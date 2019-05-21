Dominic Fike – 3 Nights: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo





Dominic Fike è un emergente e interessante cantante e rapper statunitense classe 1995 e 3 Nights è un singolo estratto da Don’t Forge About Me, Demos, EP d’esordio rilasciato il 16 ottobre 2018. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio del brano, certificato 2 volte Platino in Australia e Oro in Nuova Zelanda.

3 Nights, traccia d’apertura del primo mini progetto discografico, è insieme a “Socks”, una delle due canzoni che Fike non ha scritto e prodotto da solo; il brano in oggetto è infatti stato scritto a quattro mani insieme a Kevin “Capi” Carbo.

Qui il cantante della Florida sembra raccontare una relazione: lei è apparentemente interessata ma proprio sul più bello, smette di rispondere alle sue chiamate e si allontana. E lui come la prende? Malissimo!

Diretto da Nathan Rickard, il video ufficiale vede Fike tornare nella sua soleggiata città natale, Naples (Florida). Per gustarvelo cliccate sull’immagine.

Dominic Fike – 3 Nights traduzione

Three nights at the motel under streetlights in the City of Palms

Call me what you want, when you want, if you want

And you can call me names if you call me up

Three nights at the motel under streetlights in the City of Palms

Call me what you want, when you want, if you want

And you can call me names if you call me up

Feel like the least of all your problems

You can reach me if you wanna, stay up tonight, stay up at night

I’m green lights in your body language

Seems like you could use a little company from me

But if you got everything, that figured out like you say

Don’t waste a minute, don’t wait a minute

It’s only a matter of time for you-ooh-ooh-ooh to-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me now, ’cause I’ve been up for I’ve been up for-

Three nights at the motel under streetlights in the City of Palms

Call me what you want, when you want, if you want (want)

And you can call me names if you call me up (call me up)

Three nights at the motel under streetlights in the City of Palms

Call me what you want, when you want, if you want

And you can call me names if you call me up (Ooh)





I can’t fix each and all your problems

I’m no good with names and faces

And she sent me naked pictures from her neck down to the waist

I get my feelings involved, she stopped returnin’ my calls

Her flaws turned into walls and barricades

And I’m too far gone in all the wrong ways

And now every long day is a bad one

I can’t make you call or make you stay or take you off the pedestal

So I get lost in modern music, watchin’ movies

Talkin’ to the walls in my room, walkin through the halls in my head

Just tryna make sure it all makes sense, I ain’t made of money

Maybe some day you can take it from me?

I’m up too late, thinkin’ ’bout you and M.I.A for

Three nights at the motel under streetlights in the City of Palms

Call me what you want, when you want, if you want (want)

And you can call me names if you call me up (call me up)

Three nights at the motel under streetlights in the City of Palms

Call me what you want, when you want, if you want

And you can call me names if you call me up (Ooh)





Tre notti al motel sotto i lampioni della City of Palms

Chiamami come vuoi, quando vuoi, se vuoi

E puoi chiamarmi con dei nomignoli se mi chiami

Tre notti al motel sotto i lampioni della City of Palms

Chiamami come vuoi, quando vuoi, se vuoi

E puoi chiamarmi con dei nomignoli se mi chiami

Mi sento come l’ultimo di tutti i tuoi problemi

Puoi raggiungermi se ti va, resta sveglia stanotte, resta sveglia la notte

A giudicare dal linguaggio del tuo corpo ho il via libera

Sembra che tu abbia bisogno di un po’ di compagnia

Ma se come dici tu hai capito tutto

Non perdere un minuto, non aspettare un minuto

È solo una questione di tempo per te-ooh-ooh-ooh to-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ora dimmi, perché sono rimasto sveglio da, sono sveglio da





Tre notti al motel sotto i lampioni della City of Palms

Chiamami cosa vuoi, quando vuoi, se vuoi (vuoi)

E puoi chiamarmi con dei nomignoli se mi chiami (chiamami)

Tre notti al motel sotto i lampioni della City of Palms

Chiamami come vuoi, quando vuoi, se vuoi

E puoi chiamarmi con dei nomignoli se mi chiami (Ooh)

Non posso risolvere tutti e ciascuno dei tuoi problemi

Non sono bravo con i nomi e le facce

E lei mi ha inviato foto nude dal collo al girovita

Mi sono infatuato e ha smesso di richiamarmi

I suoi difetti sono diventati muri e barricate

E sono andato troppo oltre nel modo sbagliato

E ora ogni lunga giornata è pessima

Non posso fare in modo che mi chiami o trattenerti o toglierti dal piedistallo

Quindi mi perdo nella musica moderna, guardo film

Parlo alle pareti della mia stanza, vago per i corridoi della mia testa

Cerco di assicurarmi che tutto abbia un senso, io non sono fatto di soldi

Forse un giorno te li prenderai tu?

Sono rimasto sveglio fino a tardi, pensando a te e perso per…

Tre notti al motel sotto i lampioni della City of Palms

Chiamami cosa vuoi, quando vuoi, se vuoi (vuoi)

E puoi chiamarmi con dei nomignoli se mi chiami (chiamami)

Tre notti al motel sotto i lampioni della City of Palms

Chiamami come vuoi, quando vuoi, se vuoi

E puoi chiamarmi con dei nomignoli se mi chiami (Ooh)

