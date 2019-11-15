Khalid – Up All Night: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Disponibile da giovedì 14 novembre 2019, Up All Night è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Khalid, scritto con la collaborazione di Jamil Chammas e prodotto da Digi & Chrome Sparks.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova interessannte canzone, nella quale l’artista classe 1998 sembra molto turbato ed ha un’ossessione: l’invecchiamento, pensieri costanti che non lo fanno nemmeno dormire e che non gli danno mai pace.
Khalid – Up All Night testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Take me ’round the world and back again
As I’m searching for my soul out there
Oh, there’s something that I’m wondering (Yeah)
Where I’m going when my story ends
[Pre-Chorus]
Doesn’t even matter anyway, no, we’re
Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re
Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re
Only getting older (Only getting older)
Doesn’t even matter anyway, no, we’re
Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re
Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re
Only getting older (On my mind all the time)
[Chorus]
Keeps me up all night
Keeps me
Get these thoughts that keep me up all night
Keeps me
Keeps me up all night
Keeps me
Get these thoughts that keep me up all night
Keeps me
[Verse 2]
So I’ma light it up, I’m gettin’ high (So high)
Ask me how I am, “I’m getting by” (Getting by, by the minute)
But I’m thankful that I’m still alive
‘Cause there’s so much more left to find
[Pre-Chorus]
Doesn’t even matter anyway, no, we’re
Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re
Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re
Only getting older (Only getting older)
Doesn’t even matter anyway, no
Focused and I’m coping with the pain, yeah, we’re
Only getting older by the day, yeah, we’re
Only getting older (On my mind all the time)
[Chorus]
Keeps me up all night
Keeps me
Get these thoughts that keep me up all night
Keeps me up (Up all night)
Keeps me up all night
Keeps me (Up)
Get these thoughts that keep me up all night
Keeps me up (Up all night)
[Bridge]
On my mind, all the time
Keeps me up all night
On my mind, all the time
Keeps me up all night
On my mind, all the time, ah
[Outro]
Keeps me up all night
Keeps me
Portami avanti e indietro per il mondo
Mentre cerco la mia anima là fuori
Oh, c’è una cosa che mi chiedo
Dove andrò vado quando la mia storia terminerà
Non ha nemmeno importanza, no, siamo
Concentrati per affrontare il dolore, sì, stiamo
Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo
Solo invecchiando giorno dopo giorno (invecchiando)
Non ha nemmeno importanza, no
Concentrato sto affrontando il dolore, sì, stiamo
Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo
Solo invecchiando (nella mia testa, in continuazione)
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Quindi la accenderò, mi sto sballando (così tanto)
Chiedimi come “mi arrangio”
Ma sono grato di essere ancora vivo (vivo)
Perché c’è molto altro che mi resta da trovare
Non ha nemmeno importanza, no, siamo
Concentrati per affrontare il dolore, sì, stiamo
Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo
Solo invecchiando giorno dopo giorno (invecchiando)
Non ha nemmeno importanza, no
Concentrato sto affrontando il dolore, sì, stiamo
Invecchiamo di giorno in giorno, sì, stiamo
Solo invecchiando (nella mia testa, in continuazione)
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono (sveglio tutta la notte)
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono (su)
Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono (sveglio tutta la notte)
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengonosveglio (tutta la notte)
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
Liberami da questi pensieri che mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Nella mia mente, in continuazione
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Nella mia testa, di continuo
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Nella mia mente, sempre
Mi tengono sveglio tutta la notte
Mi tengono
