce di andare avanti per te
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Te, andare avanti per te, per te
Nelle acque più profonde
Oh, continuerò per te
