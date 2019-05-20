P!nk – Love Me Anyway ft. Chris Stapleton: ascolta la bellissima traccia (con testo e traduzione)





Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio di Love Me Anyway, undicesima traccia nell’ottavo album in studio di Pink “Hurts 2B Human” pubblicato lo scorso 26 aprile.

In questa bella ed emozionante canzone d’amore, prodotta da Sal Oliveri e scritta dalla cantautrice statunitense con la collaborazione di Tom Douglas e Allen Shamblin, P!nk duetta con il collega americano Chris Stapleton.

In quest’occasione, la cantautrice chiede all’uomo che ama, cosa farebbe se… Riuscirebbe comunque a stare con lei? La amerebbe lo stesso?

Love Me Anyway testo – P!nk

[P!nk]

Even if you see my scars, even if I break your heart

If we’re a million miles apart, do you think you’d walk away?

If I get lost in all the noise, even if I lose my voice

Flirt with all the other boys, what would you say?

[P!nk]

Could you?

Could you?

Could you love me anyway?

[P!nk]

Is it for better or for worse, or am I just your good time girl?

Can you still hold me when it hurts, or would you walk away?

[P!nk & Chris Stapleton]

Even if I scandalize you, cut you down and criticize you

[P!nk]

Tell a million lies about you, what would you say?





[P!nk & (Stapleton)]

Could you?

Could you?

Could you?

Could you love me anyway?

Could you? (Aw, could you?)

Could you? (Could you?)

Could you?

Could you love me anyway?

Could you?

[P!nk & (Stapleton)]

Could you? (Could you still love me?)

Could you? (Pick up the pieces of me?)

Could you? (Could you still love me?)

Could you love me anyway?

Could you? (Ooh, could you still love me?)

Could you? (Pick up the pieces of me?)

Could you? (Could you still love me?)

Could you love me anyway?

Could you? (Could you catch me when I fall?)

Could you? (And we rise above it all)

Could you? (And hold me when it hurts)

I can’t stay here in the world, could you?

Could you? Could you? Could you?





Pink Love Me Anyway traduzione

[Pink]

Anche se tu vedessi le mie cicatrici, anche se ti spezzassi il cuore

Se fossimo distanti un milione di chilometri, pensi che rinunceresti alla nostra storia?

Se mi perdessi in tutto il rumore, anche se perdessi la mia voce

Se ci provassi con tutti gli altri ragazzi, cosa diresti?

[P!nk]

Potresti?

Potresti?

Riusciresti ad amarmi lo stesso?

[P!nk]

Nel bene o nel male, o sono solo la ragazza con cui ti piace divertirti?

Riusciresti ancora stringermi quando fa male o andresti via?





[P!Nk e Chris Stapleton]

Anche se ti scandalizzassi, deludessi e criticassi

[P!nk]

Raccontassi un milione di bugie su di te, cosa diresti?

[P!Nk & (Stapleton)]

Potresti?

Potresti?

Potresti?

Riusciresti ad amarmi lo stesso?

Potresti? (Aw, potresti?)

Potresti? (Potresti?)

Potresti?

Riusciresti ad amarmi comunque?

Potresti?

[P!Nk & (Stapleton)]

Potresti? (Riusciresti ad amarmi lo stesso?)

Potresti? (Raccogliere i pezzi di me?)

Potresti? (Potresti amarmi ancora?)

Riusciresti ad amarmi comunque?

Potresti? (Ooh, potresti ancora amarmi?)

Potresti? (Raccogli i pezzi di me?)

Potresti? (Potresti amarmi lo stesso?)

Riusciresti ad amarmi comunque?

Potresti? (Potresti prendermi quando cado?)

Potresti? (E ci innalzeremo al di sopra di tutto)

Potresti? (E stringermi quando fa male)

Non posso restare qui nel mondo, e tu?

Potresti? Potresti? Potresti?

