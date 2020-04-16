Kelly Clarkson – I Dare You: ascolta il nuovo bellissimo brano disponibile anche in duetto con diversi artisti (testo e traduzione)









I Dare You è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Kelly Clarkson, uscito il 16 aprile 2020 per Atlantic Records. Il brano è anche disponibile nell’EP Multi-Language Duets, che racchiude ben 5 emozionanti duetti.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e i lyric video della versione solista e di quelle con la francese Zaz (Appelle Ton Amour), con Faouzia, Blas Cantó (Te Reto A Amar), Glasperlenspiel (Trau Dich) e con l’israeliana Maya Buskila.

Questa è a parer mio una gran bella canzone che sprizza amore da tutti i lati, la cui versione in inglese, quella trattata in quest’articolo, è stata scritta da Ben West, Laura Veltz, Natalie Hemby, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman & Jesse Shatkin, con produzione di quest’ultimo. Nel brano, la cantante classe 1982, che ha sempre una voce a dir poco incantevole, sfida gli ascoltatori a scaldare i cuori, ad amare sempre e comunque…

I Dare You Testo

[Verse 1]

There’s a wolf that preys on a world that strays so far from the garden (Ohoh ohoh)

And just like your own, every heart you know seems cold and (Ohoh ohoh)hardened

You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice

You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice

[Chorus]

I dare you to love

Oh, I dare you to love

Even if you’re hurt and you can only see the worst

Even if you think it’s not enough

Oh, I dare you to love

[Verse 2]

We’re all full of hope, trying to stay afloat, trying to save one another (Ohoh ohoh)

People let you drown ’cause they don’t know how to stay above water (Ohoh ohoh)

When they’re too broken to know what they’ve put you through

Do the only thing that you’d want done to you

[Chorus]

Oh, I dare you to love (I dare you to love)

Oh, I dare you to love (I dare you to love)

Even if you’re hurt and you can only see the worst (Oh)

Even if you think it’s not enough

Oh, I dare you to love

[Post-Chorus]

I dare you to love, oh

[Bridge]

You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice

You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice

[Chorus]

I dare you to love, even if you can’t

No, I dare you to love

Oh, even if you’re hurt and you can only see the worst (Only see the worst)

Even if you think it’s not enough

Oh, I, I dare you





[Outro]

I dare you

Oh, I, I dare you to love





I Dare You traduzione

[Str. 1]

C’è un lupo che caccia in un mondo che si allontana sempre più dal Paradiso (Ohoh ohoh)

E proprio come il tuo, ogni cuore che conosci sembra freddo e temprato

Potresti non avere il palcoscenico, ma hai ancora una voce

Potresti non avere la forza, ma se hai una scelta

[Rit.]

ti sfido ad amare

Oh, ti sfido ad amare

Anche se sei ferito e riesci a vedere solo il peggio

Anche se credi che non sia abbastanza

Oh, ti sfido ad amare

[Str. 2]

Siamo tutti pieni di speranza, cercando di restare a galla, cercando di salvarci a vicenda (Ohoh ohoh)

Le persone ti lasciano annegare perché non sanno come rimanere a galla (Ohoh ohoh)

Quando sono troppo a pezzi per sapere cosa ti hanno fatto passare

Fai l’unica cosa che vorresti fosse fatta a te





[Rit.]

Oh, ti sfido ad amare (ti sfido ad amare)

Oh, ti sfido ad amare (ti sfido ad amare)

Anche se sei ferito e riesci a vedere solo il peggio (Oh)

Anche se credi che non sia abbastanza

Oh, ti sfido ad amare

[Post-Rit.]

Ti sfido ad amare, oh

[Ponte]

Potresti non avere il palcoscenico, ma hai ancora una voce

Potresti non avere la forza, ma se hai una scelta

[Rit.]

Ti sfido ad amare, anche se non ci riesci

No, ti sfido ad amare

Oh, anche se sei ferito e riesci a vedere solo il peggio (vedere solo il peggio)

Anche se credi che non sia abbastanza

Oh, io, ti sfido

[Outro]

Ti sfido

Oh, io, ti sfido ad amare

