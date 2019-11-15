Khalid – Up All Night: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Disponibile da giovedì 14 novembre 2019, Up All Night è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Khalid, scritto con la collaborazione di Jamil Chammas e prodotto da Digi & Chrome Sparks.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova interessannte canzone, nella quale l’artista classe 1998 sembra molto turbato ed ha un’ossessione: l’invecchiamento, pensieri costanti che non lo fanno nemmeno dormire e che non gli danno mai pace.

Khalid – Up All Night testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Take me ’round the world and back again

As I’m searching for my soul out there

Oh, there’s something that I’m wondering (Yeah)

Where I’m going when my story ends

[Pre-Chorus]

Doesn’t even matter anyway, no, we’re

Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re

Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re

Only getting older (Only getting older)

Doesn’t even matter anyway, no, we’re

Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re

Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re

Only getting older (On my mind all the time)

[Chorus]

Keeps me up all night

Keeps me

Get these thoughts that keep me up all night

Keeps me

Keeps me up all night

Keeps me

Get these thoughts that keep me up all night

Keeps me

[Verse 2]

So I’ma light it up, I’m gettin’ high (So high)

Ask me how I am, “I’m getting by” (Getting by, by the minute)

But I’m thankful that I’m still alive

‘Cause there’s so much more left to find

[Pre-Chorus]

Doesn’t even matter anyway, no, we’re

Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re

Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re

Only getting older (Only getting older)

Doesn’t even matter anyway, no

Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re

Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re

Only getting older (On my mind all the time)

[Chorus]

Keeps me up all night

Keeps me

Get these thoughts that keep me up all night

Keeps me up (Up all night)

Keeps me up all night

Keeps me (Up)

Get these thoughts that keep me up all night

Keeps me up (Up all night)

[Bridge]

On my mind, all the time

Keeps me up all night

On my mind, all the time

Keeps me up all night

On my mind, all the time, ah





[Outro]

Keeps me up all night

Keeps me





Portami avanti e indietro per il mondo

Mentre cerco la mia anima là fuori

Oh, c’è una cosa che mi chiedo

Dove andrò vado quando la mia storia terminerà

Non ha nemmeno importanza, no, siamo

Concentrati per affrontare il dolore, sì, stiamo

Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo

Solo invecchiando giorno dopo giorno (invecchiando)

Non ha nemmeno importanza, no

Concentrato sto affrontando il dolore, sì, stiamo

Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo

Solo invecchiando (nella mia testa, in continuazione)

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Quindi la accenderò, mi sto sballando (così tanto)

Chiedimi come “mi arrangio”

Ma sono grato di essere ancora vivo (vivo)

Perché c’è molto altro che mi resta da trovare

Non ha nemmeno importanza, no, siamo

Concentrati per affrontare il dolore, sì, stiamo

Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo

Solo invecchiando giorno dopo giorno (invecchiando)

Non ha nemmeno importanza, no

Concentrato sto affrontando il dolore, sì, stiamo

Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo

Solo invecchiando (nella mia testa, in continuazione)





Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono (sveglio tutta la notte)

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono (su)

Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono (sveglio tutta la notte)

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengonosveglio (tutta la notte)

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Nella mia mente, in continuazione

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Nella mia testa, di continuo

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Nella mia mente, sempre

Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte

Mi tengono

Ascolta su:



